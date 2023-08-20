India's User-Friendly UPI System Leaves German Minister Fascinated | Watch His Reaction - News18 Earlier in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India and France have agreed to use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment mechanism

India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) often earn praise for its efficiency and user-friendly mechanism. The latest to join the list was Germany’s Federal Minister for Digital and Transport, Volker Wissing who was fascinated while making UPI payment.The video of the German minister making payment using a scan code was shared by the German Embassy in India which termed UPI, one of India’s success stories.“One of India’s success stories is digital infrastructure. UPI enables everybody to make transactions in seconds. Millions of Indians use it. Federal Minister for Digital and Transport was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments first-hand and is very fascinated," the embassy’s X handle shared on the microblogging platform.Wissing arrived in India to attend the G20 Digital Ministers Meeting in Bengaluru. On August 18, Wissing arrived in Bengaluru to participate in G20 Digital Ministers Meeting.Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a digital mode fast payment system developed in India. It facilitates consumers to make round-the-clock payments instantly, using a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) created by the customer.Earlier in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India and France have agreed to use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment mechanism. Apart from France, Sri Lanka, UAE, and Singapore have also partnered with India on emerging fintech and payment solutions.