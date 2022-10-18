Indonesia Defense Industry

I will not repeat any information that I have posted in Indonesia strategic Industry thread, Indonesia Defense Equipment and Arm export Thread, and Indonesia Aerospace Forum thread. This will be a new information and more likely about new sales for domestic users and new development of defense equipment.
Brimob (Police Paramilitary unit) Order 100 Rantis Maung 4x4 Pindad
Australian Army using SS2 Pindad rifle during exercise with Indonesian Army.
Australian Army soldier Private Samuel Constable from the 5th Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment, shoots on the range during Exercise Wirra Jaya at the Baturaja Training Area, South Sumatra, Indonesia.
PT Pindad has several factories in Java island, this is the head office in Bandung, West Java. PT Pindad invited Ahmad Dani, Dewa 19 personnel (rock band) family to visit the Head office in Bandung, West Java. We can see how civilians uses Pindad rifle without any problem.