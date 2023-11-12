What's new

Indian Kids Risking Lives : Collecting Oil From Burning Candles

Be any South Asian Country, specially India and Pakistan. Whether you possess a stockpile of Nuclear Weapons or you have landed a robot on the Moon. The public of both countries remains vulnerable. We have seen people from both countries losing their lives for even basic commodities like fuel and flour.
Here we see poor Indian childrens risking lives while they collect oil from burning Diwali candles.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1723735756718457039
 
Putting their lives in danger?

It's just regular mustard oil or something, not petrol!

Collecting oil from these 'candles' or diyas seems pretty safe... unless they're at the risk of getting lynched by an angry Hindu mob or something.
 
Fish said:
Putting their lives in danger?

It's just regular mustard oil or something, not petrol!

Collecting oil from these 'candles' or diyas seems pretty safe... unless they're at the risk of getting lynched by an angry Hindu mob or something.
The danger may not be from whatever the type of liquid but those hundreds of flames .
 
Windjammer said:
The danger may not be from whatever the type of liquid but those hundreds of flames .
Sounds a bit far-fetched... unless they intend to fry pakoras in that oil, which I doubt.
 
Windjammer said:
The danger may not be from whatever the type of liquid but those hundreds of flames .
lol give it up already.

aapka ye wala thread dud nikla

kinda mean spirited too, .. shouldn't be gloating about stuff like that across each others'.. at least about this.
 

