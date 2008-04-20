Indian Economy-News & Updates

Flintlock
For a deeper insight into the quality of life in India, here are the details of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) from Oct '07
The definitive ranking of the quality of life across India.
BIG STATES
RANK --------------------- SCORE ---------- RANK
2007 ---------------------- 2007* - 2006 2005 2004 2003
01 PUNJAB --------------- 2.72 ------ 1 ---- 1 ---- 1 ---- 1
02 KERALA --------------- 2.52 ------ 2 ---- 2 ---- 2 ---- 2
03 HIMACHAL PRADESH 2.38 ------ 3 ---- 3 ---- 3 ---- 3
04 TAMIL NADU --------- 2.36 ------ 4 ---- 4 ---- 4 ---- 4
05 GUJARAT ------------- 2.11 ------ 7 ---- 7 ---- 7 ---- 6
06 MAHARASTRA -------- 2.07 ------ 6 ---- 6 ---- 6 ---- 7
07 KARNATAKA ---------- 2.02 ------ 8 ---- 8 ---- 8 ---- 8
08 HARYANA ------------- 1.89 ------ 5 ---- 5 ---- 5 ---- 5
09 UTTARAKHAND ------- 1.84 ------ 9 ---- 9 ---- 9 --- NA
10 ANDHRA PRADESH --- 1.77 ---- 10 ----11 -- 11 --- 10
11 JAMMU & KASHMIR --- 1.66 ---- 11 --- 10 -- 10 --- 9
12 RAJASTHAN ----------- 1.38 ----- 12 --- 12 -- 13 --- 11
13 MADHYA PRADESH --- 1.33 ----- 14 ---14 ---12 --- 13
14 ASSAM ----------------- 1.29 ----- 16 --- 16 -- 15 --- 14
15 WEST BENGAL -------- 1.29 ----- 13 --- 13 -- 14 --- 12
16 CHHATTISGARH ------- 1.17 ----- 15 --- 15 -- 16 --- NA
17 UTTAR PRADESH ------ 0.98 ----- 17 --- 17 -- 17 --- 15
18 ORISSA ----------------- 0.98 ---- 18 --- 18 -- 18 --- 16
19 JHARKHAND ------------ 0.88 ----- 19 --- 19 -- 19 --- NA
20 BIHAR ------------------- 0.60 ----- 20 --- 20 -- 20 --- 17
Big states are those with area of over 35,000 sq km and population of over 5 million
SMALL STATES
RANK ----------------------- SCORE ---------- RANK
2007 ------------------------ 2007* - 2006 2005 2004 2003
01 PUDUCHERRY ---------- 4.02 ----- 1 ---- 3 ---- 1 ---- NA
02 GOA --------------------- 3.57 ----- 2 ---- 1 ---- 4 ----- 1
03 DELHI ------------------- 3.38 ----- 3 ---- 2 ---- 2 ----- 2
04 SIKKIM ------------------ 2.73 ----- 4 ---- 5 ---- 5 ---- NA
05 MIZORAM --------------- 2.51 ----- 5 ---- 4 ---- 3 ---- NA
06 NAGALAND ------------- 2.03 ----- 6 ---- 7 ---- 8 ---- NA
07 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 1.82 ----- 8 ---- 6 ---- 6 ---- NA
08 TRIPURA ---------------- 1.56 ----- 9 ---- 9 ---- 9 ---- NA
09 MANIPUR --------------- 1.50 ----- 7 ---- 7 ---- 8 ---- NA
10 MEGHALAYA ------------ 1.46 ---- 10 --- 10 ---10 --- NA
Small states are those with area of less than 35,000 sq km and population of less than 5 million
UNION TERRITORIES
RANK -------------------------------- SCORE ---------- RANK
2007 --------------------------------- 2007* - 2006 2005 2004 2003
1 CHANDIGARH --------------------- 3.90 ----- 1 ---- 1 --- 1 --- NA
2 ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS 2.52 ----- 2 ---- 2 --- 3 --- NA
3 LAKSHADWEEP ------------------- 2.43 ----- 5 ---- 4 --- 2 --- NA
4 DAMAN & DIU --------------------- 2.22 ----- 3 ---- 3 --- 4 --- NA
5 DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI -------- 1.99 ----- 4 ---- 5 --- 5 --- NA
* Figures are 2007 scores (out of 10) of states and union territories on their overall performance based on eight parameter: law & order, agriculture, primary education, primary health, infrastructure, consumer market, investment environment, and budget & prosperity.
Assam is the FASTEST MOVER
Fastest mover is the state where the rate of improvement on overall performance between 2003 and 2006 was greater than the rate of improvement between 1991 and 2003
