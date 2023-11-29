What's new

India's Drive to be Logistics mega power of Asia

Puffin

Puffin

FULL MEMBER
Joined
May 27, 2023
Messages
616
Reaction score
0
Country
Uganda
Location
United Kingdom
Logistics is the Achilles heel in Indian manufacturing . For it to rival China India will have to dramatically improve its logistic costs. A port LARGER than Singapore and Colombo is coming up at a strategic location in the Indian ocean . But it is only part of the logistics drive by India.



The other mega port coming up in Kerala


India's logistics costs are 4 to 5 times of China even though the product leaving the factory costs the same in China and India. Chinas profit is 5 times more than India PURELY due to logistics.
India is generations behind China in logistics which impacts the cost of EVERYTHING india produces
 

Similar threads

N
Adani’s new mega port can lure world’s biggest ships to India
Replies
0
Views
262
NG Missile Vessels
N
Viet
Vietnam to build dry port in Primorye to optimize logistics
Replies
0
Views
156
Viet
Viet
Hamartia Antidote
Waymo Self-Driving Taxis Testing in New York State
Replies
0
Views
53
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Skull and Bones
India jumps 6 places to 38 in global logistics performance Index
Replies
0
Views
303
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
beijingwalker
  • Article
China’s logistics data management platform could give it unmatched power in global market, experts argue
Replies
0
Views
310
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom