What's new

Indian CRPF constable commits suicide in Kishtwar

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
18,080
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1700832576436.png

Jammu: An Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Constable committed suicide in Kishtwar district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the constable, Mansh Ranjan Dass, committed suicide by hanging himself in his room at CRPF 52 Battalion Headquarters, Power Development Corporation (PDC) Colony in Kishtwar.

Soon after getting information, a police team reached the spot and shifted the body of the deceased constable to District Hospital for post-mortem.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among the Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory to 588 since January 2007.
www.dailyexcelsior.com

CRPF jawan commits suicide

Excelsior Correspondent KISHTWAR, Nov 23: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly committed suicide here today, officials said. They said Constable Mansh Ranjan Dass son of Harihar Dass of Alagar Kakatpur, Odisha, presently posted with CRPF 52 Battalion, was found hanging in his...
www.dailyexcelsior.com www.dailyexcelsior.com
 

Similar threads

Windjammer
No End To Suicides Amongst Indian Forces!
Replies
6
Views
410
Windjammer
Windjammer
Zarvan
Three CRPF Jawans dead 7 critically injured in Naxal Attack
Replies
1
Views
774
Faqirze
Faqirze
INDIAPOSITIVE
Kashmir's 'Bindaas', Daredevil Cop Constable Sheikh Conferred With Shaurya Chakra
2 3 4 5
Replies
74
Views
5K
indushek
indushek
Windjammer
Over 400 Indian Armed Forces Personnel Committed Suicides in 3 Years !!
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
ghazi52
Constable martyred in attack on police checkpost in KP’s Lakki Marwat:
Replies
5
Views
755
Goenitz
Goenitz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom