Indian news portal 'Northeast' is banned in Bangladesh​

Indian news portal 'Northeast' is banned in Bangladeshown reporter
Dhaka
Published: 03 October 2023, 14:44
Indian This website is not visible in Bangladesh
Indian news portal 'Northeast News' has been shut down in Bangladesh. The portal came into discussion by publishing articles on Bangladesh politics.
The news portal has been shut down by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC). In late September, BTRC directed mobile operators and international internet gateway operators in an e-mail to take measures to prevent the portal from being viewed. This e-mail has been seen by this reporter. It says that the site is being shut down as per the government's decision.
Online based Northeast Portal publishes North East India focused news. Recently, an Indian journalist named Chandan Nandi published several articles on the politics and visa policy of Bangladesh on the website. As a result the site got some recognition in Bangladesh as well.
Northeast's website could not be accessed after several attempts on Tuesday evening and night.