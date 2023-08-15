Indian occupied Kashmiri citizens celebrate Pakistan Independence Day

Pakistani flags flutter in occupied Kashmir on Independence Day​

APHC-AJK cuts cake to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day​

Rallies held in Muzaffarabad, Jhelum Valley on Pakistan’s Independence Day​

Kashmiris to observe Black Day tomorrow​

Pakistan’ Independence Day celebrated across LoC​

ByAugust 14, 2023Even amidst the strict vigilance of the occupying Indian army, various events were organized on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day in the occupied territory of Kashmir.According to Kashmir Media Service, despite the watchful eyes of the Indian army, Pakistani flags were raised in the valley, and Kashmiris displayed their emotions by waving the green crescent flags on the rooftops of their homes.Celebrations and ceremonies were held in several regions, including Kapwara, Srinagar, Bara Mulla, Rajouri, Kulgam, and Pulwama sectors, to commemorate the occasion of Independence Day.As soon as August 14 arrived, the Kashmiris raised slogans in favor of Pakistan and against India. In addition to this, events and rallies were organized to express solidarity with the Muslims of occupied Kashmir in Azad Kashmir.As reported by Kashmir Media Service, the Kashmiri people also prayed for the strength and stability of Pakistan. They marked the Indian Occupation Day of August 15 as Black Day, just like every year, to highlight the continuing occupation of Indian forces in Kashmir.August 14, 2023Islamabad: All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter organized an event in Islamabad on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, today.The event was presided over by APHC-AJK Convener Mahmood Ahmed Sagjar. It was attended by Hurriyat leaders.Mehmood Ahmed Sagar congratulated the government of Pakistan, armed forces and people of Pakistan on the happy occasion. He said that the hearts of the Kashmiri people throb in unison with the hearts of the Pakistani people.The Hurriyat leaders said that a strong and prosperous Pakistan was the guarantor of the freedom of Kashmir.On this occasion, a special prayer was offered for the stability and prosperity of Pakistan and early freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Finally, a cake was cut to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day.Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement Chairman Israr Ahmad and Deputy Chairman Qazi Imran in a joint statement vowed to accomplish the mission of the Quaid of Kashmiri people, Syed Ali Gilani, by getting Jammu and Kashmir freed from Indian occupation and acceding it to Pakistan.August 14, 2023Muzaffarabad: Rallies were held in Muzaffarabad, Jhelum Valley and other parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day, today.A rally under the title of “Interpretation of Dream ” was organized by Pasban-e Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in Muzaffarabad, which was attended by a large number of citizens.The participants raised vociferous slogans in favor of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. The rally was led by Chairman Pasban-e Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali.The participants of the rally carried the flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir and chanted “Pakistan Se Rishta Kya La Ilah Illallah “, “Jeeve Jeeve Pakistan”, “Dil Dil Hai Kashmir Jaan Jaan Pakistan” and “We are Pakistanis” …”Pakistan is ours”.Addressing the rally, speakers said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have great love and devotion for Pakistan. They prayed for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and said, the day is not far when India’s military occupation of Jammu and Kashmir will end and the Kashmiri people will decide their political future of their free will.Pasban Vice Chairman Osman Ali Hashim, President of Human Rights Movement Azad Kashmir Bilal Ahmed, among others, were present at the rally.Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Shabab Muslimeen Students Wing Jhelum Valley also took out a rally on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day. A huge number of students participated in the rally.The atmosphere of Jhelum Valley echoed with loud slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad, Jeeve Jeeve Pakistan, Dil Dil Pakistan, Jaan Jaan Pakistan and Hum Pakistani Hai Pakistan Hamara Hai”.It was attended by the Chairman Tehreek Shabab Muslimeen Students Wing Riaz Ahmed Awan, Chief Organizer of Muslim League-N Constituency Four Ijaz Mughal, PYO Leader Mohsin Munir Awan, Former Candidate District Councilor Shiraz Paracha, Refugee Leader Raja Arif Khan, Ijaz Qureshi, Chief Organizer Tehreek Shabab Muslimeen Naseer Mir, Students Wing officials Vice Chairman Munir Ahmad Kunshi, General Secretary Zubair Durrani, Chief Organizer Faizullah Durrani, President Universities and Colleges Zubair Shah, Media Advisor Arshad Awan, Social Media Advisor Imtiaz Awan, General Secretary Universities and Colleges.Speaking at the event, speakers said that the Kashmiri people celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan as a day of thanksgiving. It was expressed that Kashmiri youth would play the role of the first force in making Pakistan stronger and stronger. At the end of the ceremony, a Pakistan Zindabad rally was organized in which slogans were raised in favor of Pakistan.Srinagar: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe the Indian Independence Day, tomorrow, as Black Day to register a protest against New Delhi’s forcible and illegal occupation of their motherland.The day will be marked by a complete shutdown in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, call for which has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by all Hurriyat leaders and organizations. Black flags will be hoisted everywhere while protest rallies be organised against the gross human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory. The Kashmiris across the world will hold anti-India demonstrations to draw world’s attention towards the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have converted the Kashmir Valley, particularly Srinagar, into a military garrison. A multi-layer security arrangement with both ground and aerial surveillance has been thrown across the territory. The Bakhshi Stadium in Srinagar, the venue of the official function, has been fortified with the deployment of paramilitary troops, new bunkers and barricades.Despite restrictions, the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir observed Pakistan’s Independence Day with great enthusiasm and devotion. Youth gathered in small groups and chanted Pakistan slogans at different places in the Kashmir valley. In some areas, people even hoisted Pakistani flags on the their houses. 