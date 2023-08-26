What's new

Indian moon mission is fake!!

technically the tweet is true - what was shown in the monitoring center screen was not the actual lander but a representation of it. ISRO should have sent a second craft to film the lander and monitor video from that
 
How can someone miss this? Hain ji?

1693079385692.png
 
ProudThamizhan said:
technically the tweet is true - what was shown in the monitoring center screen was not the actual lander but a representation of it. ISRO should have sent a second craft to film the lander and monitor video from that
Kuru said:
How can someone miss this? Hain ji?

View attachment 948908
OP is a Hindu. These Hindus replying to him also know it, but they will still reply to this thread. Amajing how Hindus do this.
 
hatehs said:
OP is a Hindu. These Hindus replying to him also know it, but they will still reply to this thread. Amajing how Hindus do this.
While @Abdul Rehman Majeed may be Hindu Stew Peters is not. And Stew is the one that uncovered this conspiracy and tweeted about it.

@hatehs - just think about how stupid these Hindus are. They not only fake it and show a cgi representation of the lander but on top of that they live telecast it globally ! everybody knows thsi was just a bollywood production
 
The condition of the overall reasoning and cognitive capacity within Pakistan brings attention to the potential hazards associated with inbreeding.
 
Zaid Hamid has fully analysed the whole Bollywood CGI creation. Unfortunately for the Indians they have been found out by none other than Pakistan's foremost sleuth.

 
hatehs said:
No that can't be true, according to Indian academics, ancient Hindus invented planes and spacecraft, so they were clearly the only ones also capable of ancient plastic surgery to create Ganesh.
ok if you say so.
But you should use caution while reading what Indian academics write. Some times they make sense and that as you know can be dangerous
 

