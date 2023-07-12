What's new

Indian guy takes an old slow train in Xinjiang to go to a small village

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
61,174
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China
Indian guy takes an old slow train in Xinjiang to go to a small village

Not all railways in China are high speed railways and not all trains are bullet trains, in some remote regions old trains are still in operation connecting sparely populated small towns and villages, because they run in underdeveloped reigons, the tickets are super cheap almost like nothing, more times farmers move their live chickens and ducks on these trains. Indian guy takes a slow train in Southern Xinjiang The Taklamakan desert region to go to a small village.

 
Thousands of foreign expats upload videos about their lives in China every day, but some morons here still insist that Chinese can't access youtube, google, twitters...
 
Crazy landscape outside the window of the train, I hope this train won't get lost in the sand storm.


微信图片_20230712234658.png
 
Althought it's not high speed railway, but one can't imagine how challenging to build these railways in one of the world largest deserts

The Hotan–Ruoqiang railway construction workers very often had to lie close to the ground for hours to wait out killer sandstorms in the region

2be8f94e0d58477496ea657342258f73.gif

5b365b15d57d4397b3fe619884d77b56.gif

imwprobot-f9038056815310c2f611185d37ea9b6f.gif



Railway around the 'Sea of Death' in China, How to build a railway on soft and shifting sand dunes

A railway around the 'Sea of Death' in China, How to build a railway on soft and shifting sand dunes

A railway around the 'Sea of Death' in China How to build a railway on soft and shifting sand dunes
pdf.defence.pk
 
I follow many travel vloggers. A few Indian vloggers visited China recently. This one is very impressed by cities in Xinjiang.

 
StraightEdge said:
I follow many travel vloggers. A few Indian vloggers visited China recently. This one is very impressed by cities in Xinjiang.

Click to expand...
But foreigners can't travel in Xinjiang, and must be accompied with a "handler" if they do ( a nice word invented by western media when reporting China)
and people can't access foreign sites and social media channels in China
 
Where is the genocide camp? Did any Indian vlogger find any genocide camps?

Thousands of camps capturing million of Uygurs are located all around Xinjiang, not so hard to find a camp there. :police:
 
bilibili said:
Where is the genocide camp? Did any Indian vlogger find any genocide camps?

Thousands of camps capturing million of Uygurs are located all around Xinjiang, not so hard to find a camp there. :police:
Click to expand...
Uyghur total population is around 11 million, half of them are in concentration camps, including new borns and the dying very old

0_dpEfUWBOKvyOIx1u.png
 

China's first desert railway invested more than 20 billion yuan, which is an eye-opener

 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
3 brave police officers jump into the rapids to save an 11 years old boy from being washed away by the rapids in a Xinjiang village
2
Replies
16
Views
616
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Nan Yang
A visit to Xinjiang, China / Accomplishments belie U.S. propaganda
Replies
0
Views
207
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
A journey to know the real Xinjiang
Replies
0
Views
54
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
beijingwalker
No casualties in Xinjiang Pamir region from massive Tajikstan-China border earthquake, Earthquake proof new houses built after 2017 earthquake work
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
World's first hydrogen-powered train built in China, reports claim
Replies
1
Views
581
hyperman
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom