Indian Police Kill a Hindu in Fake Encounter. Declare him Muslim to Justify the Murder and Avoid Backlash from the Hindu Society

Lmao. I’m sorry but this is funny on such a messed up way. This should open the eyes of these Sanghi bastards shitting on PDF how great their shithole of a country is to minorities, and how much their “Abduls” love India and prefer India over non Muslim countries. I’m positive these PDF Sanghis (not the sane intelligent Indians) most cheer this on.
New Recruit
@Maula Jatt , is it just me or is it starting to stink up in this place?Dig more and find the truth, yo Citizen of Fauzistan.
really motherfuc*er, you’re gonna give excuses for this shit? You are incorrigible. Notice the differences between our societies and communities, if that happened in Pakistan, 99% of the Pakistani posters here would condemn it regardless of the name or religion.Basically UP police are eliminating all the gangsters irrespective of religion..Of course, PDF would love to have their own opinion about it..
I am not sure, but the Muslim name may be a typical alias name to hide his own identity...
At the end of the day, the police have done a good job in eliminating a gangster irrespective of religion...
You guys OTH, give excuses after excuses. The fact that the police changed the deceased name to a Muslim one so not to cause any anger in the Hindu community speaks volume. Oh it was just a Muslim so no big deal.
Go and search "Vikas Dubey" who he was and how he was killed
There is "Zero" tolerance In Indian Society towards Mafia and Criminals and Govt is implementing will of The people
It is immaterial who the perpetrator is/was
End of Story
This is the level of Intolerance & Execution towards High Level Crime & Corruption in India
Which is Beyond imagination of gullible Pakistanies