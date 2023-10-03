Indians account for 90% of airport wheelchair requests

CIA Mole
Elderly people cant run for half a mile to catch connecting flights , languge is another problem with Indians . Most of the aged couple travelling from canada sikh people from villages speak only punjabi , they cant even read english .
mostly elderly people use it , they will pay for it , even if it is free i have seen people tipping the attendants ten to twenty dollars .I feel, airlines should charge some money for wheel chair requests. Then it would be streamlined.
Why don't we treat them with respect they deserve? Because of their sacrifices we are what we are.
I am wondering if they are thinking wheelchair is a transportation between terminals. Like a Rickshaw:
Yes there should be adequate transportation and human help available for those elders who can not travel from one terminal to another, most of these can not speak english , french , german , or arabic language .they certainly need help .
Indians belong to highest income group in America , they can afford . We know pakistanis do not know about giving tip , because of bad habit of begging from others .No Indian ever tips more than one dollar and that to after coming out of mourning from parting with that dollar. Sala ten to twenty —
Infact, there is some truth to these allegations. I have seen Indians, taking the benefit of wheelchair assistance to get priority at many airports. Some of them weren't in a state that appeared to require a wheelchair.
Indians belong to highest income group in America , they can afford .
Infact, there is some truth to these allegations. I have seen Indians, taking the benefit of wheelchair assistance to get priority at many airports. Some of them weren’t in a state that appeared to require a wheelchair.
On few instances, I have seen the wheelchair bound passenger getting up and walking ram rod straight after reaching the required location. Sadly it was a person from this subcontinent in appearance.
This is definitely being misused. I am sad if Indians are the majority in this. It would lead to affecting this service and eventually those who need it, actually.
They think they're tipping in India where a dollar is a lot.
They think they're tipping in India where a dollar is a lot.