What's new

Indonesia Aerospace Forum

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Jul 25, 2013
Messages
22,344
Reaction score
24
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) is an Indonesian state owned enterprise that was established in 1976. PTDI manufacturing site is in Bandung, Indonesia.

The company main products are aircrafts, aircraft structure component, aircraft services, and engineering. PTDI Assembly Lines produce various types of CN235 under TC for civil or military transport, maritime patrol, surveillance, and coast guard.

Other than those, the Assembly Lines also produce under licenses the NC212-200, NAS332 Super Puma and NBell412-EP. Under the Strategic Agreement with Airbus Military, the PTDI Assembly Line produces NC212-400 and the PTDI Delivery Center will soon start deliveries of the CN295 from Bandung Indonesia. PTDI has delivered over 400 aircraft to 49 civil and military operators.

PTDI Manufacturing produces aircraft parts, components, tools and fixtures for A320/321/330/340/350/380 of Airbus, for MK2 and EC725 of Eurocopter and for CN235, C212-400 and C295 of Airbus Military.

PTDI Aircraft Services provides maintenance, overhaul, repair, alteration and logistic support for CN235, Bell412, BO-105, NC-212-100/200, NAS332 Super Puma, B737-200/300/400/500, A320, Fokker 100, and Fokker 27.

PTDI Engineering provides engineering services and analysis and flight simulators.

company1.jpg
Aircraft Integration

Assembly & Integrations of :
- CN235-220 (Produced & Delivered 57 units, 5 units back orders)
- NC-212-200 (Produced & Delivered 102 units)
- Helikopter NBO-105 ( Produced & Delivered 122units, stop production @2008)
- Helikopter BELL-412 (Produced & Delivered 33units )
- Helikopter NAS-332C1 (Produced & Delivered 20 units)
- ILS & Customer-Supports

company2.jpg
Aerostructure
Produce Tooling and airframe Components of :
- Airbus A380/A320/A321/A340/A350
- Boeing B-747/B-777/B-787
- Eurocopter MK-2 (EC225/EC725)
- Airbus Military CN235/C295/C212-400


company3.jpg
Aircraft Service
Provide Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul and Alteration of:
- PTDI Products: CN235, NC-212-100/200, NBELL-412, NBO-105, NSA-330 and NAS-332
- Non PTDI Products: B737-200/300/400/500, Cesna172, Enstrom 480B, BK-117 and Bell-212
Spares Support
General Aviation Business

dittek.jpg
Technology and Development
Technology and Development - PT Dirgantara Indonesia as one of directorate under PT Dirgantara Indonesia has capability and experience in the area of Engineering Design and Product Development, Simulation Technology, System Integration and Maintenance for Defense and Security System, Information Technology and also a training and laboratories facilities.


Hopefully, this aircraft industry will become an efficient and adaptable business institution. Dirgantara Indonesia cover an area of 86,98 hectares of building. The production activities of the company are sustained by 232 units of various machinery and equipment. Apart from this, there are some other equipment spread over in various assembly lines, laboratories, and service & maintenance units.

Dirgantara Indonesia

Aircraft maker RAI teams
up with Dassault Systemes
for R80 project

The Jakarta Post, Jakarta | Business | Tue, April 08 2014, 5:32 PM

Local aircraft maker PT Regio Aviasi Industri (RAI) has teamed up with France-based software producer Dassault Systemes to design and manufacture the firm’s regional turboprop R80 aircraft.

"PT RAI will install platform designed by Dassault Systemes, 3DEXPERIENCE, to support the collaborative engineering and manufacturing works," RAI president director Agung Nugroho said in Jakarta on Tuesday on the sidelines of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony as quoted by kontan.co.id.

RAI, established by PT Ilthabi Rekatama and PT Eagle Capital, belongs to Indonesia's former president cum aerospace veteran BJ Habibie. It is expected that the R80, designed with 80 seats, will take its maiden flight in 2017.

Agung was optimistic that the software designs for the new plane would be finished on time.

