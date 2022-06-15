What's new

Indonesia General Election (President and Parliament) 2024 news and update

Today the 2024 Indonesia General Election process has been started. The first stage of General Election is the registration of the candidates and political parties. For President candidate, only those that are supported by 20 % seats in parliament that can pass the registration requirement.

So far there are two political power that can have President candidate, first is PDI-P and coalition of United Indonesia (Golkar, PPP, PAN).

 
Latest survey from one of credible survey companies

The following is the electability of presidential candidates with closed simulation in May 2022:
- Ganjar Pranowo 30.3%
- Prabowo Subianto 27.3%
- Anies Baswedan 22.6%
TT/TJ 19.9%

Based on the electability results, it was recorded that Ganjar Pranowo received the most support at 30.3 percent, followed by Prabowo with 27.3 percent, and Anies with 22.6 percent.



Survei SMRC: Tren Elektabilitas Ganjar Menanjak, Prabowo dan Anies Turun

Lembaga SMRC merilis survei elektabilitas capres 2024. Hasilnya, elektabilitas Gubernur Jawa Tengah Ganjar Pranowo meningkat sejak tahun lalu.

 
Ganjar Pranowo and familiy. He is currently Central Java Governor.

1655262861310.png

1655262885966.png


During debate for Central Java Governor Election 2018

 
Anies Baswedan and family. He is currently Jakarta Governor

1655264165781.png


During debate Jakarta Governor Election ( 2017)

 
Prabowo Subianto and family

1655264629415.png

1655264747653.png


Soeharto daughter

1655264796788.png


Prabowo interview in English

 
Most likely Vice President ( based on President candidate survey ) is

1. Ridwan Kamil
2. Sandiaga Salahudin Uno
3. Erick Tohir
4. Puan Maharani (back by PDI-P party- 20 % votes in parliament)-Soekarno family
 
Jokowi had lunch with all political parties leader that support him

 
National Demokrat (NASDEM) party will announce their President Candidates in their yearly national meeting. Metro TV invite Burhanudin Muhtadi which is a very respected political analyst in Indonesia (he also has survey and political consultant company that he manages/INDIKATOR).

 
Nasdem President Candidate :

1. Anies Rasyid Baswedan (Jakarta Governor)

1655477124617.png


2. Andika Muhammad Perkasa (Armed Force Commander)

1655476823858.png


3. Ganjar Pranowo ( Central Java Governor)

1655477246314.png
 
Update

1. Anies Baswedan seems happy after NASDEM Party select him as one of party President candidate.

2. Puan Maharani from PDI-P stated that only PDI-P Chairman who is also her mother, Megawati Soekarnoputri, that has the right to choose PDI-P President candidate



 
Indonesian President Joko Widodo: A third term not allowed by Indonesia's constitution​

Will Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo run for a third term? We pose that question to him in an exclusive interview with CNBC’s Martin Soong.
 
Anies Baswedan is captured using public transportation to go home from his Governor office. People are praising him.

 
NASDEM will likely make coalition with Democrat Party. If they chose Anies, PKS will likely join. PAN/GOLKAR/PPP has made another coalition. If they chose Anies or Ganjar, these two coalition can make big coalition.

For non Indonesian, I have to inform that Prabowo popularity has tendency to decline while Ganjar and Anies have tendency to raise. Prabowo in the beginning of 2021 lead the survey, but now become number two with small gap with Anies popularity in the third place.

Democrat party meet NASDEM party

 

Indonesia's NasDem party endorses Jakarta governor for 2024 presidential race​

1664775663956.png


JAKARTA- Indonesia's fifth-largest political party NasDem on Monday announced that it is backing outgoing Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan as its candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Mr Anies has consistently ranked among the top three possible contenders to lead the world's third-largest democracy, according to opinion polls, alongside Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and Defence Minister and ex-special forces general, Prabowo Subianto.

Mr Nasdem Chairman Surya Paloh said he had spent months deliberating on the party's preferred candidate and ultimately decided that Mr Anies was the best choice.

