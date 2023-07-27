Indian Defence Minister Threatens to Cross LOC Again

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Mr Rajnath Singh and his leadership who are totally num when it comes to LAC, has again passed a remark to cross the LOC. Although if it ever happens it may turn out to be BJP junta's worst decision, triggering events in the region far more than they can comprehend. Nevertheless, such a scenario will be a DREAM EVENT for many who are waiting anxiously for such a blunder.
