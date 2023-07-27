What's new

India's trade deficit with China widens to Rs 6.67 lakh cr in FY 2022-23

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
60,673
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

India's trade deficit with China widens to Rs 6.67 lakh cr in FY 2022-23​

Jul 27, 2023 07:24 AM (IST)

The bilateral trade between India and China from FY 2018-19 to FY 2022-23 has shown a mixed trend. In the past five years, India’s exports rose by 36.6% from $330.07 billion in 2018-19 to $450.95 billion in 2022-23. At the same time, India’s imports rose by 38.8% from $514.07 billion in 2018-19 to $714.04 billion in 2022-23. This resulted in trade deficit widening to Rs 6,67,947 crore in 2022-23 as compared to Rs 5,46,873 crore in 2021-22. The data was shared by the government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

2023_7$largeimg_811591791.jpg


The government defended the high trade deficit, saying most of the goods imported from China are capital goods, intermediate goods and raw materials. These are used for meeting the demand of fast expanding sectors such as electronics, telecom and power. Imports like active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug formulations provide the Indian pharma industry raw material for producing finished goods which are also exported.

India’s dependence on imports in above categories is largely due to the gap between domestic supply and demand for which the government has launched production linked incentive (PLI) schemes in 14 strategic sectors with the aim to make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investment in the areas of core competency and integrate India in the global supply chain. Quality control orders for various products have been issued to check sub-standard imports, said Commerce Minister Piyush Goel in a written statement.

www.tribuneindia.com

Trade deficit with China widens to Rs 6.67 lakh cr in FY 2022-23

The bilateral trade between India and China from FY 2018-19 to FY 2022-23 has shown a mixed trend. In the past five years, India’s exports rose by 36.6% from $330.07 billion in 2018-19 to $450.95 billion in 2022-23. At the same time, India’s imports rose by 38.8% from $514.07 billion in
www.tribuneindia.com www.tribuneindia.com
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
2022-23 trade deficit with China crossed $71 billion by January
Replies
0
Views
222
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Data: India’s Trade Deficit With China Was A Record High in 2021-22, Could Further Increase in 2022-23
Replies
0
Views
407
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
India foreign trade crosses $1tn in 2022. Record $100bn imports from China widen deficit
Replies
1
Views
442
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
renhai
FY23: India’s Imports From China Up 4.16%, Exports Down 28%, Trade Deficit at $83.2 Billion
Replies
3
Views
334
hussain0216
hussain0216
beijingwalker
India's trade deficit widens to $23.76 bn; exports dip by 12.2% in December
Replies
4
Views
281
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom