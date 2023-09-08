What's new

India’s military studying options for any China war on Taiwan

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Apr 9, 2023
Messages
1,154
Reaction score
0
Country
India
Location
India
1694155676167.png

NEW DELHI: India is studying possible responses to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan following discreet inquiries from the US on how the South Asian nation could contribute in the event of a war, according to senior Indian government officials.

About six weeks ago, Chief of defense staff General Anil Chauhan — India’s top military commander — commissioned a study to examine the wider impact of any war over the island that also involves the US and its allies, and what action India could take in response, according to two senior Indian officials, who asked not to be named since discussions are private. The order came after the US raised the issue in several different forums, they said.

The study will assess various war scenarios and provide options for India in case a conflict breaks out, they said. Some Indian military commanders believe that strong statements may suffice as a response in case the war is short, but ultimately that will not be enough if the conflict drags on like Russia’s war in Ukraine, the officials said.

India’s preparation for a potential war over Taiwan shows how its policy of “multi-alignment” will be tested in the event of a drastic deterioration of US-China ties. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has forged its own path on international relations, effectively hedging its bets by developing close ties to the US while refusing to join international sanctions on Russia.

Yet tensions with China have also flared along their disputed Himalayan border, contributing to a deterioration in relations that may have prompted President Xi Jinping to skip the Group of 20 summit this weekend in New Delhi. India has strengthened defense ties with the US in recent years, joining the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue along with Japan and Australia — a band of democracies intent on countering China’s growing influence.

One option the Indian military will study involves serving as a logistics hub to provide repair and maintenance facilities for allied warships and aircraft, as well as food, fuel and medical equipment for armies resisting China, the officials said. A more extreme scenario, they added, would assess the potential for India to get directly involved along their northern border, opening a new theater of war for China

While no deadline has been set to complete the study, the Indian military is under orders to finish it as soon as possible, one of the officials said. The options prepared will be available for Modi and other political leaders to make a final call on any action should the need arise, the official said.

The defense ministry and foreign ministry didn’t respond to emailed questions. The US state department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

India and China have mobilized thousands of troops, artillery guns, tanks and missiles closer to the unmarked border running some 3,500 kilometers (2,200 miles), roughly the length of the US-Mexico boundary. Diplomatic talks have yielded little, with China last month releasing a new map claiming Arunachal Pradesh that external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar described as “absurd.

India has publicly resisted efforts to make the Quad appear like a military alliance, and remains reliant on Russia — China’s most important diplomatic partner — for weapons that would be used in any regional war. Even so, it has quietly sought better relations with Taiwan: Three former Indian military chiefs who stepped down in the past year all visited Taiwan last month.

Five years ago, India and the US signed a Logistics-Exchange Memorandum of Agreement, a foundational pact to allow refueling and replenishing of warships and aircraft, as well as access to bases when required.
www.bloomberg.com

India’s Military Studying Options for Any China War on Taiwan

India is studying possible responses to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan following discreet inquiries from the US on how the South Asian nation could contribute in the event of a war, according to senior Indian government officials.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com

@CallSignMaverick @Raj-Hindustani @protean @migflug @mig25 @Skull and Bones @MirageBlue @Faceless @indushek @hembo @hari sud
 
Great Initiative and about time we start doing such type of simulations regularly.

But I am not sure India can do anything in the situation barring providing logistics support to US and it's allies and even that would be far fetched.
India opening a new front against China would be a death wish for us.
We can barely fight a defensive war against China forget about an offensive operation against China

Taiwan is a gone case, they neither have the strategic depth, population dividend, will to fight or logistical capability to deter a Chinese invasion not to mention stakes would be too high for Taiwanese allies to risk a direct conflict with China
 
No official statement shall ever be made, as to how we will get involved in such scenario. Make no mistake though, we can't just be on the sidelines.

Chinese have made sure of that, and India will have to prepare for all scenarios. It's good that studies are being carried, as they should be.
 
Mazagon Dock signs Master Ship Repair Agreement with US ahead of G20 meet

The country's leading ship and submarine maker Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) has signed Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the US Government. The Mumbai-based company has inked a deal with NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka, an entity of the US Government.

Mazagon Dock-NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center agreement
The agreement comes a day ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to India for the G20 Summit and bilateral meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The agreement between the two entities is a non-financial agreement. There are only two shipyards in the country including MDL who have signed MSRA. The agreement is expected to open-up voyage repairs of US Navy Ships at Mazagon Dock, the company said in a regulatory filing.
www.google.com

Mazagon Dock shares in news on signing MSRA with US government. Key details

Mazagon Dock said it is a non-financial agreement and that there are only two shipyards in the country including Mazagon Dock, which have signed MSRA -- the other being Larsen & Toubro (L&T).
www.google.com www.google.com

L&T Kattupalli Shipyard
1694156304483.png

1694156374624.png

1694156492617.png

1694156518521.png

1694156537994.png
 
Last edited:
Faceless said:
Great Initiative and about time we start doing such type of simulations regularly.

But I am not sure India can do anything in the situation barring providing logistics support to US and it's allies and even that would be far fetched.
India opening a new front against China would be a death wish for us.
We can barely fight a defensive war against China forget about an offensive operation against China

Taiwan is a gone case, they neither have the strategic depth, population dividend, will to fight or logistical capability to deter a Chinese invasion not to mention stakes would be too high for Taiwanese allies to risk a direct conflict with China
Click to expand...
Everyone thought the same about Ukraine, that they will capitulate within a week.

I agree that Taiwan is too small in all ways, but the Chinese could be dragged into a war that could drain them. It all depends on what the Chinese would like to achieve though, in case they do try and take Taiwan.
 
indushek said:
Everyone thought the same about Ukraine, that they will capitulate within a week.

I agree that Taiwan is too small in all ways, but the Chinese could be dragged into a war that could drain them. It all depends on what the Chinese would like to achieve though, in case they do try and take Taiwan.
Click to expand...
You would be gravely mistaken to equate China to Russia and Taiwan to Ukraine

Unlike Russia China has the economic, military and industrial might to even challange the Americans, (modern day china is similar to WW2's America) and unlike the Russians have the money to buy other countries silence.
For Example If Russia decides to sanction let's say Japan it won't affect Japan that much but if China decides to sanction Japan, things would vastly different.

Ukraine was able to endure the Russian assault because Ukraine has a land border with NATO and was able to get military supplies from there, how are the Taiwanese going to get their military supplies.
Russia didn't attack NATO members who were helping Ukraine because of article 5 but what is stopping China from attacking Phillipines if they decide to help Taiwan.

Infact Chinese don't even need to fight a long war they can just impose a naval blockade over Taiwan and Taiwan will be forced to surrender
 

Similar threads

Zarvan
India's Retired Defence Chiefs in Taiwan | Vantage with Palki Sharma
Replies
4
Views
270
El Sidd
El Sidd
beijingwalker
North Korea: US weapons aid to Taiwan could 'ignite war'
Replies
1
Views
202
Menthol
Menthol
auspice
US military in talks to develop port in northern Philippines facing Taiwan
Replies
1
Views
113
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Vanguard One
Taiwan to Expand Presence in India Amid Growing Economic Ties
Replies
4
Views
217
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant
N
India kicks off massive military exercise along China, Pakistan borders, to carry on through G20
2 3
Replies
41
Views
527
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom