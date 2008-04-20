Indian Economy-News & Updates

The Triumphant Trio



Best big state, best small state and the best state for investment. Punjab, Puducherry and Gujarat emerge leaders in these categories and set an example before the laggards.



Call it the great Indian paradox. The best among all the 30 states and five Union territories, Punjab, is the slowest growing state in the country, only a shade better than Daman and Diu. If it still ranks on the top it is thanks to the legacy of the past. On the other hand, a fourth ranker among small states till last year, Puducherry has outshone Goa and Delhi to occupy the top slot in that category. Its performance on social sector parameters has been as impressive as in the sunshine sectors like technology and hardware. And on investment front, Gujarat, with a stable environment and resolute leadership has once again emerged the investors' favourite destination with projects worth Rs 75,000 crore committed in 2006-07. The supremacy of these states, despite low scores on many parameters, only shows how long the road is for others who have to travel a million miles before they can rest.



(From India Today)



PUDUCHERRY

Small State Big Strides

Despite the propensity for freebies the state has done well, thanks to the rush of big tag investments.



The state seeks status of nation's hardware capital and is wooing investments in IT, biotech and agro-processing.



Rs 61,064 is the per capita income of the people in the state.



* The state tops spending in healthcare in 2006-07.

* It is the only state to provide breakfast, umbrellas and raincoats to school students.



GUJARAT

Favourite Destination

Under Modi, infrastructure and investment have got a fillip and the state has seen all-round development



Today, industry has to face power staggering for not more than 30 days in a year. T&D losses have been cut drastically.



Rs 75,000cr worth investment committed in the state in 2006-2007



* At 99 per cent, the state has the best road connectivity.

* Maximum number of special economic zones (47) are to be set up in Gujarat



