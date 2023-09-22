Will expose reality hidden behind Hindutva’s political agenda: PM.

Warns that the Hindutva agenda may plunge the world into war.

Says India also found involved in killings in Balochistan province.

‘IMF hails crackdown on illegal currency trade’​

India’s Hindutva agenda now hitting Western capitals: PM Kakar “We will raise the issue to expose the reality hidden behind the face of Hindutva’s political agenda,” says premier

Strongly condemning the assassination of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar by “Indian agents” on the soil of Canada, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said that they would raise the issue on different forums to expose the real face of New Delhi.In an interview with the state television — PTV — the premier said: “We will raise the issue to expose the reality hidden behind the face of Hindutva’s political agenda, wherein fascism and chauvinism were very deep-rooted.”About the India-Canada rift, PM Kakar said the objective standing of India's image has collapsed following the killing of the Sikh leader. “India murdered humanity on Canadian soil by killing an innocent man.”The interim premier said that they would raise the issue not for the purpose of propaganda against India but to expose the fascism lying under the shrouds of Hindutva. "We want to make the world realise the pervasiveness of this phenomenon and its ability to engulf the entire region in the flames of hatred and conflict."It is pertinent to mention here that Pro-Khalistan Sikh leader Nijjar, a strong supporter of an independent Sikh homeland known as Khalistan and local leader of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) and Khalistan Referendum campaign, was gunned down on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural centre in Surrey, British Columbia.In a shocking statement before parliament on September 18, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada’s national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of Nijjar.The diplomatic row between New Delhi and Ottawa worsened further on September 19 over the assassination of the Sikh leader as India — in a tit-for-tat move — expelled a Canadian diplomat, triggering an international response on the matter.Canada also expelled India's top “intelligence agent in the country”. “Pavan Kumar Rai, the head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), in Canada, was operating from the Indian High Commission,” according to reports.PM Kakar also said, "We have already discussed the issue with the UN secretary general and the impacts of Hindutva politics on the whole region including in Balochistan where credible evidence has proved India's involvement in terror activities.“India as state directly found involved in killings in Balochistan and we have evidence,” he said while referring to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav who was arrested in Balochistan.“We had been experiencing this face and side of India [since long] but now it is hitting Western capitals,” he added. The premier went on to say that the Western countries should understand, sense the threat and take measures to deal with India’s Hindutva agenda.Responding to a question, the caretaker prime minister said that he would share key features of his government’s 'Economic Revival Plan” and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) initiative during his scheduled speech at the 78th UN General Assembly session in New York today (Friday).To a question about his recent meeting with International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in New York, PM Kakar said that the IMF has appreciated Pakistan's crackdown against illegal currency trade, which helped address the artificial instability of currency."Our reform agenda includes increasing tax net, privatisation as well as power sector reforms." The prime minister said this has developed confidence in international financial institutions and they are now optimistic about Pakistan's economic stability.Pakistan and the IMF, he said, are on the same page vis-à-vis the grant of subsidies to the underprivileged segments of society.Ta query about the inflated electricity bills, the interim premier expressed hope that the power bills will be lesser in the days to come. He added that the government and the IMF were on the same page over the matter.He also stressed the need for imitating immediate reforms in power sects by the caretaker set-up, adding that the upcoming elected government to bring the reforms to its logical conclusion so that the issue can be resolved once and for all.PM Kakar said the caretaker government's focus will be extending support to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct free, fair and transparent elections and make elaborate arrangements for this purpose.He also reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).The premier also said that during his address to the UN General Assembly session today, he will touch upon various issues including climate change, Islamophobia, Pakistan's economic revival plan especially the initiatives being taken under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).