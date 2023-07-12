beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 61,174
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
Indian guy takes an old slow train in Xinjiang to go to a small village
Not all railways in China are high speed railways and not all trains are bullet trains, in some remote regions old trains are still in operation connecting sparely populated small towns and villages, because they run in underdeveloped reigons, the tickets are super cheap almost like nothing, more times farmers move their live chickens and ducks on these trains. Indian guy takes a slow train in Southern Xinjiang The Taklamakan desert region to go to a small village.
Not all railways in China are high speed railways and not all trains are bullet trains, in some remote regions old trains are still in operation connecting sparely populated small towns and villages, because they run in underdeveloped reigons, the tickets are super cheap almost like nothing, more times farmers move their live chickens and ducks on these trains. Indian guy takes a slow train in Southern Xinjiang The Taklamakan desert region to go to a small village.