India's Drive to be Logistics mega power of Asia

Logistics is the Achilles heel in Indian manufacturing . For it to rival China India will have to dramatically improve its logistic costs. A port LARGER than Singapore and Colombo is coming up at a strategic location in the Indian ocean . But it is only part of the logistics drive by India.
The other mega port coming up in Kerala
India's logistics costs are 4 to 5 times of China even though the product leaving the factory costs the same in China and India. Chinas profit is 5 times more than India PURELY due to logistics.
India is generations behind China in logistics which impacts the cost of EVERYTHING india produces