Mr Anies accepted the endorsement and said he was ready to "walk together" with the party, which in the 2019 parliamentary election won about 9% of the national vote.

At the time NasDem did not pass the required threshold to put forward a candidate alone, meaning it will have to form a coalition with other parties to formally nominate a candidate for 2024.

Presidential candidates are not required to officially register with the country's election body until October next year.

But with incumbent President Joko Widodo constitutionally barred from seeking a third term, intense jockeying is getting underway over who will next lead the world's fourth most-populous country.

Elected as Jakarta governor in 2017, Mr Anies faced criticism at the time for his perceived closeness to hardline Islamic groups.

Mass rallies held by those groups catalysed the downfall of Mr Anies' political rival and then-governor, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, or "Ahok," an ethnic Chinese, Christian politician who was later imprisoned on blasphemy charges for insulting Islam. REUTERS



Indonesia's NasDem party endorses Jakarta governor for 2024 presidential race

Outgoing Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has consistently ranked among the top three possible contenders. Read more at straitstimes.com.


Anies Baswedan​



Anies Rasyid Baswedan (born 7 May 1969) is an Indonesian academic, activist, and politician who is currently serving as the Governor of Jakarta since 2017, as an Independent. A student activist and political analyst before entering public service, he served as rector of Paramadina University before being appointed to be Minister of Education and Culture in Joko Widodo administration. He is also the founder of Indonesia Mengajar, a program that selects, trains, and assigns university graduates to serve in a one-year teaching mission across the country. He is the grandson of nationalist, journalist, and freedom fighter Abdurrahman Baswedan, and the cousin of Novel Baswedan.[2][3][4]

Early life and family​

Anies Rasyid Baswedan was born on 7 May 1969, in Kuningan, West Java. His father was Rasyid Baswedan, an ethnic Hadhrami-Javanese. While his mother was Aliyah Rasyid, an ethnic Sundanese mother. His grandfather, Abdurrahman Baswedan, was a prominent Arab-Indonesian activist who served as a cabinet minister during the Indonesian National Revolution.[5][6]

Education​

Anies grew up in Yogyakarta, attending SMP Negeri 5 and SMA Negeri 2 Yogyakarta. In 1987, he spent one year as an AFS Intercultural Programs exchange student in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.[7] He returned to Indonesia, and enrolled at Gadjah Mada University, spending a summer attending Summer Session of Asian Studies at Sophia University in Tokyo, and graduating with a degree in business management. As a Fulbright Scholar, he went to receive his M.P.M. in international security and economic policy from the University of Maryland School of Public Policy (where he was a William P. Cole III Fellow), and Ph.D. in political science from Northern Illinois University, where he was a Gerald S. Maryanov Fellow.[8]

Paramadina University rector​

On 15 May 2007, he was appointed rector (equivalent of president) of Paramadina University, a private university in Jakarta. He succeeded Nurcholish Madjid (commonly referred to as Cak Nur), a prominent liberal Muslim intellectual and scholar who had served as rector since the university's founding in 1998. He became the youngest rector of an Indonesian university, at 38.[9] As rector, Anies established Paramadina Fellowship and included anti-corruption education in the core curriculum, first of its kind in the country.

Indonesia Mengajar

Anies rose to national prominence in 2009 when he initiated Indonesia Mengajar (Indonesia Teaching) foundation, a nationwide program that selects, trains, and assign university graduates to serve in a one-year teaching mission across the country. The program was established in response of unequal quality of education in Indonesia, particularly in the poor and rural parts of the archipelago.[10][11] Anies remained in the leadership until 2013, when he resigned in order to pursue his political career.



Anies Baswedan - Wikipedia



 
Tsamara Amany, Indonesian young politician is also an Alumny of Paramadina University


NASDEM, a party who endorse Anies Baswedan as President candidate has build new Headquarter in elite residential Menteng region, Central Jakarta.

 










