Indonesia defense acquisition program 2020-2024

Ministry of Defense Purchases 6 T-50i Golden Eagle Jets from South Korea





Jakarta -The Ministry of Defense (Kemhan) is in the process of procuring 6 units of Lead-In Fighter Training (LIFT) aircraft of the T-50i Golden Eagle type from South Korea. This is the second procurement."This is the second procurement contract, and a continuation of cooperation with the Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI)," said Head of Public Relations Bureau of the Ministry of Defense General Secretariat, Marsma TNI Penny Radjendra in a press release, as reported by Antara, Thursday (22/7). /2021).The cooperation between the Ministry of Defense and KAI has been going on for a long time, since 2014. In early 2014, the Indonesian Ministry of Defense received the first 16 units of the T-50i Golden Eagle type of lead-in fighter training (LIFT) fighter training aircraft from South Korea's KAI as the aircraft manufacturer. ."To meet the demands and needs of the Indonesian Air Force, in 2021 the Ministry of Defense will continue this cooperation with a plan to add six units of T-50i fighter aircraft with KAI," Penny explained.The procurement process for the six T-50i units, he said, had gone through the applicable procedures and rules involving the relevant ministries/agencies.Procurement is also carried out by prioritizing aspects of efficiency, effectiveness, transparency, and accountability so that objectivity in each stage of the contract process can be accounted for."The procurement of six T-150i aircraft from South Korea's KAI is also carried out with due regard to optimizing the use of domestic industrial components to support the strengthening of domestic strategic industries," he said.The procurement of the T-50i aircraft, added Penny, is an effort by the Indonesian Ministry of Defense to meet strategic needs for the Indonesian Air Force."This is in order to prepare reliable fighter pilots in maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Indonesia from Sabang to Merauke," he said.Read also:Prabowo being sued over the Pangkalan Jati Navy Plot, this is the explanation from the Ministry of DefensePreviously, the Indonesian government was reported to have received an agreement to purchase six T-50 trainer jets made by Korea Aerospace Industries Co (KAI). The value of the agreement is estimated to reach 240 million US dollars.Under the agreement, KAI will supply six T-50 advanced trainer jets to the Indonesian Air Force from 16 December 2021 to 30 October 2024.