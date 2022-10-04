Indonesia Biofuel Program, the most advanced in the world

Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources: All Biodiesel Shipments Using B35 Specs Starting Next Week​

Acting Director General of Gatrik, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dadan Kusdiana. The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources will implement a policy of mixing fuel oil (BBM) with 35 percent palm oil or the B35 biofuel program (BBN) starting February 1, 2023. The Director General of New, Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation (EBTKE), Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dadan Kusdiana, said that starting next week, the delivery of B35 biodiesel has begun."This month we still remain B30. Starting next week, all shipments of this biodiesel use the B35 spec. So you as a user later don't have to worry. We ensure the quality of production and handling from transportation to mixing handling both continuously," said Dadan through a written statement after the socialization event for the implementation of B35 and the results of the B40 road test, quoted on Friday (13/1)."As long as we raise the mix, it's always followed by an increase in specs. We emphasize the motto of biodiesel not to become an impurity," he added.Dadan said that the implementation of biodiesel that is being implemented by the government is a national program that has been coordinated with relevant parties, including the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment. According to him, the program is a joint effort to reduce dependence on petroleum fuels, while bringing Indonesian palm oil to be better and more sustainable."This biodiesel program is not only a program of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to use it as fuel, but also how to encourage palm oil in Indonesia to provide broad benefits for the national economy and specifically for farmers," dadan said.When the biodiesel implementation program was designed, Dadan said, the price of Crude Palm Oil (CPO) was in the range of USD 275 per ton and continued to increase in line with the increase in demand for palm oil due to the implementation of biodiesel."How can we raise the price of palm oil because the price of palm oil will automatically transfer to the price of FFB (fresh fruit bunches) of palm oil in farmers. In addition, we are still importing diesel even though the graph is declining. This is one of the breakthroughs and evidence that research and development results can be implemented and provide such broad benefits," dadan said.FFB is palm fruit after being removed from the bunch, which is then processed and processed into the main products in the form of crude palm oil or CP and palm kernel oil or PKO. In addition to efforts to increase demand for palm oil, the government also encourages the development of CPO processing plants into biodiesel."Now many factories are established to process CPO into biodiesel, in the Sumatra to Sulawesi regions. We are currently encouraging the construction of factories in Papua to encourage demand and spread in the Papua region," explained Dadan.Furthermore, Dadan revealed that with the enactment of B35, Indonesia will be able to control diesel imports even more. For the implementation of the B35 program in 2023, it is targeted to distribute biodiesel to reach 13.15 million kiloliters per year or 226 thousand barrels per day. Foreign exchange savings are estimated to reach around USD 10.75 billion or equivalent to Rp 161 trillion, employment of 1,653,974 people and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions of 34.9 million tons of CO2e."The President has clearly requested for this to be implemented from him starting at the time of the B30 program. Finally, in the cabinet session on December 6, 2022, it was decided that we would do it with B35. Although we are actually preparing for the B40, we are ready if we are asked to upgrade to the B40 later. We already know which specifications will be used except for the additional infrastructure that we still have to do," dadan said.Before the increase in the percentage of biodiesel mixing has been carried out, several technical preparations have been carried out to ensure the performance of the use of BBN mixture. Among them is testing the effect of using a 35 percent biodiesel mixture on the diesel engine filtration system, with the result that there is no indication of filter blocking in the Filter Blocking Tendency (FBT) test or the Filter Rig Test test. The recommendation is that there is no significant effect on the use of B35, where improvements have been made to the specifications of the Biodiesel used for the mixture.Meanwhile, in preparation for the implementation of B40, the B40 Road Test has been carried out which has been launched on July 27, 2022, as the final series of tests. The results of this test are used as a basis for consideration before the implementation of B40. In this B40 road test, two types of B40 fuel mixtures were tested, namely B30D10 with a mixture formula of 30 percent biodiesel (B100*) plus 10 percent vegetable diesel / biohydrocarbon diesel / HVO (D100) also 60 percent diesel oil (B0), and B40 with a mixture formula of 40 percent Biodiesel (B100 *) plus 60 percent diesel oil (B0)."We did do the B40 test, the principle is openness and objective. We also use proven mechanisms and SOPs. There is no example because we are indeed the first. Thank you and appreciation to all parties involved in the B40 test," concluded Dadan.