He refused to comment on the deal both companies sealed during the signing ceremony, but he said that RAI had allocated US$1 billion for the R80 project. (nfo/nvn)

Aircraft maker RAI teams up with Dassault Systemes for R80 project | The Jakarta Post

Pesawat%20R80-OK.JPG


ilhamhabibie5.jpg

Ilham Habibie (PT RAI)
 
Last edited:
RI sending KFX jet-fighter production team to South Korea

Senin, 11 Juli 2011 18:22 WIB | 5.150 Views

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia is sending a KFX warplane production engineering team to South Korea as part of a cooperation agreement between the two nations to produce jet-fighters, a defense ministry official said here on Monday.

The team is composed of personnel from the Indonesian Air Force, Bandung-based Institute of Technology (ITB) and Indonesian aircraft maker PT Dirgantara Indonesia (DI).

Defense Ministry Secretary General Rear Marshal Erris Heriyanto said the team received an award from Defense Minister Purnomo Yusgiantoro here on Monday.

Erris said that Indonesia and South Korea had agreed to cooperate in the production of KFX warplanes in Seoul, South Korea, on July 15, 2010.

Virtually, the KFX jet-fighter production project is an old project by the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) which only now could it be realized.

The idea of the project came from South Korean President Kim Dae Jung on March 2001 to replace older planes like F-4D/E Phantom II and F-5E/F Tiger.

Compared with F-16, KFX is projected to have an attack radius 50 percent higher, better avionic system and better anti radar (stealth) capability.

Erris said that Indonesia tried to do its best to meet its need for main weaponry system, including in the development of warplanes.

Therefore, Indonesia agreed to cooperate with South Korea, he added.

On the occasion, the two sides agreed that 80 percent of the funding would borne by partner country while the remaining 20 percent by Indonesia.

He said that the cooperation for the development of the 4.5 generation warplanes would be carried out in three stages, namely technological development in the 2011-2012 period, engineering and manufacturing and the third stage is the production phase.

Erris said that both sides agreed to produce some 150 to 200 units of KFX of which Indonesia would get 50 units.

"The three units would meet the need of three combat air-borne squadrons," he said.
(Uu.A014/HAJM)

RI sending KFX jet-fighter production team to South Korea - ANTARA News

IFX_1.jpg

9.jpg

C 103
 
Last edited:
Nihonjin1051 said:
Excellent development, Indonesia !
Click to expand...

Thanks bro .....:cheers:

This is our new baby....

PT DI receives order to manufacture about 100 N219 planes
Sabtu, 8 Maret 2014 00:22 WIB | 1.846 Views

20120112N-219.jpg


Bandung, West Java (ANTARA News) - Indonesias aircraft industry PT Dirgantara Indonesia has received an order to manufacture about 100 N219 planes for domestic transportation.

"They have to be manufactured soon. We will design the airplane this year and assemble it next year. By 2015, we hope it will have flown," the companys president director, Budi Santoso, said during the Industry Minister MS Hidayats visit to the company along with the Minister of National Development Planning Armida Alisjahbana here on Friday.

He said most of the planes were ordered by domestic airline companies and regional governments.

He admitted that the orders were still in the form of memorandums of understanding.

"Usually a memorandum of understanding comes first and only after the airplane is flying a contract is signed," he said.

He added that an N219 plane can carry 19 passengers and so it has the potential for use in the country. He estimated that the need for it could reach to 100 to 150 airplanes.

"Our sales target has been set at a minimum of 100. Our priority is to meet the domestic demand before it is exported to neighboring countries," he said.

The companys marketing vice president, Arie Wibowo, meanwhile said so far PT DI has signed MOUs for the sales of 120 planes, with 50 of them already confirmed, 50 others potential and 20 to PT Merpati Nusantara, which is now still not operating.

"The price of N219 planes is competitive as compared to that of the Twin Otter and the Cessna Caravan," he said.

He said N219 is sold at only US$4-5 million per unit, while the Twin Otter and the Cessna Caravan could reach US$6-7 million per unit.

The director general of high technology-based prime industries, Budi Darmadi, said N219 is suitable for conditions in Indonesia that need many short-haul flights and have many short runways.

"Initially the type was designed for Papua that is hilly and is difficult to access by land transportation," he said.

