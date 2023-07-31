What's new

Indian Hindu policeman massacres three Indian Muslims on a train, telling them if you want to live in India you will have to change modi-yogi

Posted this in another thread but will share my comments here as this will be the thread on this incident.

They claim to be a secular nation, but the hate rhetoric is at such a level that the population has gone mad. We can ask any Indian, and if they are willing to answer honestly, they will admit they feel the atmosphere in their country is more devious and intolerant and illiberal than it was even a decade ago.

A police officer, an agent of the state, shot dead his superior officer and three Muslims.

Then followed it up with calling the Indian Muslims in the trains Pakistanis.

This is not in some village but in Mumbai.

WHEN a couple generations when the Muslim and Hindu populations in South Asia are both equally at a billion people each, will the 300 million Muslims of India not see themselves as another nation living alongside 1 billion Hindus, having been marginalized this way. Or do Indians think they will carry out a massive genocide before that happens?

Now before the Indians on this forum do a what aboutism, they should know that I have spoke up for the rights of Pakistanis Hindus and Ahmedis on this forum, and that should be protected by the state.

Just more proof that Pakistan is needed now more then ever, and needs to be safeguarded from Indian Hegemony.
 
But India has the largest Democracy. They are a tolerant Nation.

Who said they are anti-Muslim?!!

This is a conspiracy by ISI/Pakistan.

Nothing will happen to him. He'll claim self-defense & get a medal by Yogi himself.

Promotion ya naya tareeqa.

1690831546011.png
 
They keep trying to peddle propaganda about Kashmir

The Kashmiri are not blind, they hate Hindus and for good reason, they have access to TV and internet and can see the toxic communal hatred across India
 

Similar threads

R
Declining Enrollment of Indian Muslims in Colleges and Universities
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
wildlens
W
hatehs
Karnataka: Two Sangh Parivar members assault a Hindu police officer and sexually abuse his wife, assuming him to be a Muslim
Replies
0
Views
76
hatehs
hatehs
beijingwalker
India’s deadly train crash: Forget the truth, blame it on Muslims
Replies
0
Views
70
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
R
Are India's Leaders Uneducated? What is Modi's Education Level?
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
86
Views
1K
ProudThamizhan
P
iamnobody
Modi will lose in 2024 : J&K BJP governor Satyapal Malik
2
Replies
26
Views
938
Super Falcon
Super Falcon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom