What's new

India's forex reserves breach $600 billion-mark, hover around 15-month high

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Apr 9, 2023
Messages
516
Reaction score
0
Country
India
Location
India
India's forex reserves see the biggest weekly jump in four months, as they went up by $12.74 billion to $609.02 billion, as per the Reserve Bank of India's update on Friday.

Previously, forex reserves had witnessed an uptick of $1.23 billion for the week ending on July 7.

Typically, the RBI, from time to time, intervenes in the market through liquidity management, including through the selling of dollars, with a view to preventing a steep depreciation in the rupee.

The RBI closely monitors the foreign exchange markets and intervenes only to maintain orderly market conditions by containing excessive volatility in the exchange rate, without reference to any pre-determined target level or band.
www.google.com

India's forex reserves breach $600 billion-mark, hover around 15-month high

India's foreign exchange reserves went up by $12.74 billion and stood at $609.02 billion as on July 14, 2023, Reserve Bank of India data showed on Friday.
www.google.com www.google.com
 

Similar threads

kaykay
India's forex reserves rise by $7.2 bln to reach at 11-month high, nears $600 bln
Replies
0
Views
168
kaykay
kaykay
N
India's forex reserves rise by $7.2 billion to reach at 11-month high, nears $600 billion
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
NG Missile Vessels
N
kaykay
India's forex reserves rise for third straight week, hits 6-month high
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
kaykay
kaykay
kaykay
India's forex reserves rise for 5th straight week
Replies
0
Views
345
kaykay
kaykay
kaykay
India's foreign exchange reserves rise to five-month high of $572 billion
Replies
12
Views
604
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom