What's new

INDIAN guy with NAZI FLAG tries to ram truck through WHITE HOUSE

Mirzali Khan

Mirzali Khan

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Sep 25, 2020
Messages
4,898
Reaction score
-3
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
A 19-year-old Missouri man, accused of driving a truck into barriers near the White House, made incriminating statements that have led investigators to believe he was seeking to harm the president, officials said Tuesday.

The driver was Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, U.S. Park Police said Tuesday morning.


The charges against Kandula for allegedly “threatening to kill, kidnap, inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member,” stem from statements he made to multiple law enforcement agencies, according to a Secret Service representative.

The suspect was interviewed by Secret Service investigators Monday night, the agency representative said, during the ongoing probe that also involves United States Park Police, the FBI and U.S. Capitol Police.

Kandula was further charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and trespassing.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation indicates Kandula “intentionally crashed” into the bollards outside Lafayette Park. A Nazi flag was seized by authorities at the scene of the incident.

No one was injured.

A law enforcement official told NBC News that the suspect made threatening statements about the White House at the scene but was quickly detained. The truck was found to contain no weapons or explosives, the official said, without providing further details about the incident.

Asked for their reaction, the official said: “I don’t think there’s any place for a Nazi flag or the statements that he made.”

The white U-Haul box truck crashed into the barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square, just a few hundred feet from the White House, just before 10 p.m. ET.

President Joe Biden’s exact whereabouts at the time of the incident were unclear. He had met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Monday night at the White House to discuss the debt limit.

"There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation," Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service chief of communications, said in a statement Monday night.


Guglielmi said in a later statement posted to Twitter that the truck had been deemed safe by Washington D.C. police and that "preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers." Park Police would file charges with investigative support from the Secret Service, Guglielmi said.

The Reuters news agency published an image showing a Nazi-style red flag emblazoned with a swastika laid on the ground beside the van. Reuters, citing its own photographer on the scene and a witness, reported that this and other pieces of evidence apparently taken from the truck had been placed on the sidewalk and were then seized by officers.

Authorities have not commented on the flag. Asked to provide comment, the White House referred NBC News to the Secret Service. NBC News has reached out to the Secret Service for comment.

Video footage later showed a robot opening the back of the truck, which appeared to be empty.

A spokesperson for the nearby Hay Adams hotel told NBC News that guests were told to evacuate the building but were allowed back in at 1 a.m. ET Tuesday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1661035279937880064

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1661035503150301184

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1661033736064860160

www.nbcnews.com

Driver arrested and Nazi flag seized after truck crashes into barriers near the White House

The suspect made threatening statements about the White House at the scene, a law enforcement official told NBC News. A Nazi flag was seized by authorities at the scene.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com

@Maula Jatt @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1 @N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Zornix @pakpride00090 @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist @PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Great Janjua @ahaider97 @PakFactor @Sayfullah @SaadH @villageidiot @Olympus81 @Mobius 1 @General Dong @Genghis khan1@alphapak @RealNapster @Kharral @Mobius 1@Goenitz @Muhammad Saftain Anjum @AA_ @Mobius 1 @Great Janjua @The Accountant @PakSword @villageidiot@Kharral @SaadH @Goenitz @PakFactor @Tamerlane @ARMalik @Khan_21 @Yousafzai_M @NaqsheYaar @NooriNuth @SaadH @Kharral @AA_ @SaadH @Tamerlane @villageidiot @waz @PakSword @Mugen @Tamerlane @PakAlp @HerbertPervert @Path-Finder @Tamerlane @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai @AlKardai @waz @Areesh @hatehs
 
Last edited:
Mirzali Khan said:
A 19-year-old Missouri man, accused of driving a truck into barriers near the White House, made incriminating statements that have led investigators to believe he was seeking to harm the president, officials said Tuesday.

The driver was Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, U.S. Park Police said Tuesday morning.


The charges against Kandula for allegedly “threatening to kill, kidnap, inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member,” stem from statements he made to multiple law enforcement agencies, according to a Secret Service representative.

The suspect was interviewed by Secret Service investigators Monday night, the agency representative said, during the ongoing probe that also involves United States Park Police, the FBI and U.S. Capitol Police.

Kandula was further charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and trespassing.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation indicates Kandula “intentionally crashed” into the bollards outside Lafayette Park. A Nazi flag was seized by authorities at the scene of the incident.

No one was injured.

A law enforcement official told NBC News that the suspect made threatening statements about the White House at the scene but was quickly detained. The truck was found to contain no weapons or explosives, the official said, without providing further details about the incident.

Asked for their reaction, the official said: “I don’t think there’s any place for a Nazi flag or the statements that he made.”

The white U-Haul box truck crashed into the barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square, just a few hundred feet from the White House, just before 10 p.m. ET.

President Joe Biden’s exact whereabouts at the time of the incident were unclear. He had met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Monday night at the White House to discuss the debt limit.

"There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation," Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service chief of communications, said in a statement Monday night.


Guglielmi said in a later statement posted to Twitter that the truck had been deemed safe by Washington D.C. police and that "preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers." Park Police would file charges with investigative support from the Secret Service, Guglielmi said.

The Reuters news agency published an image showing a Nazi-style red flag emblazoned with a swastika laid on the ground beside the van. Reuters, citing its own photographer on the scene and a witness, reported that this and other pieces of evidence apparently taken from the truck had been placed on the sidewalk and were then seized by officers.

Authorities have not commented on the flag. Asked to provide comment, the White House referred NBC News to the Secret Service. NBC News has reached out to the Secret Service for comment.

Video footage later showed a robot opening the back of the truck, which appeared to be empty.

A spokesperson for the nearby Hay Adams hotel told NBC News that guests were told to evacuate the building but were allowed back in at 1 a.m. ET Tuesday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1661035279937880064

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1661035503150301184

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1661033736064860160

@Maula Jatt @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1 @N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Zornix @pakpride00090 @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist @PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Great Janjua @ahaider97 @PakFactor @Sayfullah @SaadH @villageidiot @Olympus81 @Mobius 1 @General Dong @Genghis khan1@alphapak @RealNapster @Kharral @Mobius 1@Goenitz @Muhammad Saftain Anjum @AA_ @Mobius 1 @Great Janjua @The Accountant @PakSword @villageidiot@Kharral @SaadH @Goenitz @PakFactor @Tamerlane @ARMalik @Khan_21 @Yousafzai_M @NaqsheYaar @NooriNuth @SaadH @Kharral @AA_ @SaadH @Tamerlane @villageidiot @waz @PakSword @Mugen @Tamerlane @PakAlp @HerbertPervert @Path-Finder @Tamerlane @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai @AlKardai @waz
Click to expand...

Mentally disturb?
 
Picture perfect crime:
1. a Hindu guy
2. Seems 'Upper' caste since it flavour of the season in the US
3. Use the NAZI flag, perfectly tied on the truck, basically to connect Swastika to Hooked Cross
4. slows down the speed nearing the building fence
5. Do not attempt to run down people saying ola uber.

Popcorn time. Many more such attempts will come into the media.
 
GodToons said:
Picture perfect crime:
1. a Hindu guy
2. Seems 'Upper' caste since it flavour of the season in the US
3. Use the NAZI flag, perfectly tied on the truck, basically to connect Swastika to Hooked Cross
4. slows down the speed nearing the building fence
5. Do not attempt to run down people saying ola uber.

Popcorn time. Many more such attempts will come into the media.
Click to expand...

Wouldn’t be the first time an Indian Hindu wants to collaborate with White Extremists. Both hate Muslims and Islam. There’s ample evidence on this all over the internet. In fact, Indians look up to Israeli and Serbians in their treatment of the Muslim populations.
 
Good for the US that this guy ain’t experienced. He could have blown himself by shouting god’s name had there been proper training, you know. As there are no training camps by Hinduana people, they always end up getting caught.

In trust we god 🙏
 
GodToons said:
Picture perfect crime:
1. a Hindu guy
2. Seems 'Upper' caste since it flavour of the season in the US
3. Use the NAZI flag, perfectly tied on the truck, basically to connect Swastika to Hooked Cross
4. slows down the speed nearing the building fence
5. Do not attempt to run down people saying ola uber.

Popcorn time. Many more such attempts will come into the media.
Click to expand...
This is stupid news, to say the least, that guy basically could not maneuver his vehicle and hit a post slowly. The swastika is very common among Indians. Because in the US they cannot differentiate between Swastika and Hooked Cross, it could become an issue. For this reason, I do not carry Swastika outside my house.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1660988991204671488
 
Putting aside the typical Indian Pakistani arguments aside, we have many mentally sick individuals in the US. I don’t know this kids motives but the story doesn’t add up for me.
 
Last edited:
AA_ said:
Putting aside the typical Indian Pakistani arguments aside, we have many mentally sick individuals in the US. I don’t know this kids motives but the sorry doesn’t add up for me.
Click to expand...

The US is going through social decay.

It is newsworthy considering how much the RSS derives inspiration from the Nazis.
 
Mirzali Khan said:
A 19-year-old Missouri man, accused of driving a truck into barriers near the White House, made incriminating statements that have led investigators to believe he was seeking to harm the president, officials said Tuesday.

The driver was Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, U.S. Park Police said Tuesday morning.


The charges against Kandula for allegedly “threatening to kill, kidnap, inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member,” stem from statements he made to multiple law enforcement agencies, according to a Secret Service representative.

The suspect was interviewed by Secret Service investigators Monday night, the agency representative said, during the ongoing probe that also involves United States Park Police, the FBI and U.S. Capitol Police.

Kandula was further charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and trespassing.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation indicates Kandula “intentionally crashed” into the bollards outside Lafayette Park. A Nazi flag was seized by authorities at the scene of the incident.

No one was injured.

A law enforcement official told NBC News that the suspect made threatening statements about the White House at the scene but was quickly detained. The truck was found to contain no weapons or explosives, the official said, without providing further details about the incident.

Asked for their reaction, the official said: “I don’t think there’s any place for a Nazi flag or the statements that he made.”

The white U-Haul box truck crashed into the barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square, just a few hundred feet from the White House, just before 10 p.m. ET.

President Joe Biden’s exact whereabouts at the time of the incident were unclear. He had met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Monday night at the White House to discuss the debt limit.

"There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation," Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service chief of communications, said in a statement Monday night.


Guglielmi said in a later statement posted to Twitter that the truck had been deemed safe by Washington D.C. police and that "preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers." Park Police would file charges with investigative support from the Secret Service, Guglielmi said.

The Reuters news agency published an image showing a Nazi-style red flag emblazoned with a swastika laid on the ground beside the van. Reuters, citing its own photographer on the scene and a witness, reported that this and other pieces of evidence apparently taken from the truck had been placed on the sidewalk and were then seized by officers.

Authorities have not commented on the flag. Asked to provide comment, the White House referred NBC News to the Secret Service. NBC News has reached out to the Secret Service for comment.

Video footage later showed a robot opening the back of the truck, which appeared to be empty.

A spokesperson for the nearby Hay Adams hotel told NBC News that guests were told to evacuate the building but were allowed back in at 1 a.m. ET Tuesday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1661035279937880064

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1661035503150301184

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1661033736064860160

www.nbcnews.com

Driver arrested and Nazi flag seized after truck crashes into barriers near the White House

The suspect made threatening statements about the White House at the scene, a law enforcement official told NBC News. A Nazi flag was seized by authorities at the scene.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com

@Maula Jatt @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1 @N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Zornix @pakpride00090 @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist @PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Great Janjua @ahaider97 @PakFactor @Sayfullah @SaadH @villageidiot @Olympus81 @Mobius 1 @General Dong @Genghis khan1@alphapak @RealNapster @Kharral @Mobius 1@Goenitz @Muhammad Saftain Anjum @AA_ @Mobius 1 @Great Janjua @The Accountant @PakSword @villageidiot@Kharral @SaadH @Goenitz @PakFactor @Tamerlane @ARMalik @Khan_21 @Yousafzai_M @NaqsheYaar @NooriNuth @SaadH @Kharral @AA_ @SaadH @Tamerlane @villageidiot @waz @PakSword @Mugen @Tamerlane @PakAlp @HerbertPervert @Path-Finder @Tamerlane @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai @AlKardai @waz @Areesh @hatehs
Click to expand...

AA_ said:
Mentally disturb?
Click to expand...

Mirzali Khan said:
Idk bro it seems like a terrorist attack to me.
Click to expand...

Check if he is related to VHP, HAF etc.

Kuru said:
Good for the US that this guy ain’t experienced. He could have blown himself by shouting god’s name had there been proper training, you know. As there are no training camps by Hinduana people, they always end up getting caught.

In trust we god 🙏
Click to expand...

This certainly did not happen, you can unsee it :) :
www.hindustantimes.com

Guns, Trishuls at Bajrang Dal training camp in Karnataka's Kodagu sparks outrage

A week-long arms training camp held by Bajrang Dal in Karnataka's Kodagu district has sparked outrage. The Karnataka police said they are trying to collect information the camp while the right-wing group has termed it a routine practice. During the training camp, in which over 100 people took...
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
 

Similar threads

Mirzali Khan
A sense of betrayal’: liberal dismay as Muslim-led US city bans Pride flags
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
1K
kingQamaR
K
Mirzali Khan
VICE NEWS GOING BANKRUPT
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
2K
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1
Mirzali Khan
British public figures urge Pakistan to release brother of pro-Imran Khan rights lawyer
Replies
9
Views
439
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
Mirzali Khan
Boy racer in BMW who killed pregnant Hollyoaks actress Frankie Jules-Hough locked up over horror motorway smash
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
105
Views
2K
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Mirzali Khan
In a secret meeting, Pakistan’s powerful military ordered the press to stop covering Imran Khan
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
3K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom