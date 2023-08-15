Indian occupied Kashmiri citizens celebrate Pakistan Independence Day

mangochutney
Kashmiri people celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day today
despite heavy buildup of Indian forces and surveillance by drones and CCTVs, the Kashmiris raised Pakistani flags at several places in Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Islamabad, Kulgam and Jammu region to express their love for Pakistan. They raised pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans vociferously as clock struck 12 at midnight.
The Kashmiris also prayed for stability of Pakistan without any fear; although, India has fortified the territory ahead of its Independence Day, tomorrow. Kashmiris mark India’s Independence Day as Black Day, every year.
The posters displayed in different parts of the territory also urged people to observe black day, tomorrow. The posters with pictures of resistance leaders, including APHC Chairman Masarat Aalam Butt, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan and Mushtaq-ul-Islam, said that the people of Kashmir reject Indian illegal and military occupation.
The posters also read slogans like “Indian Independence Day is a Black Day”, “We want freedom,” and “We reject Indian occupation.”
Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the rest of the world will observe ‘Black Day’ on Tuesday to convey their extreme resentment to the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.
Pakistan's 76th Independence Day is being celebrated today in Indian-held Kashmir with immense enthusiasm.
Despite facing the presence of occupying Indian army personnel and enduring oppression, the brave Kashmiris celebrated Pakistan's Independence Day in a remarkable manner.
With deep love for their homeland, Kashmiris proudly hoisted Pakistani flags, adorned walls with posters and banners displaying slogans of resistance against India's illegal occupation.
From every street and locality, courageous Kashmiri groups took to the streets holding the flag of Pakistan, raising slogans in support of Kashmir's struggle for independence and its accession to Pakistan.
Special prayers and gatherings were held, demonstrating the unwavering spirit of Kashmiris on Pakistan's Independence Day.
In contrast, Kashmiri leaders have decided to observe India's Independence Day on August 15 as a black day.
Kashmiris to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day on both sides of LoCThe unconditional love for Pakistan is rooted deep into the hearts and minds of the Kashmiri people: AJK PM
Kashmiri protestors wave Pakistan's flag at a protest. PHOTO: AFP/FILE
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the Independence Day of Pakistan would be celebrated with patriotic zeal and zest on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).
While talking to various public representative delegations who called on him in the federal metropolis on Saturday, the PM said, "The unconditional love for Pakistan is rooted deep into the hearts and minds of the Kashmiri people.”
Lauding the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri youth in occupied Kashmir, the PM said, "We salute all those brave hearts who lay down their lives for Pakistan in Occupied Kashmir".
He maintained that despite using all means of oppression and suppression, India could not crush the Kashmiris' undying love for Pakistan.
Terming the ongoing freedom struggle in Kashmir as part of Tehreek-e-Takmeel-e-Pakistan movement, he said that the liberation struggle against India in the occupied Kashmir would continue till the people of Kashmir achieve their cherished goal for which hundreds and thousands of people have sacrificed their lives.
The prime minister said that preparations for Pakistan Independence Day were going on in Azad Kashmir.
On the occasion of Independence Day in Azad Kashmir, public and private level events will be organised.
He said that on the occasion of Independence Day, special ceremonies would be held all across the liberated territory in which eulogizing tributes would be paid to the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders of the Pakistan movement.
He said that it was the tireless struggle of our founding fathers, which culminated successfully in the shape of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.
The unconditional love for Pakistan is rooted deep into the hearts and minds of the Kashmiri people: AJK PM
Indians with there staged photo ops where they are guarding there national flag with occupation soldiers and guns to fool their gullible Indians that everything is fine and dandy .
See the Kashmiris waving the flag of Pakistan with unmatched fervour to show the world that we are Kashmiris & celebrate Pakistan.
The flags are home made and flutter in their hundreds in the valley
Today is black day in the valley to protest against the inhuman occupation from foreign Indian invaders .
