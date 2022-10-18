What's new

Indonesia Defense Industry

1666104377960.png
 
I will not repeat any information that I have posted in Indonesia strategic Industry thread, Indonesia Defense Equipment and Arm export Thread, and Indonesia Aerospace Forum thread. This will be a new information and more likely about new sales for domestic users and new development of defense equipment.

Brimob (Police Paramilitary unit) Order 100 Rantis Maung 4x4 Pindad

1666105649551.png

1666105695106.png
 
Those 100 Maung Pindad tactical vehicle has already been received by Brimob unit (Police Paramilitary unit). PT Pindad has also introduced its new rifle, SB2-V5 A1, to Sabhara unit (police).

1666108030458.png

1666108290800.png


Source:
www.detik.com

Gaharnya Rantis 'Maung' 4x4 Korps Brimob Polri Buatan Pindad

Koprs Brimob Polri juga dilengkapi dengan mobil rantis 'Maung' yang gahar produksi PT Pindad. Lihat lebih dekat di sini.
www.detik.com www.detik.com
 
Indonesia Army using Pindad SS2 rifle

1666108502263.png


Australian Army using SS2 Pindad rifle during exercise with Indonesian Army.

Australian Army soldier Private Samuel Constable from the 5th Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment, shoots on the range during Exercise Wirra Jaya at the Baturaja Training Area, South Sumatra, Indonesia.

1666108678712.png
 
PT Pindad has several factories in Java island, this is the head office in Bandung, West Java. PT Pindad invited Ahmad Dani, Dewa 19 personnel (rock band) family to visit the Head office in Bandung, West Java. We can see how civilians uses Pindad rifle without any problem.

 
Badak Pindad

1666424199356.png

1666424445585.png


Anoa Pindad

1666424506914.png

1666424549258.png


Harimau Medium Tank (Pindad/FNSS)

1666424697900.png

1666424729490.png
 
Private Sector (Avionics)

PT InfoGlobal

1666425365265.png


InfoGlobal CEO

1666425423176.png


Exporting avionics for Malaysia Air Force Hawk Squadron

1666425658093.png


Company Profile

 
Joint Development KF21/IFX Program

(ADD Korea, KAI Korea, Indonesian Aerospace)

1666426501221.png

1666426518405.png
 
Private Sector (PT Lundin/North Sea Boats)

STEALTH missile boat

 
Defense ID, SOE holding defense company

 

