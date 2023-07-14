What's new

India’s Gross Violations of Indus Waters Treaty

While implementing the IWT, of late, there have been instances wherein the BJP government has taken unilateral measures that undercut Pakistan's interest and violated the substance and spirit of the treaty.

The partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947 into two separate independent states, India and Pakistan, also required that the waters of the rivers that originate or flow through India to Pakistan are equitably shared by both countries.

This was no easy task, and the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) is one of the essential water-distribution treaties signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, with the full support and backing of the World Bank. For both countries and more so for Pakistan, the Indus rivers and its tributaries are critical for the survival and well-being of millions of its people. The primary feature of the treaty is that it gives control over the eastern rivers, the Beas, Ravi, and Sutlej, to India and the Indus, Chenab, and Jhelum to Pakistan as the primary recipient receiving 80 percent of the total water and India 20 percent. Another clause of the treaty ensured that India initially, for ten years, during the period that Pakistan was developing the infrastructure, was supposed to divert water from its rivers to it.

The treaty was very comprehensive, and its clause specific so that its implementation runs unhindered, yet much depended on the spirit with which it is implemented and not impacted by differences between the two countries in the political and strategic realm. It must be said that despite the deep Indian hostility towards Pakistan, the treaty's implementation has been chiefly by its letter and spirit. Despite certain apprehensions, even the 1965 and 1971 wars did not adversely impact it. Whenever disagreements and disputes arose, these were settled in accordance with the legal procedures and guidelines laid down in the treaty. Since Narendra Modi has been the Prime Minister, he has refused to engage with Pakistan. He is using the stalemate to ram through his agenda of forcibly integrating Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as part of Indian territory in violation of the UNSC (United Nations Security Council) resolutions. There are fears that this move could lead to India not faithfully abiding by the IWT, which could have serious consequences.

The strained relations between India and Pakistan have impacted every aspect of their relationship. While both sides have tried to be more cautious while implementing the IWT, of late, there have been instances wherein the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government has taken unilateral measures that undercut Pakistan's interest and violated the substance and spirit of the treaty. There is a need for a more amiable environment between the two countries to introduce specific technical interventions that, with time, have become overdue as experts suggest that these would require particular clauses in the IWT to be revised or replaced to address the current challenges in the Indus Basin. These have arisen from the rise in population, the deteriorating state of the economy, and fast technological progress while keeping climate change in mind. Under the BJP government, a transformative dialogue does not appear feasible despite its dire necessity in the more extensive interests of the two countries and the region.
The fundamental challenge posed by Modi's unreasonable refusal to engage demands some gestures or concessions by both sides. India has to lead in this, as Pakistan has repeatedly emphasized that it is prepared to talk. It is, however, unwilling to accept any unilateral measures, such as changing the status of IIOJK by India.

The indifference shown by the U.S. and the West to India's human rights violations in IIOJK itself is in sharp contrast to how it looks at China or even Pakistan. Unsurprisingly, a recent U.S. report claimed India witnessed significant human rights issues in 2022. It also highlighted unlawful and arbitrary killings, restrictions on freedom of the press, and violence targeting religious and ethnic minorities. The U.S. government targets most countries it perceives as transgressing human rights, but conveniently ignores India. This is a classic example of deeply vested interests trumping moral and accepted universal values.

If there is a fundamental change from the contentious relationship between Pakistan and India to a more functional deal, then maximizing water utilization for the betterment of the people could be a key factor. It, however, goes to the credit of both countries that while there was a complete freeze of relations and no dialogue between the government or non-state actors, they allowed discreetly that water management officials keep their channels open at the formal and informal levels. It was a functional compulsion and equally to ensure the safety and security of the people of these countries.
To realize the region's potential, Pakistan and India, including other neighbors, must articulate a positive vision for regional economic cooperation in which equitable sharing and utilization of water resources should be a priority.

The writer is a retired Lieutenant General from Pakistan Army and an eminent scholar on national security and political issues.
E-mail: talatmasood186@gmail.com

www.hilal.gov.pk

So other than apprehensions, the article provides no proof for the unilateral decisions taken by India? Or is the header a addon by OP?

The treaty has withstood test of time and wars, and Pakistan gets nearly 80% of water.
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
Okay, have it.. NO problem... no one cares in India about these BS old lines.

We have every right to use the water from three rivers and build dams on other rivers without diverting the waters to India
Nuclear and two front war. You will care like never before.

Remember that what you are doing to Pakistan, China can do multiplied by a hundred.
 
Dalit said:
Nuclear and two front war. You will care like never before.

Remember that what you are doing to Pakistan, China can do multiplied by a hundred.
two front war? dreaming again?

Only a fancy Pakistani can dream that China will join the war against a nuclear-loaded country like India. and why? just for a few dollars of investment? Why do they want Beijing to boom for Pakistan?
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
two front war? dreaming again?

Only a fancy Pakistani can dream that China will join the war against a nuclear-loaded country like India. and why? just for a few dollars of investment?
Your minister Rajnath keeps mentioning the dangers of two front war. Is he lying or you? I would rather believe your dothead minister.

China hasn't invested peanuts in Pakistan owned Kashmir. This goes well beyond investment. It is a security pact against India. We know why you guys keep squealing that CPEC is terrible for Pakistan LOL In reality it is only bad for India.

You think Pakistan isn't loaded with nuclear weapons? These are India specific by the way. Pakistani nukes are created solely for Hindustan. That should give you some food for thought.
 
Dalit said:
Your minister Rajnath keeps mentioning the dangers of two front war. Is he lying or you? I would rather believe your dothead minister.

China hasn't invested peanuts in Pakistan owned Kashmir. This goes well beyond investment. It is a security pact against India. We know why you guys keep squealing that CPEC is terrible for Pakistan LOL In reality it is only bad for India.

You think Pakistan isn't loaded with nuclear weapons? These are India specific by the way. Pakistani nukes are created solely for Hindustan. That should give you some food for thought.
He is just taking into consideration of the worst case scenario, not the only possible one. Its not that china will attack India because you will ask them to do so.
 
Dalit said:
Your minister Rajnath keeps mentioning the dangers of two front war. Is he lying or you? I would rather believe your dothead minister.

China hasn't invested peanuts in Pakistan owned Kashmir. This goes well beyond investment. It is security pact against India.

You think Pakistan isn't loaded with nuclear weapons? These are India specific by the way. Pakistani nukes are created solely for Hindustan.
Planning ahead is what we mean by this. In contrast to 1965, Pakistani generals believed that India would not open the other borders, being and acting totally stupid, it's better to plan for the worst as well.

I'm saying that at the moment, they don't want their cities, like Beijing, to boom, so we need to be ready in case there is even a 1% chance that China may join. They currently have absolutely no prospect of joining any war against India.
 
Dalit said:
We will fight a nuclear war over water.
I know. Given that army has always been useless, that’s the only option you have left. People in New Delhi know it. 😊

my2cents said:
Being lower riparian Pakistan will cry about IWT for no particular reason. If we stop the water or release the water they will complain.
Yep. 80% of water to Pakistan is too generous. It should be 50-50.
 
We should scrap the treaty and built hydroelectric projects over it to provide electricity to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
 

