Indian members, help in Googling this story. Give clues. Suggest keywords.
The story is something like:
Guy A: Why are you sitting idle? Do some work.
Guy B: What will I get by doing work?
Guy A: You will earn money.
Guy B: What is the use of money?
Guy A: You can buy luxuries with money.
Guy B: What is the use of luxuries?
Guy A: You can have fun.
Guy B: What am I doing now?
