India’s Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) flight-tested for the first time

India successfully test-fires VL-SRSAM from Indian Naval Ship off Odisha coast: DRDO​

India successfully test-fires VL-SRSAM from Indian Naval Ship off Odisha coast: DRDO​

Vertically Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM), a ship-borne weapon system is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets. The test launch was monitored by senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Navy.​

TN National Desk​

UP NEXT​

Rajnath congratulates DRDO, Navy​

India successfully test-fires VL-SRSAM from Indian Naval Ship off Odisha coast: DRDO Vertically Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM), a ship-borne weapon system is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets. The test launch was monitored by senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Navy.

Updated Jun 24, 2022 | 02:39 PM ISTShare This ArticleIndia successfully test-fires VL-SRSAM from Indian Naval Ship off Odisha coast: DRDOAssam floods: Situation remains critical, slightly improves in Nagaon - death toll rises to 108Maha crisis: MNS joins poster war, digs at Shiv Sena saying 'How're you feeling now?'Over 42 lakh deaths prevented in India due to COVID vaccination in 2021, says Lancet studyNo need to panic; necessary to closely monitor severity of virus: Experts amid spike in daily COVID infectionsThe test launch was monitored by senior officials of the DRDO and Indian Navy.Photo : ANIThe Defence Research and Development Organisation ( DRDO ) on Friday announced that India has successfully test-fired the Vertically Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from an Indian Naval Ship (INS) off the coast of Chandipur in Odisha."Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) was successfully flight tested today by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy . The launch was conducted from the Indian Naval Ship, off the coast of Chandipur, Odisha," ANI quoted the DRDO officials as saying.VL-SRSAM, a ship-borne weapon system is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets.According to the DRDO, today’s launch of the system was conducted against a high-speed aerial target mimicking aircraft, which was successfully engaged."The flight path of the vehicle along with health parameters were monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur. The test launch was monitored by senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Navy," they said.Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and the Indian Navy for the successful flight test of VL-SRSAM."Congratulations to DRDO, Indian Navy & the industry for the successful flight test of Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile off the coast of Chandipur, Odisha. This success will further enhance the defence capability of Indian Naval Ships against the aerial threats (sic)," Singh tweeted