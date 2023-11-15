What's new

Indian Hackers Hacked Pakistan CCTV

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Dec 7, 2007
Messages
3,578
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indian hacking group, Indian cyber force has claimed to have hacked Pakistan CCTV network. Seemed to be belonging to Police force.

Who in the world uses public IP addresses on the internet for internal IOT devices?
IP lookup shows IP belong to PTCL.

Complete IT infrastructure security has to be investigated and researched.

Can a cybersec expert do some digging about the breach?

105232373.jpg
20231115_095020.jpg


Screenshot_20231115_095907_Chrome.jpg
 

