GamoAccu
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jun 2, 2020
- Messages
- 2,089
- Reaction score
- -2
- Country
- Location
A total of 3,925 human food export shipments from India were refused entry at US customs in the last four years, as per data available with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Of these, 953 shipments (24 per cent) were refused entry for being “filthy” and 786 shipments (20 per cent) were refused for containing salmonella, a bacteria that causes severe stomach infections. The most frequent product categories to face entry refusals were spices, vitamins, minerals and proteins, bakery products, and seafood products.
Food imports from India, Mexico, and China saw the highest number of refusals between October 2019 and September 2023, which corresponds to the latest four US federal fiscal years. A total of 5,374 food export shipments from Mexico were refused, followed by 3,925 shipments from India, and 2,340 shipments from China. India’s food exports refusal rate, which refers to the percentage of shipments refused out of all food export shipments sent, however, stood at 0.15 per cent during this period, seven times China’s rate of 0.022 per cent and six times Mexico’s rate of 0.025 per cent.
Food imports from India, Mexico, and China saw the highest number of refusals between October 2019 and September 2023, which corresponds to the latest four US federal fiscal years. A total of 5,374 food export shipments from Mexico were refused, followed by 3,925 shipments from India, and 2,340 shipments from China. India’s food exports refusal rate, which refers to the percentage of shipments refused out of all food export shipments sent, however, stood at 0.15 per cent during this period, seven times China’s rate of 0.022 per cent and six times Mexico’s rate of 0.025 per cent.
India’s US food exports refusal rate 7 times higher than China’s
MDH Spices leads with 10 per cent shipments refused over salmonella contamination; nearly 4 per cent Nestle India shipments refused, mostly due to “filthy” noodles
indianexpress.com