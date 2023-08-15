What's new

Indian occupied Kashmiri citizens celebrate Pakistan Independence Day

Kashmiri people celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day today​


FLAGS-14.jpg
Srinagar: The people of Jammu and Kashmir are celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day, today, with great enthusiasm, devotion and respect in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

despite heavy buildup of Indian forces and surveillance by drones and CCTVs, the Kashmiris raised Pakistani flags at several places in Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Islamabad, Kulgam and Jammu region to express their love for Pakistan. They raised pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans vociferously as clock struck 12 at midnight.

The Kashmiris also prayed for stability of Pakistan without any fear; although, India has fortified the territory ahead of its Independence Day, tomorrow. Kashmiris mark India’s Independence Day as Black Day, every year.

The posters displayed in different parts of the territory also urged people to observe black day, tomorrow. The posters with pictures of resistance leaders, including APHC Chairman Masarat Aalam Butt, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan and Mushtaq-ul-Islam, said that the people of Kashmir reject Indian illegal and military occupation.

The posters also read slogans like “Indian Independence Day is a Black Day”, “We want freedom,” and “We reject Indian occupation.”

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the rest of the world will observe ‘Black Day’ on Tuesday to convey their extreme resentment to the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.


Kashmiri people celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day today​

August 14, 2023



Pakistan's 76th Independence Day is being celebrated today in Indian-held Kashmir with immense enthusiasm.

E3D22B79-7FD0-4098-96B9-3BE20BB81F24.jpeg


Despite facing the presence of occupying Indian army personnel and enduring oppression, the brave Kashmiris celebrated Pakistan's Independence Day in a remarkable manner.

With deep love for their homeland, Kashmiris proudly hoisted Pakistani flags, adorned walls with posters and banners displaying slogans of resistance against India's illegal occupation.

From every street and locality, courageous Kashmiri groups took to the streets holding the flag of Pakistan, raising slogans in support of Kashmir's struggle for independence and its accession to Pakistan.

Special prayers and gatherings were held, demonstrating the unwavering spirit of Kashmiris on Pakistan's Independence Day.

In contrast, Kashmiri leaders have decided to observe India's Independence Day on August 15 as a black day.


Kashmiris to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day on both sides of LoC​

The unconditional love for Pakistan is rooted deep into the hearts and minds of the Kashmiri people: AJK PM


kashmiri protestors wave pakistan s flag at a protest photo afp file

Kashmiri protestors wave Pakistan's flag at a protest. PHOTO: AFP/FILE

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the Independence Day of Pakistan would be celebrated with patriotic zeal and zest on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

While talking to various public representative delegations who called on him in the federal metropolis on Saturday, the PM said, "The unconditional love for Pakistan is rooted deep into the hearts and minds of the Kashmiri people.”

Lauding the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri youth in occupied Kashmir, the PM said, "We salute all those brave hearts who lay down their lives for Pakistan in Occupied Kashmir".

He maintained that despite using all means of oppression and suppression, India could not crush the Kashmiris' undying love for Pakistan.

Terming the ongoing freedom struggle in Kashmir as part of Tehreek-e-Takmeel-e-Pakistan movement, he said that the liberation struggle against India in the occupied Kashmir would continue till the people of Kashmir achieve their cherished goal for which hundreds and thousands of people have sacrificed their lives.

The prime minister said that preparations for Pakistan Independence Day were going on in Azad Kashmir.

On the occasion of Independence Day in Azad Kashmir, public and private level events will be organised.

He said that on the occasion of Independence Day, special ceremonies would be held all across the liberated territory in which eulogizing tributes would be paid to the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders of the Pakistan movement.

He said that it was the tireless struggle of our founding fathers, which culminated successfully in the shape of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

tribune.com.pk

Kashmiris celebrate Independence Day on both sides of LoC | The Express Tribune

The unconditional love for Pakistan is rooted deep into the hearts and minds of the Kashmiri people: AJK PM
tribune.com.pk

Indians with there staged photo ops where they are guarding there national flag with occupation soldiers and guns to fool their gullible Indians that everything is fine and dandy .
See the Kashmiris waving the flag of Pakistan with unmatched fervour to show the world that we are Kashmiris & celebrate Pakistan.
The flags are home made and flutter in their hundreds in the valley

Today is black day in the valley to protest against the inhuman occupation from foreign Indian invaders .
 
Pakistani flags flutter in occupied Kashmir on Independence Day

By
Mirror Web
-
August 14, 2023

AF2B8B3E-9562-4CC6-90A8-BC93D17EFD47.jpeg


Even amidst the strict vigilance of the occupying Indian army, various events were organized on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day in the occupied territory of Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, despite the watchful eyes of the Indian army, Pakistani flags were raised in the valley, and Kashmiris displayed their emotions by waving the green crescent flags on the rooftops of their homes.

Celebrations and ceremonies were held in several regions, including Kapwara, Srinagar, Bara Mulla, Rajouri, Kulgam, and Pulwama sectors, to commemorate the occasion of Independence Day.

As soon as August 14 arrived, the Kashmiris raised slogans in favor of Pakistan and against India. In addition to this, events and rallies were organized to express solidarity with the Muslims of occupied Kashmir in Azad Kashmir.

As reported by Kashmir Media Service, the Kashmiri people also prayed for the strength and stability of Pakistan. They marked the Indian Occupation Day of August 15 as Black Day, just like every year, to highlight the continuing occupation of Indian forces in Kashmir.





https://minutemirror.com.pk/pakistani-flags-flutter-in-occupied-kashmir-on-independence-day/#

APHC-AJK cuts cake to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day

August 14, 2023

IMG-20230814-WA0051.jpg
Islamabad: All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter organized an event in Islamabad on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, today.

The event was presided over by APHC-AJK Convener Mahmood Ahmed Sagjar. It was attended by Hurriyat leaders.

Mehmood Ahmed Sagar congratulated the government of Pakistan, armed forces and people of Pakistan on the happy occasion. He said that the hearts of the Kashmiri people throb in unison with the hearts of the Pakistani people.

The Hurriyat leaders said that a strong and prosperous Pakistan was the guarantor of the freedom of Kashmir.

On this occasion, a special prayer was offered for the stability and prosperity of Pakistan and early freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Finally, a cake was cut to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement Chairman Israr Ahmad and Deputy Chairman Qazi Imran in a joint statement vowed to accomplish the mission of the Quaid of Kashmiri people, Syed Ali Gilani, by getting Jammu and Kashmir freed from Indian occupation and acceding it to Pakistan.

Rallies held in Muzaffarabad, Jhelum Valley on Pakistan's Independence Day

August 14, 2023

WhatsApp-Image-2023-08-14-at-1.20.06-PM.jpeg

Muzaffarabad: Rallies were held in Muzaffarabad, Jhelum Valley and other parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day, today.

A rally under the title of “Interpretation of Dream ” was organized by Pasban-e Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in Muzaffarabad, which was attended by a large number of citizens.



WhatsApp-Image-2023-08-14-at-11.09.57-AM.jpeg


The participants raised vociferous slogans in favor of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. The rally was led by Chairman Pasban-e Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali.

The participants of the rally carried the flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir and chanted “Pakistan Se Rishta Kya La Ilah Illallah “, “Jeeve Jeeve Pakistan”, “Dil Dil Hai Kashmir Jaan Jaan Pakistan” and “We are Pakistanis” …”Pakistan is ours”.

Addressing the rally, speakers said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have great love and devotion for Pakistan. They prayed for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and said, the day is not far when India’s military occupation of Jammu and Kashmir will end and the Kashmiri people will decide their political future of their free will.

Pasban Vice Chairman Osman Ali Hashim, President of Human Rights Movement Azad Kashmir Bilal Ahmed, among others, were present at the rally.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Shabab Muslimeen Students Wing Jhelum Valley also took out a rally on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day. A huge number of students participated in the rally.

The atmosphere of Jhelum Valley echoed with loud slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad, Jeeve Jeeve Pakistan, Dil Dil Pakistan, Jaan Jaan Pakistan and Hum Pakistani Hai Pakistan Hamara Hai”.



WhatsApp-Image-2023-08-14-at-1.20.09-PM.jpeg


It was attended by the Chairman Tehreek Shabab Muslimeen Students Wing Riaz Ahmed Awan, Chief Organizer of Muslim League-N Constituency Four Ijaz Mughal, PYO Leader Mohsin Munir Awan, Former Candidate District Councilor Shiraz Paracha, Refugee Leader Raja Arif Khan, Ijaz Qureshi, Chief Organizer Tehreek Shabab Muslimeen Naseer Mir, Students Wing officials Vice Chairman Munir Ahmad Kunshi, General Secretary Zubair Durrani, Chief Organizer Faizullah Durrani, President Universities and Colleges Zubair Shah, Media Advisor Arshad Awan, Social Media Advisor Imtiaz Awan, General Secretary Universities and Colleges.

Speaking at the event, speakers said that the Kashmiri people celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan as a day of thanksgiving. It was expressed that Kashmiri youth would play the role of the first force in making Pakistan stronger and stronger. At the end of the ceremony, a Pakistan Zindabad rally was organized in which slogans were raised in favor of Pakistan.


Kashmiris to observe Black Day tomorrow

Pakistan' Independence Day celebrated across LoC


15-august-black-day.jpg
Srinagar: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe the Indian Independence Day, tomorrow, as Black Day to register a protest against New Delhi’s forcible and illegal occupation of their motherland.

The day will be marked by a complete shutdown in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, call for which has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by all Hurriyat leaders and organizations. Black flags will be hoisted everywhere while protest rallies be organised against the gross human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory. The Kashmiris across the world will hold anti-India demonstrations to draw world’s attention towards the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have converted the Kashmir Valley, particularly Srinagar, into a military garrison. A multi-layer security arrangement with both ground and aerial surveillance has been thrown across the territory. The Bakhshi Stadium in Srinagar, the venue of the official function, has been fortified with the deployment of paramilitary troops, new bunkers and barricades.

