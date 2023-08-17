What's new

INDIAN STARTUP ASTROPHEL AEROSPACE SUCCESSFULLY TESTS CRYOGENIC ENGINE PROTOTYPE

Pune-based rocket startup, Astrophel Aerospace, has announced the successful test firing of its prototype cryogenic engine. The engine, known as the Potentia C1, was tested on August 14 and met all the required parameters.

Fuelled by a combination of ethanol and liquid oxygen, the engine was fired for eight seconds and achieved a thrust of 2.8kN. The founders of Astrophel Aerospace, Suyash Bafna, Taj Baba, and Immanuel Louis, expressed their excitement at this significant milestone.
Astrophel Aerospace is a self-funded company, and the founders plan to approach investors for funding after completing the cryogenic engine tests. The company’s ultimate goal is to build a three-stage rocket with a payload capacity of approximately 200kg for low earth orbit.
The Astra series rocket, which Astrophel Aerospace aims to develop, can utilize either all cryogenic engines or a combination of liquid and solid-powered engines for each stage. The company estimates that it will require around $1.5 – $2 million to expand its team and enhance its testing facilities.

According to Louis, the team plans to conduct a sub-orbital launch test initially, followed by a fully-fledged launch in three years’ time. This step-by-step approach will ensure thorough testing and optimization of the rocket before it is ready for commercial operations.
Astrophel Aerospace’s successful test firing of the prototype cryogenic engine marks a major milestone in their journey towards becoming a key player in the space sector. With ambitious plans for the future, the company has positioned itself as an innovative and promising player in the field of rocket technology.
