Indian Man beheads Sister for Eloping with Lover

Indian Man beheads Sister for Eloping with Lover

In a disturbing incident, an Indian man beheaded his sister for trying to marry against her family's wishes.
An Indian man beheaded his teenage sister for trying to marry against her family’s wishes, before walking around with the severed head in a bag.
There had been a dispute over Aashifa’s relationship with a man named Chand Babu, who is from the same village in Uttar Pradesh.
Despite being of the same caste and religion, her family disapproved of the relationship, especially her brother Riyaz.
The siblings would often get into arguments over the matter.
Several days before the murder, Aashifa eloped with her lover. This led to her family filing a police complaint against Chand.

Her father Abdul Rashid accused Chand of abducting his daughter with the intention of marrying her.
Aashifa eventually returned home and Chand was arrested.
This fuelled the tension between Aashifa and Riyaz. When the 18-year-old told her family that she wanted to marry Chand, Riyaz became violent.
He brutally stabbed his sister before using the weapon to behead her.
The Indian man then placed his sister’s severed head in a plastic bag and walked around the neighbourhood with it and the murder weapon before walking towards the police station.

 
What man kills his own sister!??
Psycho
 
I'll mentality.

I used to like South Asian society compared to western.

While growing, now I believe western society's are much better.

Atleast, women can live their lives freely.
 
Maira La said:
What's there to like about South Asian society.. even the Muslims have not totally abandoned their pre-Islamic culture, practicing $hit like caste system and honor killing.
It's because we are being teach from the childhood.

Western culture is bad because they don't respect their parents.. Blah blah, they don't live together...

They are very open society, clothes and live culture etc... Including free fall lives, with romance.

Why hindu and muslim, organizations or hardcore believers cry much from burka (muslim) to duppta (hindu) .

Because they don't have such development infrastructure and facilities, so finally come with just BS.

they hide behind the religion, and do all criminal things.
 
Indians do threaten everyone with beheadings. It seems quite a common cultural practice in India.
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
I'll mentality.

I used to like South Asian society compared to western.

While growing, now I believe western society's are much better.

Atleast, women can live their lives freely.
South Asian society still today by large has ancient tribal culture incorporated in daily lives.
 
El Sidd said:
Seems like a popular slogan in India. Explains why the most go to solution seems to be beheadings.
No brother killed her sister in Pakistan for the same reason!

There are many incident actually reported, just google it
 

