India’s Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) flight-tested for the first time

India successfully test-fires VL-SRSAM from Indian Naval Ship off Odisha coast: DRDO
India successfully test-fires VL-SRSAM from Indian Naval Ship off Odisha coast: DRDO
Vertically Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM), a ship-borne weapon system is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets. The test launch was monitored by senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Navy.
TN National Desk
Updated Jun 24, 2022 | 02:39 PM IST
Share This Article
UP NEXT
1
India successfully test-fires VL-SRSAM from Indian Naval Ship off Odisha coast: DRDO
2
Assam floods: Situation remains critical, slightly improves in Nagaon - death toll rises to 108
3
Maha crisis: MNS joins poster war, digs at Shiv Sena saying 'How're you feeling now?'
4
Over 42 lakh deaths prevented in India due to COVID vaccination in 2021, says Lancet study
5
No need to panic; necessary to closely monitor severity of virus: Experts amid spike in daily COVID infections
The test launch was monitored by senior officials of the DRDO and Indian Navy.
Photo : ANI
New Delhi:
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO
) on Friday announced that India
has successfully test-fired the Vertically Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile
(VL-SRSAM) from an Indian Naval Ship
(INS) off the coast of Chandipur in Odisha.
"Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile
(VL-SRSAM) was successfully flight tested today by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy
. The launch was conducted from the Indian Naval Ship, off the coast of Chandipur, Odisha," ANI quoted the DRDO officials as saying.
VL-SRSAM, a ship-borne weapon system is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets.
According to the DRDO, today’s launch of the system was conducted against a high-speed aerial target mimicking aircraft, which was successfully engaged.
"The flight path of the vehicle along with health parameters were monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur. The test launch was monitored by senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Navy," they said.
Rajnath congratulates DRDO, Navy
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and the Indian Navy for the successful flight test of VL-SRSAM.
"Congratulations to DRDO, Indian Navy & the industry for the successful flight test of Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile off the coast of Chandipur, Odisha. This success will further enhance the defence capability of Indian Naval Ships against the aerial threats (sic)," Singh tweeted
Vertically Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM), a ship-borne weapon system is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets. The test launch was monitored by senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Navy.
www.timesnownews.com