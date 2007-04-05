What's new

Indian Missiles - News, Developments, Tests, and Discussions

Agni-III flight test soon

HYDERABAD: The crucial flight trial of Agni-III, the nuclear capable long-range missile (beyond 3000 km), is expected to take place early next week, according to defence sources.

It will be launched from Wheeler Island of the Interim Test Range at Chandipur in Orissa. The maiden flight of the surface-to-surface missile on July 9 last year failed after it nose-dived into the sea within seconds of a smooth lift-off due to non-separation of the first and second stages. DRDO sources later attributed the failure to "material-related fault," besides problems with protective heat shield and propulsion.

The indigenously-built Agni-III, capable of carrying warheads weighing up to 1.5 tonnes, is 16 metres tall and weighs 48 tonnes. It belongs to the Agni series of missiles and is expected to be the mainstay of India's nuclear deterrence programme when fully operational by providing the country with strategic second-strike capability.

While Agni-I is a short-range missile of 750-800 km, Agni-II has a range of more than 1,500 km.

http://www.hindu.com/2007/04/05/stories/2007040501721300.htm
 
Payload 1.5 tonne...Interesting .... multiple warheads.
 
It is not confirmed whether it is a MIRV or not. I donot think so personally. I think that Agni III is the last step before having an ICBM. Agni III falls shy of that. But Agni IV or whatever they call it will definitely be an ICBM and most likely MIRV.
 
India in always in serious $hit. We have 2 neighbours who are hostile to us. One is warming up, the other remains as it ever was.

Plus the new missiles would be able to cover almost the ENTIRE China. Currently we cannot, so that will have a very serious effect on the Chinese establishment.

Not to mention, with Agni III, we'd be able to cover Saudi Arabia, Iran, Kazakhastan.
 
Agni-III missile test this week

New Delhi, April 8: India will conduct a test of the nuclear-capable Agni-III, the country's most powerful missile, some time this week.

This will be the second launch of the 3,000-km range missile after an unsuccessful test on July 9 last year from the integrated test range at Wheeler Island near Balasore in Orissa, defence officials said.

Simultaneously, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientists are working to go ahead with the second test-firing of an anti-missile system.

Officials said preparations have been completed for the second test of Agni-III, which is expected to take place any day between April 10 and 13.

If successfully test-fired, Agni-III will become the missile with the longest reach in South Asia and more powerful than any missile in Pakistan's arsenal.

However, China has missiles with a longer reach than Agni-III.

Though DRDO scientists put the range of Agni-III at 3,000 km, defence experts say the solid-fuel propelled missile's range could be extended up to almost 5,000 km. (Agencies)
http://www.chennaionline.com/colnews/newsitem.asp?NEWSID={663A1A00-1090-448A-838D-79C6D30D9C79}
 
BR states that the weigth of the boosted device is around 300-400kg. Doesn't make sense having a missile with 1.5 tonne capacity to carry a 400 kg warhead..until unles... there are more than one!
 
Yes, i read the BR page too. Let be conservative in nature otherwise we will start to accept 'what might be' as 'what is', and would end up PS'ing pics of other countries planes and boats as ours like Chinese.

Having this missile in its present form, ie without MIRV would be an exponential boost to India's nuclear capability and deterrence.
 
Fair enough. Not making claims ,but certain "derived assumptions" w.r.t the data publicly avaliable.
That's what cyber warriors are meant to do. :coffee:
 
Wise words...atleast the first part. ;)
Lets just wait and see how it goes. :tup:
 
If the capacity is reduced from 1.5 tonee to say 750, thing get even more interesting!
 
If u live in orissa u r warned not to leave your house. If u have to leave, u r advised to wear a helmet. Under no circumstances should u go swimming. Make sure all your property is insured.

Reason: Agni III is about to be tested! Never know when it'll come crashing.

Ok, i was just joking there. Take it easy. No need to come after my blood.

I really do hope Agni II succeeds this time. If it doesnt, our missile program will take a severe blow
 

