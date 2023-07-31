Indian Hindu policeman massacres three Indian Muslims on a train, telling them if you want to live in India you will have to change modi-yogi

Posted this in another thread but will share my comments here as this will be the thread on this incident.



They claim to be a secular nation, but the hate rhetoric is at such a level that the population has gone mad. We can ask any Indian, and if they are willing to answer honestly, they will admit they feel the atmosphere in their country is more devious and intolerant and illiberal than it was even a decade ago.



A police officer, an agent of the state, shot dead his superior officer and three Muslims.



Then followed it up with calling the Indian Muslims in the trains Pakistanis.



This is not in some village but in Mumbai.



WHEN a couple generations when the Muslim and Hindu populations in South Asia are both equally at a billion people each, will the 300 million Muslims of India not see themselves as another nation living alongside 1 billion Hindus, having been marginalized this way. Or do Indians think they will carry out a massive genocide before that happens?



Now before the Indians on this forum do a what aboutism, they should know that I have spoke up for the rights of Pakistanis Hindus and Ahmedis on this forum, and that should be protected by the state.



Just more proof that Pakistan is needed now more then ever, and needs to be safeguarded from Indian Hegemony .