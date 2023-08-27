Indians having a race of their lives. Chills !!!

DabbuSardar
Ive been following boling since NCAA days, he just made good on himself today as expected, but what was not expected was desis showing up in athletics like this-
Indians Blew out competition in mens 4x4 today, commentators are at loss too, watch-
Also news just broke, them 4 guys broke the asian record just in qualifying round, wayy unexpected!!
Super Sunday Finals at World Athletics Championships for India
11:45 PM: Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Kishore Jena
12:35 AM: Women's 3000m Steeplechase: Parul Chaudhary
1:07 AM: Men’s 4x400m relay: Team INDIA
Go for the best
#WorldAthleticsChamps | #Budapest2023
