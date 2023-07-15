What's new

Indian Exports Contract 22% To 3-Yr Low Of $33bn In June

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
60,205
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Indian Exports Contract 22% To 3-Yr Low Of $33bn In June​

  • Exports contract 22% to 3-yr low of $33bn in June
  • 15-07-2023 10:00 AM
#New Delhi
India’s exports contracted by 22%, the steepest decline in the last three years, to $32.97 billion in June on account of global demand slowdown, especially in the Western markets like the US and Europe.

According to the data of the commerce ministry, the trade deficit in June stood at $20.3 billion against $22.07 billion in the same month last year due to a fall in exports and imports. The inbound shipments during the month under review declined by a steep 17.48% to $53.10 billion. Exports in May 2020 contracted by 36.47% when the world was reeling under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the numbers, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said trade sector growth is in the hands of global factors. As the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has projected a slowdown in world trade, “that fear is coming true”, he added.

Citing reasons for the dip in trade growth, he said there is a slowdown in major economies, including the US and Europe; and inflationary pressure. He also attributed the slowdown to the tightening of monetary policies by rich nations as it is affecting manufacturing and businesses.

Export promotion councils are expecting the demand to pick up in the coming months. “From July, there should be pick up,” the secretary said. Cumulatively, exports dipped by 15.13% to $102.68 billion during April-June. Imports dipped by 12.67% to $160.28 billion.

The trade deficit during April-June 2023 improved by 7.9% to $57.6 billion from $62.6 billion in the same period last year.

Oil imports in June contracted by 33.8% to $12.54 billion, while during the April-June quarter, the shipments slipped 18.52% to $43.4 billion. However, gold imports in June rose 82.38% to about $5 billion, while it dipped by 7.54% to $9.7 billion in the April-June quarter.

 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
India's trade deficit widens to $23.76 bn; exports dip by 12.2% in December
Replies
4
Views
275
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
N
Morgan Stanley: At $332 billion in 2022-23, India’s services exports are now 150 percent of the $218 billion recorded in 2019
Replies
1
Views
425
NG Missile Vessels
N
W
India's services exports to cross USD 300 billion target for this fiscal: Piyush Goyal
Replies
6
Views
566
legacytiger18
L
ghazi52
Exports contract by 17pc in May 2023, record ninth straight drop
Replies
1
Views
241
Kingdom come
Kingdom come
beijingwalker
China beats US to re-emerge as India’s top trading partner, India's trade deficit with China widens to $1.26 billion in July
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
3K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom