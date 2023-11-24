Indian CRPF constable commits suicide in Kishtwar

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2018
- Messages
- 18,080
- Reaction score
- 12
- Country
- Location
Jammu: An Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Constable committed suicide in Kishtwar district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the constable, Mansh Ranjan Dass, committed suicide by hanging himself in his room at CRPF 52 Battalion Headquarters, Power Development Corporation (PDC) Colony in Kishtwar.
Soon after getting information, a police team reached the spot and shifted the body of the deceased constable to District Hospital for post-mortem.
This incident raised the number of such deaths among the Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory to 588 since January 2007.
CRPF jawan commits suicide
Excelsior Correspondent KISHTWAR, Nov 23: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly committed suicide here today, officials said. They said Constable Mansh Ranjan Dass son of Harihar Dass of Alagar Kakatpur, Odisha, presently posted with CRPF 52 Battalion, was found hanging in his...
www.dailyexcelsior.com