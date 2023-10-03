What's new

Indian news portal 'Northeast' is banned in Bangladesh

Indian news portal 'Northeast' is banned in Bangladesh​

own reporter
Dhaka
Published: 03 October 2023, 14:44

Indian This website is not visible in Bangladesh

Indian news portal 'Northeast News' has been shut down in Bangladesh. The portal came into discussion by publishing articles on Bangladesh politics.

The news portal has been shut down by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC). In late September, BTRC directed mobile operators and international internet gateway operators in an e-mail to take measures to prevent the portal from being viewed. This e-mail has been seen by this reporter. It says that the site is being shut down as per the government's decision.

Online based Northeast Portal publishes North East India focused news. Recently, an Indian journalist named Chandan Nandi published several articles on the politics and visa policy of Bangladesh on the website. As a result the site got some recognition in Bangladesh as well.

Northeast's website could not be accessed after several attempts on Tuesday evening and night.

 
It seems the discussion in this Indian news portal about BD affairs has jittered dictator Begum Hasina.

The BAL govt has banned newspapers that speaks the truth. Minister Hassan Mahmud creates news and BD newspapers are forced to publish them.

But, Indian newspapers are not his subjects. BAL claims that BD development has reached such a stage that it will soon surpass American economy.

This is when millions of people flee to work in other countries. A developing country is called developing because its industries create jobs.

No jobs means, no industrialization and no job creation. Govt gives us brilliant GDP figures to hide its failures.

Joy Bangladesh!!!
 
