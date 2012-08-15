What's new

Indians account for 22% of Britains ultra-rich club

Super-rich Indians account for more than 20% of the wealth of ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals in Britain, a new list showed on Tuesday. As a national group, they are second only to expat Russians.

The list, published by the Singapore-based Wealth-X group, places steel magnate and ArcelorMittal chairman Lakshmi Mittal at second place with a fortune of $15.8 billion. Mittal was pushed to the second spot this year by Russian Alisher Burkhanovich Usmanov, who is part owner of the English football club Arsenal and is worth $16.4 billion.
Mittal has seen his net worth estimate decline along with the stock price of ArcelorMittal, losing at least $30 billion in recent years, the report said.

The two other Indians on the top 15 list are the Hinduja brothers  Srichand at number 9 with a net worth of $7.6 billion and Gopichand at 12th with $6 billion.

Taken together, the wealth of the three Indian-origin industrialists makes up 22% of the top 15 total of $133.3 billion.

Apart from Usmanov, the two other Russians in the list include Roman Abramovich (at number 3, $12.1 billion) and Leonard Blavatnik (Number 5, $9.5 billion).

According to Wealth-X estimates, there are 10,760 individuals residents in Britain worth $30 million or more, with at least 310 new individuals joining the ranks of the ultra wealthy. On an average, Britain has added one UHNW individual every day since 2011. The combined wealth of the UHNW in Britain stands at an estimated $1.3 trillion.

The wealth composition of the United Kingdom, London in particular, is diverse, said David Lincoln, Director of Research at Wealth-X. This is reflected in our data showing that 31% of the UHNW population in the United Kingdom is considered non-domiciled, with non-resident Indians and West AsianUHNWIs making up a significant proportion of these.

No wonder, the Mayor of London Boris Johnson approached LN Mittal to build the Olympic Tower
 
How is that good? That means they prefer Britian , a country that made india a colony to invest and live in .
 
Its about people who used to rule us now works under us in their own country.....:D
Even ask for money....
 
Most of them have earned their wealth in UK itself. And Indians are all over the world, taking advantage of opportunities to earn money.

Its not necessarily bad too.
 
LN Mittal has provided funds for 2 technical colleges in India......and its about business buddy.....
 
India as a country has more people in ABSOLUTE poverty than Africa. Indians in here gloating should put things into perspective. First feed your dying children before bragging about your handful of wealthy. India is one of the most poorest 3rd world countries on this planet. There are thousands of Indian children dying every single day due to hunger.
 
We are taking all the money back which they once robbed .
Today south asians rule London . Tit for tat thing !!
 
Hindus are the Richest people in USA,More than the Jews.

transparency.jpg
 
Absolute nonsense. The money is HARD EARNED by Individuals not taken back. And today bankers rule London not S.Asians.
 
You guys celebrate our hunger and poverty. But when you hear Indians getting richer anywhere, you backside starts burning :angry:
 
My quota of feeding for the day is over by the by how many Chinese did you liberate from the clutches of the evil communist?
 
This is typical Chinese copy paste statement
 

