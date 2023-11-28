What's new

Indonesia government bans the flag of Israel, Israel National Anthem, inside Indonesian territory

Actually, the Zionist blood soaked rag should be used to wipe arse. I have stepped, spit and pissed on so many during demonstrations that I automatically equate it as a urinal.
 
All I can say Indonesia is becoming more conservative and there is no going back. I can see in 30 years Talibani level of craziness. This are biggest disadvantages of democracy, politicians will do things which gets them vote. This is true in all democracies including India.
 
The raise of economic prosperity is some how inline with the raise of conservatism of the Muslim population.

For years, our best high school is a state Islamic Madrasah and our women researchers are dominated by women wearing hijab
 
Things don’t go crazy overnight, Middle East was scientific powerhouse and than it turn …Now MBS is reviving. Democracy don’t get those chances.
 
Islam and Democracy is compatible as it is endorsed in Quran and practiced by Chaliph like Abu Bakar, Umar, Ustman, and Ali with different styles. For example during Abu Bakar it is purely like Presidential system under democracies (Abu Bakar is elected through debates and votings and it solves the dispute between 2 main tribes of Quraish and Anshar)

Ustman propose more like parliamentary system with leader serve like current modern Prime Minister.

You should havent seen Islam merely through the lense of current Middle East or even Taliban perspective on Islam

Our Islam comes from our roots like Muhammadiyah and Nahdatul Ulama. Muhammadiyah for example is older than the state of Saudi Arabia.

Muhammadiyah (Arabic: محمدية, romanized: Muḥammadiyyah, lit. 'followers of Muhammad'); officially Muhammadiyah Society (Indonesian: Persyarikatan Muhammadiyah) is a major Islamic non-governmental organization in Indonesia.[2] The organization was founded in 1912 by Ahmad Dahlan in the city of Yogyakarta as a reformist socioreligious movement, advocating ijtihad - individual interpretation of Qur'an and Sunnah, as opposed to Taqlid - conformity to the traditional interpretations propounded by the ulama.[3]

Since its establishment, Muhammadiyah has adopted a reformist platform mixing religious and secular education,[4] primarily as a way to promote the upward mobility of Muslims toward a 'modern' community and to purify Indonesian Islam of local syncretic practices.[4] It continues to support local culture and promote religious tolerance in Indonesia, while a few of its higher education institutions are attended mostly by non-Muslims, especially in East Nusa Tenggara and Papua provinces. The group also runs a large chain of charity hospitals,[2] and operated 128 universities as of the late 1990s.[5]

Muhammadiyah - Wikipedia

Our Ulama comes from state funded Islamic universities that exist on every provinces of our 34 provinces

Middle East was scientific powerhouse under Islamic period. You Indians always try to see Islam as doom religion and never want to acknowledge Islamic values endorsement on sciences etc
 
The raise of economic prosperity is some how inline with the raise of conservatism of the Muslim population.

But what will you do when these same people want more freedom? It is inevitable.
In general, people who get rich through hard work/ academics tend to move towards liberalism.
 
But what will you do when these same people want more freedom? It is inevitable.
You are lacking of critical thinking. You keep associating Islam with Taliban version just show that.

Have you read whole Quran verses with its meaning and read many hadits plus biography of Abu Bakar ? I have, so I have the authority on Islam compared to people like you.

Go see Madinah charter made during prophet Muhammad period, that is the origin of current modern nation states you see Today.

What freedom ? Indonesia is a stable democracy and we dont have issue with freedom and Islam, our society and politicians perform democracy better than what you see on Western democracies.
 
Just like india is becoming a hindu fascist state.
 
Another Indian univ graduate thinking quality....

It shows our firm position as we support Palestinian and two state solutions (which is not yet happening)

For other efforts we have made many like in diplomacy ( saying directly to Biden and their team in Washington, went to China, UN HQ, and Europe with several OIC members to push for chease fire in Gaza)

Sending hospital ship to water near Gaza, send many goods to Gaza through planes and navy ships.

International pressures is working as we see chease fire does happening in Gaza
 
