Indian Strategic Forces: Nuclear and Missile Facilities

Using IMINT to look at how the IAF is trying to modernize its training capability. IAF has built 2 simulator units provided by Alpha Design Technologies at Sarsawa & Adampur Airbases to train its pilots on the Mig-29UPG and the Mi-17V5s respectively.
Post-Balakot India seeks to bolster its airspace defense along the LOC following the successful retaliatory airstrikes carried out by PAF targeting Indian Army garrisons in Feb 2019. The IAF has deployed a SA-3 battery north of the Pathankot.
The IAF will officially induct the first serial production MRSAM, the prototype battery of MRSAM is already deployed since a year at Sri nagar Airbase. We had also revealed before that BDL had started the integration of several IAF MRSAM batteries at Hyderabad.
An IACCS (Integrated Air Command & Control System) node.
Overlooked by IAF's Central Command shows Indian Air Force desire to guarantee survival & continue C&C functions in case of a conventional/non conventional strike.