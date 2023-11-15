Indian Hackers Hacked Pakistan CCTV

imadul
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Dec 7, 2007
- Messages
- 3,578
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Indian hacking group, Indian cyber force has claimed to have hacked Pakistan CCTV network. Seemed to be belonging to Police force.
Who in the world uses public IP addresses on the internet for internal IOT devices?
IP lookup shows IP belong to PTCL.
Complete IT infrastructure security has to be investigated and researched.
Can a cybersec expert do some digging about the breach?
Who in the world uses public IP addresses on the internet for internal IOT devices?
IP lookup shows IP belong to PTCL.
Complete IT infrastructure security has to be investigated and researched.
Can a cybersec expert do some digging about the breach?