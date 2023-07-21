NG Missile Vessels
India's forex reserves see the biggest weekly jump in four months, as they went up by $12.74 billion to $609.02 billion, as per the Reserve Bank of India's update on Friday.
Previously, forex reserves had witnessed an uptick of $1.23 billion for the week ending on July 7.
Typically, the RBI, from time to time, intervenes in the market through liquidity management, including through the selling of dollars, with a view to preventing a steep depreciation in the rupee.
The RBI closely monitors the foreign exchange markets and intervenes only to maintain orderly market conditions by containing excessive volatility in the exchange rate, without reference to any pre-determined target level or band.
India's forex reserves breach $600 billion-mark, hover around 15-month high
India's foreign exchange reserves went up by $12.74 billion and stood at $609.02 billion as on July 14, 2023, Reserve Bank of India data showed on Friday.