He added that the aircraft only needs about 500 meters of runway to land, so it is suitable for feeder flights of mostly two hours duration.(*)

PT DI receives order to manufacture about 100 N219 planes - ANTARA News


N219_Defense+Studies.JPG

itb-fair-2-copy1.jpg


n2192bcutaway.jpg
 
Last edited:
Indos said:
Thanks bro .....:cheers:

This is our new baby....

PT DI receives order to manufacture about 100 N219 planes
Sabtu, 8 Maret 2014 00:22 WIB | 1.846 Views

20120112N-219.jpg


Bandung, West Java (ANTARA News) - Indonesias aircraft industry PT Dirgantara Indonesia has received an order to manufacture about 100 N219 planes for domestic transportation.

"They have to be manufactured soon. We will design the airplane this year and assemble it next year. By 2015, we hope it will have flown," the companys president director, Budi Santoso, said during the Industry Minister MS Hidayats visit to the company along with the Minister of National Development Planning Armida Alisjahbana here on Friday.

He said most of the planes were ordered by domestic airline companies and regional governments.

He admitted that the orders were still in the form of memorandums of understanding.

"Usually a memorandum of understanding comes first and only after the airplane is flying a contract is signed," he said.

He added that an N219 plane can carry 19 passengers and so it has the potential for use in the country. He estimated that the need for it could reach to 100 to 150 airplanes.

"Our sales target has been set at a minimum of 100. Our priority is to meet the domestic demand before it is exported to neighboring countries," he said.

The companys marketing vice president, Arie Wibowo, meanwhile said so far PT DI has signed MOUs for the sales of 120 planes, with 50 of them already confirmed, 50 others potential and 20 to PT Merpati Nusantara, which is now still not operating.

"The price of N219 planes is competitive as compared to that of the Twin Otter and the Cessna Caravan," he said.

He said N219 is sold at only US$4-5 million per unit, while the Twin Otter and the Cessna Caravan could reach US$6-7 million per unit.

The director general of high technology-based prime industries, Budi Darmadi, said N219 is suitable for conditions in Indonesia that need many short-haul flights and have many short runways.

"Initially the type was designed for Papua that is hilly and is difficult to access by land transportation," he said.

He added that the aircraft only needs about 500 meters of runway to land, so it is suitable for feeder flights of mostly two hours duration.(*)

PT DI receives order to manufacture about 100 N219 planes - ANTARA News


N219_Defense+Studies.JPG
n2192bcutaway.jpg
Click to expand...


Really impressive, bro. First the RI has a growing shipbuilding capability, now aeronautic capabilities. Future is very bright for Indonesia..!
 
Regio Aviasi Industri to Manufacture Planes by 2018

By Francezka Nangoy on 05:48 pm Apr 09, 2014

CN-235-MPA-3.jpg

Aerospace in Indonesia has the potential to emulate Mexico. (JG Photo/Rezza Estily)

Jakarta. Indonesian aviation company Regio Aviasi Industri plans to start local production of passenger aircraft from 2018, to tap local demand.

Agung Nugroho, president director of RAI, told reporters on Tuesday that the company was planning to build 400 units of the R80 turboprop passenger aircraft over 20 years.

He said RAI was now in the final stage of its preliminary design for the aircraft, which will have a carrying capacity of between 80 and 90 passengers.

The company will soon enter the second phase of the project, which involves detail design and prototype manufacturing.

Serial production of the aircraft will start in 2018.

RAI will collaborate with state aviation manufacturer Dirgantara Indonesia to produce the aircraft, Agung said.

RAI is affiliated with former Indonesian president B.J. Habibie and his son Ilham Habibie.

Agung said the aircraft will meet demand from local airlines. Indonesia’s aviation industry has grown by 19 percent per annum in the past few years.

“We have signed letters of intent with two national airlines — KalStar Aviation and NAM Air,” Agung said.

He said NAM Air — a unit of Sriwijaya Air — plans to buy 100 of the R80 planes, while KalStar, a Pontianak-based airline, plans to buy 25.

Agung said RAI’s biggest competitor in Indonesia was Italian-French aircraft builder ATR (Avions de Transport Regional, or Aerei da Transporto Regionale) and Bombardier of Brazil.

He said RAI’s aircraft will have bigger capacity and better fuel efficiency than the ATR and Bombardier aircraft.

Agung did not reveal the investment amount required to build the planes.

RAI president commissioner Ilham Habibie said the company planned to further develop the R80 to a capacity of 100 passengers.

“Indonesia, as an archipelagic country, will always need air transport. Smaller planes are also needed for island-hopping,” Ilham said.

He added that beside KalStar Aviation and NAM Air, other national airlines that were interested in the R80 were Wings Air, Sky Aviation, Citilink and Merpati Nusantara.

RAI on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with France’s Dassault Systemes to help with the production of R80. Dassault Systemes will provide the platforms and solutions in detail design and manufacturing of the plane.

Citilink is the low-cost unit of Garuda Indonesia.

Regio Aviasi Industri to Manufacture Planes by 2018 | The Jakarta Globe

YFBkVGv3Db.jpg
 
Indos said:
PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) is an Indonesian state owned enterprise that was established in 1976. PTDI manufacturing site is in Bandung, Indonesia.

The company main products are aircrafts, aircraft structure component, aircraft services, and engineering. PTDI Assembly Lines produce various types of CN235 under TC for civil or military transport, maritime patrol, surveillance, and coast guard.

Other than those, the Assembly Lines also produce under licenses the NC212-200, NAS332 Super Puma and NBell412-EP. Under the Strategic Agreement with Airbus Military, the PTDI Assembly Line produces NC212-400 and the PTDI Delivery Center will soon start deliveries of the CN295 from Bandung Indonesia. PTDI has delivered over 400 aircraft to 49 civil and military operators.

PTDI Manufacturing produces aircraft parts, components, tools and fixtures for A320/321/330/340/350/380 of Airbus, for MK2 and EC725 of Eurocopter and for CN235, C212-400 and C295 of Airbus Military.

PTDI Aircraft Services provides maintenance, overhaul, repair, alteration and logistic support for CN235, Bell412, BO-105, NC-212-100/200, NAS332 Super Puma, B737-200/300/400/500, A320, Fokker 100, and Fokker 27.

PTDI Engineering provides engineering services and analysis and flight simulators.

company1.jpg
Aircraft Integration

Assembly & Integrations of :
- CN235-220 (Produced & Delivered 57 units, 5 units back orders)
- NC-212-200 (Produced & Delivered 102 units)
- Helikopter NBO-105 ( Produced & Delivered 122units, stop production @2008)
- Helikopter BELL-412 (Produced & Delivered 33units )
- Helikopter NAS-332C1 (Produced & Delivered 20 units)
- ILS & Customer-Supports

company2.jpg
Aerostructure
Produce Tooling and airframe Components of :
- Airbus A380/A320/A321/A340/A350
- Boeing B-747/B-777/B-787
- Eurocopter MK-2 (EC225/EC725)
- Airbus Military CN235/C295/C212-400


company3.jpg
Aircraft Service
Provide Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul and Alteration of:
- PTDI Products: CN235, NC-212-100/200, NBELL-412, NBO-105, NSA-330 and NAS-332
- Non PTDI Products: B737-200/300/400/500, Cesna172, Enstrom 480B, BK-117 and Bell-212
Spares Support
General Aviation Business

dittek.jpg
Technology and Development
Technology and Development - PT Dirgantara Indonesia as one of directorate under PT Dirgantara Indonesia has capability and experience in the area of Engineering Design and Product Development, Simulation Technology, System Integration and Maintenance for Defense and Security System, Information Technology and also a training and laboratories facilities.


Hopefully, this aircraft industry will become an efficient and adaptable business institution. Dirgantara Indonesia cover an area of 86,98 hectares of building. The production activities of the company are sustained by 232 units of various machinery and equipment. Apart from this, there are some other equipment spread over in various assembly lines, laboratories, and service & maintenance units.

Dirgantara Indonesia

Aircraft maker RAI teams
up with Dassault Systemes
for R80 project

The Jakarta Post, Jakarta | Business | Tue, April 08 2014, 5:32 PM

Local aircraft maker PT Regio Aviasi Industri (RAI) has teamed up with France-based software producer Dassault Systemes to design and manufacture the firm’s regional turboprop R80 aircraft.

"PT RAI will install platform designed by Dassault Systemes, 3DEXPERIENCE, to support the collaborative engineering and manufacturing works," RAI president director Agung Nugroho said in Jakarta on Tuesday on the sidelines of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony as quoted by kontan.co.id.

RAI, established by PT Ilthabi Rekatama and PT Eagle Capital, belongs to Indonesia's former president cum aerospace veteran BJ Habibie. It is expected that the R80, designed with 80 seats, will take its maiden flight in 2017.

Agung was optimistic that the software designs for the new plane would be finished on time.

He refused to comment on the deal both companies sealed during the signing ceremony, but he said that RAI had allocated US$1 billion for the R80 project. (nfo/nvn)

Aircraft maker RAI teams up with Dassault Systemes for R80 project | The Jakarta Post

Pesawat%20R80-OK.JPG


ilhamhabibie5.jpg

Ilham Habibie (PT RAI)
Click to expand...

Excellent development,i didn't knew Indonesia was present in aerospace sector
 
Echo_419 said:
Excellent development,i didn't knew Indonesia was present in aerospace sector
Click to expand...

Thanks bro,

Actually we have been developing aircraft since long time ago, the first big project is CN-235 in early1980's

CASA/IPTN CN-235 - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

The CASA/IPTN CN-235 is a medium-range twin-engined transport plane that was jointly developed by CASA of Spain and Indonesian manufacturer IPTN, as a regional airliner and military transport. Its primary military roles include maritim patrol, surveilence, and air transport. Its largest user is Turkey which has 50 aircraft.

Design and development
The project was a joint venture between (CASA) and Indonesian Aerospace (PT. Dirgantara Indonesia), formerly known as IPTN, which formed Airtech to manage the programme. The partnership applied only to the Series 10 and Series 100/110, with later versions being developed independently. Over 230 of all versions of CN-235 are in service and have accumulated more than 500,000 flight hours.

Design began in January 1980 with first flight on 11 November 1983. Spanish and Indonesian certification was on 20 June 1986; the first flight of the production aircraft was on 19 August 1986 and FAA type approval was granted on 3 December 1986. The aircraft entered service on 1 March 1988

We also developed another big plane independently (without western company help) in 1990's:

IPTN N-250 - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

The IPTN N-250 is a regional aircraft commuter turboprop, an original design by the Indonesian firm IPTN (Industri Pesawat Terbang Nusantara) (now Indonesian Aerospace), N letter in front of -250 stands for Nurtanio and 250 denotes a twin-engined aircraft with a capacity of 50 passengers. The First prototype was named Gatotkaca after a character from the epic Mahabrata. The Second Prototype was named "Krincing Wesi". The third and Fourth prototypes was planned to be named "Putut Guritno" and "Koco Negoro" respectively. This aircraft was IPTN's first major effort to win the market share of the regional turboprop class of 50–70 seat airliners. The aircraft was the star exhibit at the 1996 Indonesian Air Show in Cengkareng, but its development was eventually cancelled after the Asian Financial Crisis of 1998.

abg.jpg


n250_09.jpg

N-250
 
Last edited:
Good going Indonesia.

Hopefully, Indonesia will become a true powerhouse..and an example of a peaceful, prosperous Muslim country for rest of the Islamic World..

Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia etc. are countries that are doing good (Mashallah) in troubled times for Muslim World...
 

Similar threads

Indos
Indonesia’s Industrial Export Ambitions
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
4K
Indos
Indos
Indos
Indonesia to launch much awaited IPOs for PalmCo, PHE in coming months
Replies
0
Views
139
Indos
Indos
Indos
Renewable Energy Development in Indonesia
2
Replies
18
Views
2K
Indos
Indos
N
IAF to get first C295 in September, Make in India to follow, says Airbus
Replies
0
Views
165
NG Missile Vessels
N
beijingwalker
First Airbus A321neo Built in China Delivered to Juneyao Air
Replies
3
Views
317
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom