India's financial capital Mumbai is seeing over $60 billion spent on infra upgrades

Another $60 billion worth of large infrastructure projects are planned for completion over the next 3-7 years, which will boost connectivity within India's financial capital, Mumbai. These include metro rails and road connectivity projects. Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will also be the originating or ending point for some marquee national projects including a new Delhi-Mumbai expressway and the first line of the High-speed rail (bullet train) connecting Ahmedabad with Mumbai.
MMR is India's largest housing market, contributing 37 percent to total residential sales by value of the Top-7 cities. The city also sees the highest prices in the country. A reduction in commute times and improved accessibility of newer suburbs could drive the prices to probably spread out across MMR.
