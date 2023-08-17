INDIAN STARTUP ASTROPHEL AEROSPACE SUCCESSFULLY TESTS CRYOGENIC ENGINE PROTOTYPE

NG Missile Vessels
Pune-based rocket startup, Astrophel Aerospace, has announced the successful test firing of its prototype cryogenic engine. The engine, known as the Potentia C1, was tested on August 14 and met all the required parameters.
Fuelled by a combination of ethanol and liquid oxygen, the engine was fired for eight seconds and achieved a thrust of 2.8kN. The founders of Astrophel Aerospace, Suyash Bafna, Taj Baba, and Immanuel Louis, expressed their excitement at this significant milestone.
The Astra series rocket, which Astrophel Aerospace aims to develop, can utilize either all cryogenic engines or a combination of liquid and solid-powered engines for each stage. The company estimates that it will require around $1.5 – $2 million to expand its team and enhance its testing facilities.
According to Louis, the team plans to conduct a sub-orbital launch test initially, followed by a fully-fledged launch in three years’ time. This step-by-step approach will ensure thorough testing and optimization of the rocket before it is ready for commercial operations.
