Indian Police Kill a Hindu in Fake Encounter. Declare him Muslim to Justify the Murder and Avoid Backlash from the Hindu Society

Modi only loves Jain, Gujarati and Marwadi businessmen. Does not care about the rest.
 
Areesh said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1632676926258069504
Lmao. I’m sorry but this is funny on such a messed up way. This should open the eyes of these Sanghi bastards shitting on PDF how great their shithole of a country is to minorities, and how much their “Abduls” love India and prefer India over non Muslim countries. I’m positive these PDF Sanghis (not the sane intelligent Indians) most cheer this on.
 
AA_ said:
Lmao. I’m sorry but this is funny on such a messed up way. This should open the eyes of these Sanghi bastards shitting on PDF how great their shithole of a country is to minorities, and how much their “Abduls” love India and prefer India over non Muslim countries. I’m positive these PDF Sanghis (not the sane intelligent Indians) most cheer this on.
Basically UP police are eliminating all the gangsters irrespective of religion..Of course, PDF would love to have their own opinion about it..
I am not sure, but the Muslim name may be a typical alias name to hide his own identity...
At the end of the day, the police have done a good job in eliminating a gangster irrespective of religion...
 
The guy was from a Hindu family only. He was given the pet name Usman by his gangster boss, who is currently in Jail. He and his elder brother both are history sheeter with many cases pending against them... He also had 50K INR award on his head..

If anyone is even a little bit good at studying people, they will immediately know how truthful is the interviewee from the body language.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1632642063744344064

Waise hi baat ka batangar bana ke thread khada karne se kya fayda?

 
If the modi loving Hindus think modi BJP and it's fascist allies won't target them, don't worry, once they're done with Muslims and Christians, Sikhs and other minorities, they'll come for you.

Fascism needs a constant enemy, after all.
 
Kaniska said:
Basically UP police are eliminating all the gangsters irrespective of religion..Of course, PDF would love to have their own opinion about it..
I am not sure, but the Muslim name may be a typical alias name to hide his own identity...
At the end of the day, the police have done a good job in eliminating a gangster irrespective of religion...
really motherfuc*er, you’re gonna give excuses for this shit? You are incorrigible. Notice the differences between our societies and communities, if that happened in Pakistan, 99% of the Pakistani posters here would condemn it regardless of the name or religion.
You guys OTH, give excuses after excuses. The fact that the police changed the deceased name to a Muslim one so not to cause any anger in the Hindu community speaks volume. Oh it was just a Muslim so no big deal.
 
AA_ said:
really motherfuc*er, you’re gonna give excuses for this shit? You are incorrigible. Notice the differences between our societies and communities, if that happened in Pakistan, 99% of the Pakistani posters here would condemn it regardless of the name or religion.
You guys OTH, give excuses after excuses. The fact that the police changed the deceased name to a Muslim one so not to cause any anger in the Hindu community speaks volume. Oh it was just a Muslim so no big deal.
:lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol:

Go and search "Vikas Dubey" who he was and how he was killed

There is "Zero" tolerance In Indian Society towards Mafia and Criminals and Govt is implementing will of The people

It is immaterial who the perpetrator is/was

End of Story


This is the level of Intolerance & Execution towards High Level Crime & Corruption in India

Which is Beyond imagination of gullible Pakistanies

 
Bhoot Pishach said:
:lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol::lol:

Go and search "Vikas Dubey" who he was and how he was killed

There is "Zero" tolerance In Indian Society towards Mafia and Criminals and Govt is implementing will of The people

It is immaterial who the perpetrator is/was

End of Story


This is the level of Intolerance & Execution towards High Level Crime & Corruption in India

Which is Beyond imagination of gullible Pakistanies

Tolerance is only for Hindus who kill Muslims. There is so much tolerance that they are elected as Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers.
 

