India's longest sea bridge Mumbai Trans Harbour Link to be opened for commuters soon

NG Missile Vessels

1691829910228.png

The much-awaited Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will be opened for general traffic in the coming few months followed by the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) which is expected to bring drastic change in the way Navi Mumbai is looked at, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on August 10.

Shinde was speaking at a day-long conference organised by Opelox Media and Marketing titled Sustainable Cities 2030 to make Navi Mumbai a sustainable city.
1691830090633.png

Addressing real estate developers, architects and urban planners through video conferencing, Shinde said, “When we talk about Sustainable Cities 2030, we need to remember that 2030 is not far. Several infrastructure projects in MMR including MTHL, NMIA, Coastal Road, and unified development control regulations (DCR) will bring drastic changes and growth opportunities for infrastructure and real estate of MMR including Navi Mumbai.”

Opportunities galore
Conceived in the 1960s, Navi Mumbai is a satellite city near Mumbai and is a part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Several developers from apex bodies like NAREDCO, MCHI, CREDAI, and the Builders Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM) attended the conference.

Sanjay Dutt, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Realty, said, “India’s first petrochemical plant came up in Navi Mumbai in the 1960s and the country’s biggest port known as JNPT handles 40 percent of India’s cargo tells us that Navi Mumbai is going to play a very big role when it comes to growth and development.”

With several infrastructure projects like the airport and MTHL, Navi Mumbai which is land-rich, is expected to have a bright future, he said, adding, “Those who have invested in land-rich Navi Mumbai are today in the billionaire’s club, and going further due to MTHL, Navi Mumbai is expected to reduce the valuation of even Mumbai for that matter.”

Currently, the per-square-foot rates of residential apartments in Navi Mumbai are between Rs 5,000 and Rs 45,000. Whereas for Mumbai, the per-sq ft rate is Rs 20,000 to over Rs 1.30 lakh, depending on the location.

“With Navi Mumbai Airport, MTHL and the planned Virar-Alibaug corridor, which is expected to go live by 2026, Navi Mumbai is expected to overtake Mumbai going further. We are constructing the Virar-Alibaug corridor, for which work is expected to start by year-end. The corridor will give opportunity for 9 townships along the corridor to come up, which, in turn, will benefit Navi Mumbai and Raigad belt at a large scale,” said Radheshyam Mopalwar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Maharashtra State Road and Development Corporation (MSRDC)
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link to open in few months; will change infra and real estate of Navi Mumbai: Eknath Shinde

The trans harbour link opening will be followed by the Navi Mumbai airport, which will bring a drastic change in the way the satellite city is looked at, Shinde said.
Big Infra Boost For Navi Mumbai: Trans Harbour Link, International Airport To Change City's Image

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will open for general traffic in the upcoming few months, followed by the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), which is anticipated to dramatically alter how Navi Mumbai is perceived, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde...
Mumbai Coastal Road Project: BMC Invites Bids For All 6 Packages Of Rs 16,621 crore Versova-Dahisar North Extension
1691830525020.png

MUMBAI: The BMC will float six tenders for Rs 16,621 crore for constructing the next phase of the Coastal Road, to lie between Versova and Dahisar. The road is expected to be much longer than the 10km first phase of the Coastal Road between Marine Lines and Worli. Bridging the gap between Bandra and Versova will be a sea link.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1690264699907014656

Project Highlights
- The Versova-Dahisar connector will have double elevated roads, road on stilts, a cablestayed bridge, and a cut and cover tunnel below the creek
- It will provide connectivity with the Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project which aims to connect the Western and Eastern Express Highways.
- All phases of the Coastal Road, once complete, will ensure access-controlled signal-free connectivity between Marine Drive and Bhayander

Our aim is to conclude the tender process within two months and start construction by November. Mobilization could start this year, and the project is slated to be completed within four years.
P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner

-L&T will construct the 5km Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road (the last extension of the Coastal Road).

Last week, BMC awarded twin-tunnel work (part of the GMLR project) to a JV of J Kumar Infra Projects and the Hyderabad-based Nagarjuna Construction Company
Mumbai Coastal Road Project: BMC plans Rs 16,621 crore Coastal Road extension linking Versova to Dahisar | Mumbai News - Times of India

MUMBAI: The BMC will float six tenders for Rs 16,621 crore for constructing the next phase of the Coastal Road, to lie between Versova and Dahisar.
