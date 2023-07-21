What's new

India’s triumphs over poverty marred by an alarming hunger crisis as over 70 per cent of Indians fails to afford healthy food

India’s triumphs over poverty marred by an alarming hunger crisis as over 70 per cent of Indians fails to afford healthy food

The NITI Aayog report shows 13.5 crore escaped poverty, but 74.1 per cent of Indians struggle to afford healthy food.​

Published : Jul 21, 2023

SAATVIKA RADHAKRISHNA

image.jfif

Over 70 per cent of India’s population cannot afford healthy food. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Government think-tank NITI Aayog’s recent report, released on July 17, revealed a remarkable achievement in India’s fight against multidimensional poverty. According to the report, a staggering 13.5 crore people successfully emerged from multidimensional poverty between 2016 and 2021. This progress was mirrored in a decline of 9.89 percentage points in the number of multidimensionally poor people, dropping from 24.85 per cent in 2015-16 to 14.96 per cent in 2019-21. The assessment was conducted using three equally weighted dimensions: health, education, and standard of living, keeping in line with the global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI).

However, despite these positive strides in economic development, a consortium of esteemed organisations including the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Programme (WFP), and the World Health Organization (WHO) had jointly published a report titled “The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World” earlier on July 12.

This report shed light on a disconcerting nutritional trend in India, where a staggering 74.1 per cent of the population cannot afford healthy food. This means that more than 100 crore people in India are compelled to consume food with insufficient nutrition. Comparatively, 10.9 per cent of China’s population faces a similar predicament, reflecting a stark contrast.

Globally, the prevalence of undernourishment, a key measure of hunger, remained relatively unchanged from 2021 to 2022, but it remained significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels. In 2022, approximately 9.2 per cent of the world population faced chronic hunger, compared to 7.9 per cent in 2019.

The issue of undernourishment is also impacting India, as 16.6 per cent of the population remains undernourished. The unavailability of affordable and nutritious food is exacerbating the malnutrition crisis in the country. UNICEF highlighted the adverse effects of undernutrition on economic advancement, leading to reduced productivity, poorer cognition, and unfavourable educational outcomes. Moreover, UNICEF emphasised that undernutrition should be viewed as a manifestation of larger development issues.

A significant challenge lies ahead for India to achieve one of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030: eradicating hunger in all its forms. The report suggests that this goal might be unattainable, projecting that nearly 600 million people could still be facing hunger in 2030. This is an increase of 119 million people compared to a scenario without the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, and approximately 23 million more people compared to a scenario where the war had not occurred.

Among the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), India has the lowest per capita contribution to the economy, as of 2022, and is expected to remain low in the next five years.

This year’s report focussed on the role of urbanisation in promoting the usage of modern agricultural inputs in rural India. A case study based in Bangalore revealed that farmers located farther from the city exhibit a higher utilisation of modern inputs due to the influence of Doddaballapura town in Bangalore’s rural district.

The global scenario also paints a concerning picture, with approximately 29.6 per cent of the global population, amounting to 2.4 billion people, lacking constant access to food. Among them, around 900 million individuals faced severe food insecurity, marking an increase of 134 million people compared to 2019. Disturbingly, the report highlighted that millions of children under the age of five continued to suffer from malnutrition in 2022. Of these children, 148 million (22.3 per cent) were stunted, 45 million (6.8 per cent) were wasted, and 37 million (5.6 per cent) were overweight.

Despite India's consistent efforts in implementing nutrition programmes such as the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), mid-day meals, and Poshan Abhiyaan over the years, malnutrition remains a persistent challenge for the country.

 
I have fair doubts about the summary headline from this rag newspaper. The Hindu is notorious for fudging the analysis from real data to paint such sensational headlines which create noise in the Indian social media.
There must be some concerns given the global business outlook but when the Indian govt is supplying free wheat and rice to 80Cr people where this statistics is coming up!! Total surprise
 
GodToons said:
I have fair doubts about the summary headline from this rag newspaper. The Hindu is notorious for fudging the analysis from real data to paint such sensational headlines which create noise in the Indian social media.
There must be some concerns given the global business outlook but when the Indian govt is supplying free wheat and rice to 80Cr people where this statistics is coming up!! Total surprise
Click to expand...
It matches Global hunger index ranking of India, India dropped in that rankings year on year. The unforgivable matter you mentioned is India still exports massive amount of food when its own population is starving, is this a so called " democratically‘’ elected government suppose to do?

China is the world biggest producer of both rice and wheat, but China is also the biggest importer for both rice and wheat, while India exports both rice and wheat, and China and India have roughly the same size of population, go finger.

