India's Chandrayaan-3 moon lander fails to answer wake-up call, may be dead for good

The Indian lunar lander and rover entered hibernation in early September. Attempts to awaken the pair have failed for several days.

Engineers at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) have begun attempts to wake the Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander and rover from hibernation after the two-week frosty lunar night.

On Friday (Sept. 22), ISRO said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it has made attempts "to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to ascertain their wake-up condition."

After further attempts to awaken the rover and lander on Monday (Sept. 25), the engineers still haven't heard back from the iconic duo, the first two human-made objects to land in the moon's south polar region.

"Efforts to establish contact will continue," ISRO said in the post. However, ISRO mission officials told the BBC on Monday that chances of awakening the duo are "dimming with each passing hour."

Chandrayaan-3 landed near the lunar south pole on Aug. 23, making India only the fourth nation in history to stick a lunar landing, after the U.S., Russia and China.

In the two weeks that followed, Pragyan explored the landing site, beaming images back to Earth, while Vikram performed a set of scientific experiments including measuring the temperature of the top layer of the lunar regolith. The probe also analyzed the chemical composition of the lunar dust and found traces of sulfur, which might hold clues to past volcanic activity.


The Pragyan rover was put to sleep on Sept. 2, when all of its instruments were turned off. The Vikram lander followed suit two days later. The mission completed its primary mission goals, but ISRO hopes that the two spacecraft may have been able to survive the frosty lunar night.

Chandrayaan-3 was India's second attempt to land on the moon. The mission's predecessor, Chandrayaan-2, crashed in 2019 due to a software glitch. The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, however, is still studying the moon from lunar orbit.

Where are all those Muhajir neo-liberals cheering the landing? Was it even worth 70 million?
 
Where are all those Muhajir neo-liberals cheering the landing? Was it even worth 70 million?
Well now of course it was

space sector shares: Chandrayaan-3 lifts space sector companies’ m-cap by Rs 13,000 crore - The Economic Times

After trading hours on Wednesday in Mumbai, India made history becoming the first country to land on the South Pole of the lunar surface.
m.economictimes.com m.economictimes.com


www.bloomberg.com

Space Stocks in India Add $2.5 Billion Ahead of Moon Landing

Indian space-sector companies rallied ahead of the lunar touchdown of its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on Wednesday, which will potentially give a further boost to the nation’s space program.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com

Space sector market cap is currently $8 billion, is projected to hit almost 13 billion in couple of years.

www.outlookindia.com

India's Space Economy Expected To Be Worth USD 12.8 Billion By 2025: Report

Several companies are utilising cutting-edge technologies to develop innovative launch solutions in India and have built considerable expertise around the launch of LEO, MEO and GEO satellites and orbit management solutions.
www.outlookindia.com

70 million expenduture is too less, they should spend a billion if necessary and do a manned landing.
 
Where are all those Muhajir neo-liberals cheering the landing? Was it even worth 70 million?
The primary objectives of the mission have been accomplished regardless of whether the lander and rover wake up or not.
But I'm sure you'll have a great sleep after reading this news.
 
The primary objectives of the mission have been accomplished regardless of whether the lander and rover wake up or not.
But I'm sure you'll have a great sleep after reading this news.
I was asleep when it even launched :lazy2:
 
Rover went maybe less than 100 feet. Jai Hind.
Thats 100 feet more than whatever launched by your bankrupt hellhole can go in the next 100 years :lol:. Keep sucking the lawda of imf they might throw some chillar at you if they are in a good mood

.
 

