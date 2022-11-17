Indonesia bets big on electric vehicles but has a long way to go​

Director General of Mineral and Coal ESDM Ensures that the Stainless Steel Industry in The Republic of Indonesia Will Be Limited​

Story from BUSINESS•23 minutes agoThe ground breaking of the Pomalaa Vale Indonesia Smelter project and Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd, was attended by Coordinating Minister for Marves Luhut B Panjaitan, Sunday (27/11/2022). Photo: Fariza Rizky Ananda/coil© Provided by CoilsDirector General of Minerals and Coal of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Ridwan Djamaluddin ensured that the stainless steel industry, which uses high-grade nickel raw materials (saprolite), will begin to be restricted in Indonesia.Ridwan explained that this policy is in line with the boost of the electric vehicle industry ecosystem, where lithium batteries, one of which uses low-grade nickel raw materials (limonite).The low-grade nickel must be processed at a mineral processing plant or smelter with High-pressure Acid Leaching (HPAL) technology. This type of smelter is still small when compared to smelters that process saprolite with Rotary Kiln Electric Furnace (RKEF) technology."So that we don't run out of stainless steel raw materials, so that our smelter is enough, we want to transfer it to another one that is more downstream and leads to batteries," Ridwan told reporters after the groundbreaking of the Pomalaa Project in Kolaka, Southeast Sulawesi, Sunday (27/11).Ridwan said that the government considers the massive production of stainless steel carried out in Indonesia to be sufficient because it is considered ineffective for the production of lithium batteries."We consider stainless steel to be sufficient because if we continue to add more raw materials, we will not be long enough later. Meanwhile, we will go to the point now that the nickel is low grade for batteries," he explained.Meanwhile, he did not elaborate on the roadmap or further policies of the stainless steel industry restrictions in Indonesia. He only ensured that in concept, the government would further boost nickel production for batteries."Conceptually from now on we've also thought so, enough with the smelter now it's pretty much so let it grow up first good, we're heading it to like for batteries," he said.An online motorcycle taxi driver replaced his electric motor battery at the SPKLU of PLN Gambir Building, Jakarta, Wednesday (13/0/2022). Photo: Agha Yuninda/ANTARA FOTO© Provided by CoilsPreviously, the Special Staff of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources for the Acceleration of Mineral and Coal Governance, Irwandy Arif, revealed that the step to limit the stainless steel industry had been further planned by the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan."Mr. Luhut has spoken with the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Minister of Industry so that the direction of stainless steel that consumes high levels of nickel should be limited," he said at the Launching of the Manufacturing and Tourism Study Book, Friday (18/11).On the other hand, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said, Indonesia is one of the largest nickel ore producing countries in the world. It doesn't stop there, Indonesia is also the second largest producer of stainless steel in the world."Currently, Indonesia is the number 2 largest stainless steel producing country in the world," said Jokowi during the ASEAN-US Special Summit with Business Leaders, Friday (13/5).