Despite restrictions, the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir observed Pakistan’s Independence Day with great enthusiasm and devotion. Youth gathered in small groups and chanted Pakistan slogans at different places in the Kashmir valley. In some areas, people even hoisted Pakistani flags on the their houses. As the clock struck 12 in the midnight, the Kashmiris burst firecrackers to express their joy on Pakistan’s Independence Day without any fear.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah addressing an event in Srinagar said, the Bharatiya Janata Party is facing unprecedented public resentment across Jammu and Kashmir owing to its anti-poor, anti-middle class policies and tax terrorism imposed on the Kashmiris.

APHC-AJK organized an event at its office in Islamabad, today and cut cake to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations. Special prayers were offered for the stability and prosperity of Pakistan and early freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Rallies were held in Muzaffarabad, Jhelum valley and other parts of Azad Kashmir to celebrate the day. The participants of the rallies raised slogans like “Pakistan Se Rishta Kya La Ilaha Illallah “, “Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan”, “Dil Dil Hai Kashmir Jaan Jaan Pakistan” and “We are Pakistanis” …”Pakistan is ours”.

2-2.jpg


1-2.jpg
 
I as a Kashmiri ( mehnder, Poonch ) cannot post in my own sub forum yet it is infested with Indians and there feel good self felatio lies

Is there anyone else from occupied Kashmir on this forum ?
 
Kashmiris want to become Pakistanis so that they can also enjoy the luxury of paying 290Rs for 1USD instead of paying only 83rs as Indians. Also, they are missing out the ‘adventure of struggle’ to get basic commodities like aatta; which has convinced them that it isn’t worth to live as Indians anymore.

India’s plans to isolate Pakistan has failed miserably as these plans couldn’t stop the IMF’s unwavering and unconditional support to Pakistan from last 75 years.

All sane Kashmiris could care less about Pakistan’s diminishing forex reserves and now clearly understand that their bright future lies with Pakistan and not with India.

Happy Independence Day to all.
 
mangochutney said:
I as a Kashmiri ( mehnder, Poonch ) cannot post in my own sub forum yet it is infested with Indians and there feel good self felatio lies

Is there anyone else from occupied Kashmir on this forum ?
There is very simple solution , all muslims of India should go to pakistan , we will give kashmir to pakistan . Govt of pakistan should come forward with this proposal .
 
surmabhopali said:
There is very simple solution , all muslims of India should go to pakistan , we will give kashmir to pakistan . Govt of pakistan should come forward with this proposal .
Surma bhopali out here giving out proposals. lol.

Shove it.
 
mangochutney said:
I as a Kashmiri ( mehnder, Poonch ) cannot post in my own sub forum yet it is infested with Indians and there feel good self felatio lies

Is there anyone else from occupied Kashmir on this forum ?
I am bro - never forget the soil of our forefathers......

Kuru said:
Kashmiris want to become Pakistanis so that they can also enjoy the luxury of paying 290Rs for 1USD instead of paying only 83rs as Indians. Also, they are missing out the ‘adventure of struggle’ to get basic commodities like aatta; which has convinced them that it isn’t worth to live as Indians anymore.

India’s plans to isolate Pakistan has failed miserably as these plans couldn’t stop the IMF’s unwavering and unconditional support to Pakistan from last 75 years.

All sane Kashmiris could care less about Pakistan’s diminishing forex reserves and now clearly understand that their bright future lies with Pakistan and not with India.

Happy Independence Day to all.
Ye just think about that. They would STILL rather be a part of Pakistan than India. They want a right for self determination.

If you so confident of their wishes - let them decide who they want to be a part of - its not rocket science. Their soil - their land - their choice.
 
Hexlor said:
Surma bhopali out here giving out proposals. lol.

Shove it.
Lol look here no love for brother muslims ummah ?
I gave a very simple solution , muslims demanded pakistan , they are getting it . Muslims are free to opt it or stay peacefully where ever they are.
 
Musings said:
I am bro - never forget the soil of our forefathers......


Ye just think about that. They would STILL rather be a part of Pakistan than India. They want a right for self determination.

If you so confident of their wishes - let them decide who they want to be a part of - its not rocket science. Their soil - their land - their choice.
A19A936D-3803-489C-B0BA-3B48CDA85C36.png
DC75C236-E908-45DF-91F5-857846ED33C3.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1691379874462941184
 
surmabhopali said:
Lol look here no love for brother muslims ummah ?
I gave a very simple solution , muslims demanded pakistan , they are getting it . Muslims are free to opt it or stay peacefully where ever they are.
Why are indian hindus so obsessed with Muslims? I don't care for Ind Muslims, it's the Kashmiris that want to get rid of your kind, I don't blame them.
 

