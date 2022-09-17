What's new

‘Indian water highway’ tweeted by former UN Under-Secretary-General is a road from China

The west really goes out of their way to prop up India

‘Indian water highway’ tweeted by former UN Under-Secretary-General is a road from China​

Erik Solheim’s now-deleted tweet had over 21 thousand likes. The road in the photo is Yongxiu-Wucheng Road in China and not a highway in India.
DISHHA BAGCHI
17 September, 2022 08:02 pm IST

微信图片_20220917230234.png

Photo of the Yongxiu-Wucheng Road in China's Jiujiang | Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: On Friday, Erik Solheim, a Norwegian diplomat and former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, tweeted a two-second YouTube clip of what he said was a “water highway in India”.

The video, which Solheim shared with the caption “Incredible India! I finally encountered the most beautiful water highway”, showed multiple vehicles wading through water on a submerged highway.

The video was viewed over 687 thousand times.

AA11W1Y3.png



Solheim has approximately 290 thousand followers. The tweet had roughly 21 thousand likes and was shared over 2500 times before it was deleted.


People who shared the video took pride in “India’s beautiful water highway”, with even some tagging Nitin Gadkari, India’s Minister for Road Transport & Highways.

微信图片_20220917225725.png


微信图片_20220917225808.png


Among those who shared it was Zee news anchor and journalist Sumit Chaudhary.

微信图片_20220917230646.png


The truth about the video

The road shown in the video is Yongxiu-Wucheng Road, a road built across Poyang Lake in China’s Jiujiang. This 29.9 km long road is often submerged due to rain storms in the Jiujiang city as the water levels of the lake begin to rise with the onset of the rainy season towards the end of May.

This water level rises to over 18.67 meters during the rainy season.

The original video was shared by the Chinese state-controlled newspaper, People’s Daily, on Facebook.

theprint.in

‘Indian water highway’ tweeted by former UN Under-Secretary-General is a road from China

Erik Solheim’s now-deleted tweet had over 21 thousand likes. The road in the photo is Yongxiu-Wucheng Road in China and not a highway in India.
They love stealing everyone's ideas and their products. They love stealing our history, our Pink salt, Basmati Rice, our songs, our music and etc.
 
Although it look nice, is there any reason that road has not been elevated or a new bridge built alongside it? It does look quite dangerous for traffic.
 
The road gets flooded only once a year during rainy season in July, the water level is being closely monitored, if the water level becomes high, the road will be closed.
 

Fact Check: This Bridge Is In China, Not Agartala In India​

The viral image is not from Agartala Smart City. This bridge is from Kunming, China. Hence the post is FAKE.
By Vishvas News
Updated: January 11, 2022


Guwahati (Vishvas News) । A photo is going viral on social media where a beautiful pedestrian bridge could be seen. The post is claiming that this photo is from Agartala in India and has been built under Agartala’s Smart City Project. Vishvas News investigated the claim and found it to be false. The viral photo is from Kunming, China.

What Is This Viral Post?

Social media user Amar Sarkar shared this viral photo (archive link) and wrote, “”আগরতলা স্মার্ট সিটি” (Agartala Smart City)”. The photo shows a beautiful pedestrian’s flyover.

Investigation

We took the help of Google Reverse Image Search as well as Yandex Reverse Image Search to find the source of this viral photo. We saw many reports where this photo was used. The image is available in Wikimedia where it was uploaded by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) from its Flickr account. It indicates that the photo was taken on 28 November 2009.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGUqDTr...d&ig_rid=914e74de-9641-48d2-b1a6-bb85954c227c

We also found this image on photo stock agency Alemy. The description read “Street view of Kunming city”. You can see the photo by clicking here. You can see the photo by clicking here.
We then visited the official website of the Agartala Smart City Project. Photos of various projects carried out under the Agartala Smart City Project are available on this website. However, this viral photo is not there.

Vishvas News then contacted local journalist Avijit Nath of Agartala. He confirmed that the viral bridge is not in Agartala.

At the last stage of our Investigation, we scanned the Facebook Profile that shared the viral image. We found that the user is a resident of Agartala in Tripura. The man did not mention more information on his Facebook profile.

Conclusion: The viral image is not from Agartala Smart City. This bridge is from Kunming, China. Hence the post is FAKE.

Fact Check: This bridge is in China, not Agartala in India

A photo is going viral on social media where a beautiful pedestrian bridge could be seen. The post is claiming that this photo is from Agartala in India and has been built under Agartala's Smart City Project. Vishvas News investigated the claim and found it to be false. The viral photo is from...
