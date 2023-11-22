Indian Cricket fans called out for ‘disgusting’ and ‘hateful’ attacks after Aussie World Cup win

Inside Aussies’ huge World Cup party... and why key item was missing from the dressing room Inside Aussies’ huge World Cup party... and why key item was missing from the dressing room

When you have a billion diehard cricket fans there’s bound to be a few bad eggs — and unfortunately they’re tarnishing India’s reputation in the wake of the World Cup final.The wives of Australian cricketers, foreign journalists and even New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham found themselves the target of vile social media attacks after the Aussies’ six-wicket win.Glenn Maxwell’s wife Vini Raman, who is of Indian descent, posted a message to social media exposing the shameful aftermath.“Aaaaand cue all the hateful vile DMs. Stay classy …” she wrote on Instagram.“Can’t believe this needs to be said BUT you can be Indian also support the country of your birth where you have been raised and more importantly the team your husband and father of your child plays in.“Take a chill pill and direct that outrage towards more important world issues.”Aussie matchwinner Travis Head’s wife Jessica was also bombarded with nasty comments that were described as “disgusting” and “grubby” after his knock of 137.The wives of Aussie cricketers Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head came under attack from Indian fans. Pictures: InstagramIt got even darker in the DMs of some journalists.ESPN Australia contributor Steve Smith posted messages from fans that read, “I hope plane crashes, all of your team die along with their family members”, and “if I ever see you somewhere, you’re not walking out from there”.And then there was Kiwi player Neesham, who responded to a wave of misplaced abuse with this Instagram post.Jimmy Neesham nailed the trollsThe shameful behaviour prompted many Indian fans to beg their countrymen to stop.“A couple of people are tarnishing the image of all the Indian‍s. A wife would obviously support her husband. Grow up People,” Aarushi Joshi wrote.“Feeling ashamed as an Indian cricket fan,” added Vipin Tiwari. “Our cricket fanbase is one of the most toxic in the world. It’s unfair to resort to abuse directed at players or anyone’s spouse.”“It’s disheartening to witness people criticise Maxwell and other Australians for playing fabulous cricket against India,” wrote another. “They played crucial roles, and it’s a shame to see individuals targeting their family members based on their Indian origin. Grow up Indians.”Disgusting India fuckwits, shows how disgusting Indians are, they tried to cheat on the WC and it backfired Indians are stupid, lazy and disgusting people