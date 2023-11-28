What's new

India's Thriving Scam Industry

India's Tech Support Scam Epidemic: Unveiling the Dark Side | CNA Documentary​


TLDR India has become a global hub for tech support scams and other forms of online fraud, with scammers targeting both international and domestic victims.

Key insights​


  • 💰

    Online scamming is a global industry that costs victims $47 billion annually, with the tech support scam originating from India affecting three out of five consumers worldwide.
  • 💰

    India's tech support scam industry takes over US$1 billion a year from the United States alone, making it a lucrative and thriving business.
  • 🕵️‍♂️

    Scambaiters are a global community of online vigilantes who take it upon themselves to bring scammers down, using their hacking skills and knowledge to investigate and expose scamming operations.
  • 💰

    With limited work opportunities, many young people in India are turning to scam call centers for employment, highlighting the desperate economic situation they face.
  • 💻

    Scambaiter Sven takes a huge risk by hacking into a scam call centre's computer systems and CCTV cameras to expose their operations, highlighting the lengths some individuals go to combat scams.
  • 💰

    The scam industry in India has expanded to target wealthy foreigners abroad, highlighting the need for increased awareness and consumer protection measures.
  • 💰

    Scams in India rose by 86% in 2020, reaching over 120 million cases, highlighting the alarming growth of the scam industry in the country.
  • 💔

    Thousands of individuals in the UK and US fell victim to scamming operations, highlighting the widespread impact of this industry.




Timestamped Summary​


  • 💻

    00:00
    Online scammers, particularly in India, are running a global industry that accounts for over 50% of financial cybercrime, with call centre-based tech support scams affecting three out of five consumers worldwide.
  • 💻

    07:37
    India has become a global leader in the tech support scam industry, with call centers in cities like Gurgaon making billions of dollars annually by helping people in developed countries with their IT problems, whether real or fake.
  • 🕵️

    12:26
    Scambaiters like Sven investigate and bring down scammers by creating fake victims and attempting to gain access to their systems, but scammers have become more cautious.
  • 💻

    16:40
    Many young people in India, desperate for employment, are turning to scam call centers, while even those seeking legitimate work are falling victim to scams in other forms.
  • 🕵️

    23:14
    Scambaiter Sven risks prison to expose a scam call centre in India, gaining access to their systems and discovering how they move money back from target countries.
  • 🕵️

    31:54
    Tech support call centre scams in India target wealthy foreigners abroad, but advancements in technology have also opened up a new market for domestic fraud, such as scams targeting users of mobile payment apps.
  • 📺

    35:31
    India's scam industry is thriving, with domestic scammers operating from home and fields, targeting locals with scams like the "army scam" that exploit trust in soldiers, leading to a rise in scams by 86% in 2020.
  • 🕵️

    41:04
    Scambaiters face challenges in shutting down scamming companies in India due to the lack of laws, difficulty in lodging complaints, and owners quickly starting operations elsewhere even after raids.


I have been called by these tech support scammers with heavy Indian accent quite a number times before. Indians are like parasites in tech industry.
 
This industry is likely supported by official departments in the Indian government tbh or something

They are properly organised and never targeted
 
There is an indian expat who worked in dubai and currently in thai , he openly discuss how it is in indian culture to 'win' over someone else by hook or crook. so if an indian can scam ppl they will be praised by their friends.

it just a sick culture and mindset..

but look at the brightside , these people infested western nations in massive numbers and bring down the west from inside.. like ancient locusts destroying empires from within
 

