Indonesia Basketball League (IBL)

This thread will show development of Indonesian basketball competition. Despite it is not as popular as football, badminton, and volleyball among general public, but basketball popularity is increasing among Indonesian living in big cities like Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, etc.

The professional competition for basketball is called as IBL (Indonesia Basketball League) and for 2022 will play in 6 cities that include Jakarta. Based on health protocol, spectators are only allowed to fill 20 % capacity of the stadium. IBL has 16 teams and they are all funded by private sectors. It is quite different with football professional competition that has many teams owned and funded by local province government.

IBL 2022 competition will be started in 15 January 2022.

 
There are foreign players that will play in IBL 2022. This is for instant what happen in Satria Muda Pertamina home base.

 
The basketball atmosphere among basketball fans in Indonesia is currently quite optimistic with young player like Derrick Michael, 204 cm player, who is a mix of Indonesian/Cameron parents that shows promising talent. Currently 18 years old Derrick has gotten scholarship in NBA Academy and possibly will play in NCAA competition in USA as soon as he completes his high school education. The fact that Indonesia will use junior team ( university students) to compete in ASEAN games in Vietnam May 2022 shows the confidence of Indonesia Basketball Association with their young players.

Derrick was playing with his high school mates before going to Australia

 
The IBL 2022 competition is about to begin. Basketball professional teams from other Indonesian cities have been already in Jakarta, including Prawira Bandung from Bandung city, West Java.

Prawira Bandung made a journey to Jakarta from Bandung, West Java. The first series of the competition is started in GBK sport complex, Jakarta.

 
The best team in Indonesia is so far Satria Muda Pertamina which is backed financially by PT Pertamina, biggest company in Indonesia which is also a state owned company.


Second best is Pelita Jaya Bakrie, which is backed financially by PT Bakrie Brothers, a conglomeration company (private sector).

Both team comes from Jakarta. Last week these two teams have friendly match in Jakarta.

 
The best Basketball professional competition in Asia is currently B League (Japan). Japan J League I believe is also the best competition in Asia for football. There is one Indonesian player who play in B League which is Brandon Jawato.


He is basically the best Indonesian player at the moment and it can be seen with his contribution during the match between Indonesia vs Lebanon last month.

 
Highlight

Pelita Jaya vs Satria Muda (Last night game)

 
The opening of the competition, it is basically the first sport event that can have spectators in Jakarta since Pandemic struck the nation. The first sport event that can have spectators in Indonesia during Pandemic period is PON Papua in late 2021 (sport competition between Indonesian provinces conducted every 4 years).

 
West Bandit vs Rans PIK

The atmosphere of the game can be clearly seen in this video, the quality of picture is also much better

 
Several dunks have been made by local players as IBL 2022 entered second day, including the one made by Sandy Ibrahim from Satria Muda Pertamina.

 
Indonesia patriot vs Evos Bogor

 
The opening of the competition

 
Pelita Jaya Bakrie vs West Bandit

 
Satria Muda Pertamina vs Prawira Bandung

 
The competition is now conducted in Bandung, West Java

 

