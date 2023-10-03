What's new

Indians account for 90% of airport wheelchair requests

1696310841747.png
 
I feel, airlines should charge some money for wheel chair requests. Then it would be streamlined.
 
I feel, airlines should charge some money for wheel chair requests. Then it would be streamlined.
mostly elderly people use it , they will pay for it , even if it is free i have seen people tipping the attendants ten to twenty dollars .
 
I feel, airlines should charge some money for wheel chair requests. Then it would be streamlined.
Why don't we treat them with respect they deserve? Because of their sacrifices we are what we are.
 
Elderly people cant run for half a mile to catch connecting flights , languge is another problem with Indians .
I am wondering if they are thinking wheelchair is a transportation between terminals. Like a Rickshaw:
1696311466505.png
 
I am wondering if they are thinking wheelchair is a transportation between terminals. Like a Rickshaw: View attachment 957770
Yes there should be adequate transportation and human help available for those elders who can not travel from one terminal to another, most of these can not speak english , french , german , or arabic language .they certainly need help .
 
No Indian ever tips more than one dollar and that to after coming out of mourning from parting with that dollar. Sala ten to twenty —
Indians belong to highest income group in America , they can afford . We know pakistanis do not know about giving tip , because of bad habit of begging from others .
 
Elderly people cant run for half a mile to catch connecting flights , languge is another problem with Indians . Most of the aged couple travelling from canada sikh people from villages speak only punjabi , they cant even read english .
Infact, there is some truth to these allegations. I have seen Indians, taking the benefit of wheelchair assistance to get priority at many airports. Some of them weren’t in a state that appeared to require a wheelchair.

On few instances, I have seen the wheelchair bound passenger getting up and walking ram rod straight after reaching the required location. Sadly it was a person from this subcontinent in appearance.

This is definitely being misused. I am sad if Indians are the majority in this. It would lead to affecting this service and eventually those who need it, actually.
 
Indians belong to highest income group in America , they can afford .
Affording and giving are two different concepts, 80% of my clients are Indians and I see firsthand what they give.

Just the other day had a business meeting with one and he excused himself to the restroom and didn't come out until the bill was paid.

Infact, there is some truth to these allegations. I have seen Indians, taking the benefit of wheelchair assistance to get priority at many airports. Some of them weren’t in a state that appeared to require a wheelchair.

On few instances, I have seen the wheelchair bound passenger getting up and walking ram rod straight after reaching the required location. Sadly it was a person from this subcontinent in appearance.

This is definitely being misused. I am sad if Indians are the majority in this. It would lead to affecting this service and eventually those who need it, actually.
It is misused not just by Indians but also by these Koreas and Chinese. The latter walks into the ER perfectly fine but their females suddenly become weak and need to be carted around.
 

