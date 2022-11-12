What's new

Indian food thread

Sharma Ji

Sharma Ji

BANNED
Joined
Apr 15, 2020
Messages
2,486
Reaction score
-20
Country
India
Location
India
So post stuff about Indian food here, share pics, videos, recipes, places to go etc etc and discuss Indian food.

Chicken Chettinad, a Tamil dish, best enjoyed imo either with an egg (or no egg) appam or a flaky south indian porotta, rice works too.

Chicken-Chettinad-Thumbnail.jpg


1668233954494.png



...............

@Paitoo @Maula Jatt @StraightEdge @DabbuSardar.. tag others too, lets talk food.
 
Last edited:
Indian biriyani is top of the food chain

But overall food is way to spicy and can't handle spicy
 
Maula Jatt said:
Indian biriyani is top of the food chain

But overall food is way to spicy and can't handle spicy
Click to expand...
It's very diverse, only a small region of north India shares culinary similarities with you across the fence people.

You ever had proper south Indian food, or even Bengali, let alone north eastern or tibetan food ?

We know our biriyani, also nihari (incl beef), and keema mutter... the lot of it. Peshawri food we dont get here. India is still waay more diverse when it comes to food generally. Gujrat sucks but, they do these gross oily sweet vegetables.. f'kn disgusting, that stuff lol
 
Vapnope said:
Someone post Biryani pics. I love biryanii
Click to expand...
lol, I'm eating one from a tiny hole in a wall here called Ammi's kitchen :D

So we have a chain here called Behrouz Biriyani, they claim to do it persian style as opposed to the lucknowi/awadhi or hyderabadi or kolkottan schools of kacchi/pakki biriyani.

1668237432874.png

1668237461528.png
 
StraightEdge said:
Well they are so popular now that they made guest appearances in blockbuster Tamil movies and Rahul Gandhi paid a visit to the channel.
Click to expand...
I saw that episode as well. Really like how they prepare and cook everything.
 
Just how their is no more Indian subcontinent and is now South Asia with multiple different states, we also need to start a process which should of started DECADES ago of differentiating Muslim foods of South Asia of Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Indian Muslim cuisines from the shit the Hindus eat

We are not the same people and our cuisines are different but our meals and foods have all been listed under the heading "Indian" and subsequently restaurants too

This is no different to blithely saying European food when french, British, Italian foods are distinctly different


We are enemies and we can no longer absent mindedly count each other as the same, especially the Hindus who are our enemies
 
Sharma Ji said:
It's very diverse, only a small region of north India shares culinary similarities with you across the fence people.

You ever had proper south Indian food, or even Bengali, let alone north eastern or tibetan food ?

We know our biriyani, also nihari (incl beef), and keema mutter... the lot of it. Peshawri food we dont get here. India is still waay more diverse when it comes to food generally. Gujrat sucks but, they do these gross oily sweet vegetables.. f'kn disgusting, that stuff lol
Click to expand...

Very wrong to say it is India food, when origins are somewhere else.
As for South Indian food, visited one in London, decided never to touch it again, is this good enough experience for you!! Gujrati suck in most things, especially their narrowmindedness and their racists attitude.
I can not even tolerate entering an Indian house, the sickening spice smell can be feel even before you enter the house. And after entering, you be lucky to esape womitting. Anything coming close to that stanch is African households who who make those Banana/yam dishes.
In my house you will never feel any spices smell.
 
Most "muslim" food is not from India.

That said, there is no such thing as "muslim" food unless it specifically originated post the birth of Islam and specific to and/or linked to Islam only.

I'm no food historian, but I'd wager there are few if any such examples, and I cannot think of any.

Hindu food yes. Because Hindu is a civilization and a religion. One cannot identify the cleave plane between the two. And it is ancient and predates all other religions. So unless you date the origin of Indian food to before the estimated origins of the Rig Veda (carbon dated samples stuck to white pottery maybe?) what is Indian is also Hindu. Seamlessly synonymous.
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

ghazi52
Best Chinese food: 32 dishes every traveler should try
Replies
0
Views
484
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Bengali Hilsa Bhaat and Sindhi Pallo Chawal — where cuisines and cultures collide It’s not just their love for the fish that makes Bengalis and Sindhi
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
3K
karmaa
K
-=virus=-
The Vintage ads thread
Replies
6
Views
548
Irfan Baloch
Irfan Baloch
ghazi52
Islamabad has better Chinese food than Karachi
Replies
1
Views
780
redgriffin
redgriffin
ghazi52
What makes biryani so special?
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
3K
indushek
indushek

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom