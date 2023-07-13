What's new

Indian government rejects EU parliament move to discuss Manipur state-sponsored genocide - "totally internal to India"

Government rejects EU parliament move to discuss Manipur situation​

Manipur issue ‘toally internal’ to India, says Foreign Secretary, as MEPs criticise government, BJP for violence

July 12, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Suhasini Haidar
SUHASINI HAIDAR
In this picture taken on July 10, 2023, women belonging to the ‘Meira Paibis’, a group of women representing Meitei society, hold torches during a demonstation demanding for the restoration of peace in Manipur.

In this picture taken on July 10, 2023, women belonging to the ‘Meira Paibis’, a group of women representing Meitei society, hold torches during a demonstation demanding for the restoration of peace in Manipur. | Photo Credit: AFP
India on July 12 rejected the European Parliament’s plan to hold an “urgent debate” on the violence in Manipur, calling it an issue “totally internal” to India. The EU debate, set to take place later on Wednesday seeks to condemn the violence and direct the EU’s top officials to speak to New Delhi about remedying the situation. At least 142 have been killed and more than 54,000 driven from their homes since violence erupted on May 3rd this year.

Internal issue​

Speaking at a briefing for journalists in Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the debate at the European Parliament is happening despite India’s attempts to dissuade parliamentarians and putting across India’s point of view.
“This is a matter totally internal to India. We are aware of the happenings in the [European] parliament and have reached-out to the concerned Members of European Parliament (MEPs). But we have made it absolutely clear that this is a matter wholly and totally internal to India,” Mr. Kwatra said in response to a question from The Hindu.

He however declined to comment on a report in a Manipur newspaper that said the government has hired a prominent lobbying firm in Brussels, ‘Alber & Geiger’ to help with the outreach to MEPs, that had reportedly sent a letter on behalf of the Indian government to them. At least six of the eight political groups in the European parliament, which will vote on Thursday after the debate on Wednesday, have so far submitted motions ‘For a resolution on India, the situation in Manipur’.
Motions criticise BJP​

While some of the motions criticise members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for alleged hate speech, and the BJP-led government in Manipur for “implementing divisive ethnonationalist policies”, others refer to the broader misuse of Indian laws like the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), UAPA terror law and the Foreign Contributions Regulatory Act (FCRA) by authorities in the country.
Some of the motions make a special mention of the attacks on churches in the clashes, “between the majority Meitei community (mostly Hindu) and the Kuki tribal group (mostly Christians)”.

Human rights​

They also urged the government to end the “internet shutdowns” in the State and directed the European Union (EU) leadership to take up the Manipur issue in talks on human rights with India. At least one of the motions, proposed by the “Left Group” even drew parallels to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and called for the government to remove restrictions on free speech and release human rights defenders who have been arrested there.
Bridging the growing trust deficit in Manipur
The move at the European parliament follows days after U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti offered U.S. help in dealing with the situation in Manipur, saying that this was not a “strategic” issue but a “human one”, and that “one doesn’t have to be an Indian” to feel concern about the loss of life in the state.
While Home Minister Amit Shah has visited the affected areas, and held talks with both sides of the divide in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been criticised by the opposition for not making any statement on the situation or visiting the state since the violence began.

 
LOL when they lose all arguments issues become "internal".
 
CallSignMaverick said:
India is the latest obsession of white libs :lol:
Click to expand...
Locals from Manipur are all blaming the radical Hindu BJP state government, regardless of political affiliated or background, after begging for the centre step in:

Kuki MLAs demand separate administration: Manipur state ‘miserably failed’ to protect us

Sedition Case Against Manipur Politician Who Blamed Violence on Assam Rifles


"I'm just an ordinary Indian from Manipur living a retired life. The state is now 'stateless'. Life and property can be destroyed anytime by anyone, just like in Libya, Lebanon, Nigeria, Syria, etc," tweeted Lt Gen (Retd) L Nishikanta Singh. - "It appears Manipur has been left to stew in its own juice. Is anyone listening?"

Tribal body seeks President's rule in Manipur

Manipur Violence: Several Organisations Seek President's Rule Citing Biases In Administration

Your community ignores all these people, lets the pogroms continue, and when people start noticing, you shriek about internal matter and how everyone is obsessed.
 
Manipur is ripe for democracy just like it was in 1947. The princely state was forced into the Indian Union when the Maharaja was made to sign the document under duress.

Ever since 1947, people in Manipur have sought a democratic resolution to their aspirations of self determination. However disillusioned by the futility of democracy in India, people have looked elsewhere to ideologies like Marxism and socialism for respite to keep alit the hope for freedom from Indian colonialism.
 
Manipur is under tyranny of minortity also under Gov of India's divide and rule policy.
GOI have no respect for Manipur,it only cares about political gain ,and that at the expense of manipur and its prosperity.
 

