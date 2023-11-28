Indonesia government bans the flag of Israel, Israel National Anthem, inside Indonesian territory

Things don’t go crazy overnight, Middle East was scientific powerhouse and than it turn …Now MBS is reviving. Democracy don’t get those chances.
Islam and Democracy is compatible as it is endorsed in Quran and practiced by Chaliph like Abu Bakar, Umar, Ustman, and Ali with different styles. For example during Abu Bakar it is purely like Presidential system under democracies (Abu Bakar is elected through debates and votings and it solves the dispute between 2 main tribes of Quraish and Anshar)
Ustman propose more like parliamentary system with leader serve like current modern Prime Minister.
You should havent seen Islam merely through the lense of current Middle East or even Taliban perspective on Islam
Our Islam comes from our roots like Muhammadiyah and Nahdatul Ulama. Muhammadiyah for example is older than the state of Saudi Arabia.
Muhammadiyah
(Arabic
: محمدية, romanized
: Muḥammadiyyah
, lit.
'followers of Muhammad
'); officially Muhammadiyah Society
(Indonesian
: Persyarikatan Muhammadiyah
) is a major Islamic non-governmental organization
in Indonesia
.[2]
The organization was founded in 1912 by Ahmad Dahlan
in the city of Yogyakarta
as a reformist
socioreligious movement, advocating ijtihad
- individual interpretation of Qur'an
and Sunnah
, as opposed to Taqlid
- conformity to the traditional interpretations propounded by the ulama
.[3]
Since its establishment, Muhammadiyah has adopted a reformist platform mixing religious and secular education,[4]
primarily as a way to promote the upward mobility of Muslims
toward a 'modern' community and to purify Indonesian Islam of local syncretic
practices.[4]
It continues to support local culture and promote religious tolerance in Indonesia, while a few of its higher education institutions are attended mostly by non-Muslims, especially in East Nusa Tenggara
and Papua
provinces. The group also runs a large chain of charity hospitals,[2]
and operated 128 universities as of the late 1990s.[5]
Our Ulama comes from state funded Islamic universities that exist on every provinces of our 34 provinces
Middle East was scientific powerhouse under Islamic period. You Indians always try to see Islam as doom religion and never want to acknowledge Islamic values endorsement on sciences etc