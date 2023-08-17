What's new

India's arguments on Kashmir why they don't want to hold a plebiscite - these Indiots

These Indiots keep saying Pakistan needs to withdraw forces first out of Kashmir before a plebiscite can be conducted.

But UN resolutions 80 says both India and Pakistan need to withdraw forces to hold a plebiscite.

I cannot be one sided. Its not only Pakistan that has to withdraw forces from Kashmir, it is also India that needs to do this in order
to ensure a free a fair plebiscite. Even Sir Owen Dixon said this.

Owen Dixon blamed India for not holding a plebiscite.
 

