Indian religious parties supporting Papa Israel

Throw some of their fellows out of middle east and see how they bend down to Arabs.
 
So does Pakistani army, which is religiously loyal to its foreign masters.
 
An Indian firm is terminating a longstanding contract to make uniforms for the Israeli police, telling AFP on Friday that it had made a "moral decision" in light of the war in Gaza.

Indian firm halts uniform sales to Israel police over Gaza war

Indian firm, Maryan Apparel, has decided to terminate its contract to make uniforms for the Israeli police due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The company's managing director stated that the decision was a moral one, prompted by the strike on a hospital and the loss of innocent lives. Maryan...
Kudos to the management of that Indian firm for finally making a moral decision.
 
The Indian government's official stand is for the creation of a two state solution but at the same time organisations like Hamas are condemned. Israel has part support on that basis.
Apart from that on the ground people support is overwhelmingly with Israel, institutional support varies.
 

