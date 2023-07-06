What's new

India's Jio set to sign $1.7 billion deal with Nokia for 5G equipment - Economic Times

1688634223012.png

FILE PHOTO: Commuters are reflected on an advertisement of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, at a bus stop in Mumbai, India, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

BENGALURU :India's Reliance Jio Infocomm is likely to sign a contract worth $1.7 billion with Nokia this week to purchase 5G network equipment, the

Economic Times reported on Thursday, citing people aware of the matter.

The contract could be signed as early as Thursday in Helsinki, Finland, where Nokia is headquartered, the report added.

Jio and Nokia did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for a comment.

The telecom arm of Reliance Industries had chosen Nokia as a major supplier in October last year as Jio geared up to expand wireless services in India.

Jio snapped up airwaves worth $11 billion in a 5G spectrum auction last August and had launched 5G services in several cities. It is also working with Alphabet's Google to launch a budget 5G smartphone.

The Economic Times said that HSBC, JP Morgan and Citigroup are among those backing Jio's 5G-related purchases, while European export credit agency Finnvera will be issuing guarantees to the lenders to extend offshore loans to Jio.

Swedish telecommunication company Ericsson had in October last year, announced a partnership with Jio to build a 5G standalone network in India.

Earlier this week, Jio announced the launch of a 4G-feature phone in an attempt to reach those who have not yet migrated to smartphones, although analysts said the move was unlikely to disrupt the Indian telecom market.

Shares of Reliance, which has the heaviest weightage in the blue-chip Nifty 50, climbed as much as 2.3 per cent after the report to be among the index's top gainers.

Source: Reuters

www.channelnewsasia.com

Skull and Bones said:
As long as the Chinese are out of Indian telecom market, we should be fine.
oh plz dont out chinese from indian market they gona die .. they dont give a shit. They have sovit, russian, africa, middle east, latin america, maxico and south asia excpt inda markets.
 
Lol, China has China, the world single biggest market, you Indians can not make them for yourself and still has the shame to laugh at China.
 
Pig rearing telco giant in the larjesht marcket in da world?
www.scmp.com

Huawei bets on AI pig farming as a new growth area outside smartphones

Huawei said it is launching an artificial intelligence pig farming project amid ongoing US sanctions that have hammered its smartphone business, joining other tech giants vying to give the industry a hi-tech upgrade.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 
beijingwalker said:
Lol, China has China, the world single biggest market, you Indians can not make them for yourself and still has the shame to laugh at China.
Jio is using its own 5G core technology. Radio and transport networks are being deployed by vendors including Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung Electronics. RSBVL & Sanmina JV have created a manufacturing facility in Chennai that will serve as an incubation center to support the product development and hardware start-up ecosystem in India.
www.google.com

Reliance Jio in talks with global firms for supply to 5G stack

Jio Platforms has developed an end-to-end 5G solution consisting of 5G radio, a complete 5G core network, cloud infrastructure deployment as well as the cloud-native operation support system (OSS) platforms.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
CallSignMaverick said:
Pig rearing telco giant in the larjesht marcket in da world?
www.scmp.com

Huawei bets on AI pig farming as a new growth area outside smartphones

Huawei said it is launching an artificial intelligence pig farming project amid ongoing US sanctions that have hammered its smartphone business, joining other tech giants vying to give the industry a hi-tech upgrade.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
You indians buy made in China products like there's no tomorrow, Please never use any Chinese products, I never used any Indian products.
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker said:
You indians buy made in China products like there's no tomorrow, Please never use any Chinese products, I never used any Indian products.
Why should we not buy Chinese products? We will get our hands on enough technology without any Chinese snooping around. Why are you being salty about it lol.
 