Visualizing-The-Worlds-Biggest-Rice-Producers.jpg

微信图片_20230721204234.png

微信图片_20230721204621.png
 
beijingwalker said:
It matches Global hunger index ranking of India, India dropped in that rankings year on year. The unforgivable matter you mentioned is India still exports massive amount of food when its own population is starving, is this a so called " democratically‘’ elected government suppose to do?

China is the world biggest producer of both rice and wheat, but China is also the biggest importer for both rice and wheat, while India exports both rice and wheat, and China and India have roughly the same size of population, go finger.
Global Hunger Index is just another ranking created by an NGO (funded by Soros Open Society), with an opaque survey base + or source of data.
Given the action of the current Indian govt against money laundering of NGO lobby, global NGOs are giving only negative ratings to India for anything.

While in India, we laugh at such ratings where Sri Lanka (we supplied food and money to them), Bangladesh (same case), and Nepal (same case) rated higher than India. There is no just methodology while generating this rating (+ a few others), just narrative and "trust me bro" groups.
 
beijingwalker said:
It matches Global hunger index ranking of India, India dropped in that rankings year on year. The unforgivable matter you mentioned is India still exports massive amount of food when its own population is starving, is this a so called " democratically‘’ elected government suppose to do?

China is the world biggest producer of both rice and wheat, but China is also the biggest importer for both rice and wheat, while India exports both rice and wheat, and China and India have roughly the same size of population, go finger.

View attachment 940069
View attachment 940070
View attachment 940071
The reason is that farm yields are under reported (to reduce tax) in India while it is over reported in China.
Incentives are reversed between India and China. Indian poor gets free wheat and rice rations among other items. Food is getting wasted.
The only explanation for China imports is that their numbers are not correct.
 
GodToons said:
Global Hunger Index is just another ranking created by an NGO (funded by Soros Open Society), with an opaque survey base + or source of data.
Given the action of the current Indian govt against money laundering of NGO lobby, global NGOs are giving only negative ratings to India for anything.

While in India, we laugh at such ratings where Sri Lanka (we supplied food and money to them), Bangladesh (same case), and Nepal (same case) rated higher than India. There is no just methodology while generating this rating (+ a few others), just narrative and "trust me bro" groups.
But why China produces way more rice and wheat than India while India is the world biggest exporter and China is the world biggest importer?

NG Missile Vessels said:
The reason is that farm yields are under reported (to reduce tax) in India while it is over reported in China.
Come on... based on this typical Indian logic, you can claim you are still a world super power now .
 
NG Missile Vessels said:
The reason is that farm yields are under reported (to reduce tax) in India while it is over reported in China.
Incentives are reversed between India and China. Indian poor gets free wheat and rice rations among other items. Food is getting wasted.
The only explanation for China imports is that their numbers are not correct.
farmers are exempted from paying any tax in India - Agricultural Income Section 10(1)
 
NG Missile Vessels said:
The reason is that farm yields are under reported (to reduce tax) in India while it is over reported in China.
Incentives are reversed between India and China. Indian poor gets free wheat and rice rations among other items. Food is getting wasted.
The only explanation for China imports is that their numbers are not correct.
plausible reason.

StraightEdge said:
farmers are exempted from paying any tax in India - Agricultural Income Section 10(1)
Only politicians and large corporate report higher tonnage yield. rest is suppressed and the residual amount comes to open market sale post holding it for self-consumption.
 
Beijingwalker good point about India farming less rice and exporting it all

no wonder Indians are malnourished and one of the shortest people in the world

1689946593226.png


beijingwalker said:
lOl, When it comes to denial, Indians beat the whole world hands down.
Indian democracy is basically a system where every party can blame another party for screwing over the people and there is no accountability or punishment therefore there will never be any success.

Most Indians are quite poor and don't post on the internet or even speak english. They deep down support China and its Socialist and Maoists values and would rise up against the people who have been keeping them in slums with no sewage or electricity for generations. The vast Indian poor majority want equality not a social class where top 0.1% can live in palaces and the vast majority live in slums with no healthcare, opportunity or rights.
 

Poverty is a funny statistic

It's the difference of a few dollars, and the amount is tiny,


I forget the actual amount but it's something stupid like if you earn $5 per day you are in poverty but if you earn $6 you are out of poverty

Indians just manipulate their statistics to show hundreds of millions of people earning $6 so they can say poverty is reducing
 
beijingwalker said:
But why China produces way more rice and wheat than India while India is the world biggest exporter and China is the world biggest importer?


Come on... based on this typical Indian logic, you can claim you are still a world super power now .
This is your reporting data quality.
 

