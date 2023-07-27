What's new

Indian Defence Minister Threatens to Cross LOC Again

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,049
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Mr Rajnath Singh and his leadership who are totally num when it comes to LAC, has again passed a remark to cross the LOC. Although if it ever happens it may turn out to be BJP junta's worst decision, triggering events in the region far more than they can comprehend. Nevertheless, such a scenario will be a DREAM EVENT for many who are waiting anxiously for such a blunder.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1684493136758980608
 
Last edited:
1690458918007.png
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Mr Rajnath Singh and his leadership who are totally num when it comes to LAC, has again passed a remark to cross the LOC. Although if it ever happens it may turn out to be BJP junta's worst decision, triggering events in the region far more than they can comprehend. Nevertheless, such a scenario will be a DREAM EVENT for many who are waiting anxiously for such a blunder.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1684493136758980608
Click to expand...

Just take as political statement as similar to " Kashmir banega Pakistan "..

Both will not going to be happened, neither india will cross the border for pak kashmir and GB, nor Pakistan can cross.
 
on the Indian side, you have huge corruption from politicians heck even in the Military where soldiers are affected
On the Pakistani side you have huge corruption from Military generals,

Grunts on both sides are being used while looters are getting rich.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan rebukes Indian defence minister for threatening to cross LoC
Replies
0
Views
24
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China is preparing for war, but our government not accepting it: Rahul Gandhi
Replies
4
Views
666
Ahmadbhutta01
A
Signalian
Politics Versus Professionalism: The Indian Military's Dilemma
Replies
5
Views
125
Mirzali Khan
Mirzali Khan
INDIAPOSITIVE
Silent sentry: A rail-mounted robot that will man the LoC to identify infiltration bids
Replies
0
Views
703
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
W
Boost to border infra: Rajnath Singh inaugurates crucial bridge to LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, 27 other projects
Replies
5
Views
856
VkdIndian
VkdIndian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom