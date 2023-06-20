What's new

India's financial capital Mumbai is seeing over $60 billion spent on infra upgrades

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Apr 9, 2023
Messages
1,400
Reaction score
0
Country
India
Location
India
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1670434088656961536
At least four landmark infrastructure projects in Mumbai worth $10 billion are expected to be completed over the next 18 months, which shall provide a long overdue upgrade to India's largest property market. The Mumbai Trans Harbor Link, Coastal Road, Mumbai Metro Line-3, and Navi Mumbai Airport are in their last phase of execution and are likely to be opened for public usage in the next 12 months. But as the projects near its completion, suburban property prices may rise, according to Jefferies.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1662303045961793537
These marquee projects have individually seen decade-plus timelines, with multiple stop-starts. Over the past few quarters, support from an aligned central and state government on infrastructure has given a push and a busy election calendar at the city, centre, as well as state level, will likely help adherence to the current timelines.
1687242246599.png

Another $60 billion worth of large infrastructure projects are planned for completion over the next 3-7 years, which will boost connectivity within India's financial capital, Mumbai. These include metro rails and road connectivity projects. Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will also be the originating or ending point for some marquee national projects including a new Delhi-Mumbai expressway and the first line of the High-speed rail (bullet train) connecting Ahmedabad with Mumbai.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1670671103260516357
The outcome of Mumbai's infra upgrade is partly an improvement in connectivity within the existing city and partly an opening up of larger land for development. The combination of the Trans Harbor link and the new airport opening up by the end of 2024 will significantly improve connectivity to the Extended Eastern suburbs (Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Kalyan/ Dombivli area).

MMR is India's largest housing market, contributing 37 percent to total residential sales by value of the Top-7 cities. The city also sees the highest prices in the country. A reduction in commute times and improved accessibility of newer suburbs could drive the prices to probably spread out across MMR.

www.google.com

India's financial capital Mumbai is seeing over Rs 5 lakh crore spent on upgrades

Rs 5 lakh crore worth of large infrastructure projects are planned for completion over next 3-7 years boosting connectivity within India's financial capital, Mumbai. These include metro rails and road connectivity projects. As the projects near its completion, suburban property prices may rise.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
Does it include Navi Mumbai too? I remember back in early 2010s, real estate in Navi Mumbai was cheaper than Kolkata, and now fucking look at it.
 
Meanwhile Karachi will continue to remain hell on earth.
 
I don't know why such projects, aren't being announced for smaller cities too. Its high time our netas spread the investments, and stop overcrowding cities.
 
indushek said:
I don't know why such projects, aren't being announced for smaller cities too. Its high time our netas spread the investments, and stop overcrowding cities.
Click to expand...
They actually are, just not talked about much.
Its just that Mumbai had a bigger infra backlog than rest of big Indian cities. Like the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, Coastal Road, new mega Airport, new 400km Metro lines and all that expensive stuff which should've been developed long ago but is being implemented now.
 

Similar threads

N
India’s longest sea bridge Mumbai Trans Harbour Link to be opened for commuters soon
Replies
1
Views
192
NG Missile Vessels
N
N
Mumbai to Navi Mumbai in 20 minutes: India's longest sea bridge Trans Harbour Link to be ready by May 26
Replies
0
Views
585
NG Missile Vessels
N
N
400 per cent rise in India’s border infra budget, 80 per cent spent on India-China border: Jaishankar
Replies
9
Views
331
NG Missile Vessels
N
N
Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR corridor: All bullet train civil work contracts, worth total of $8 billion, awarded
Replies
1
Views
198
NG Missile Vessels
N
CallSignMaverick
India: Blackstone, Brookfield among firms eyeing 3,335 MW data centre capacity at around $20 billion
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom